Alyssa Ciarrocchi Discusses Working in Education and Balancing Home Life

Alyssa Ciarrocchi currently lives in Hammonton, NJ with her husband and dog, Augee. She currently works as a Registered Behavior Technician with Brett DiNovi and Associates. She has been in the education field over the last ten years. She has had a variety of positions from having been a high school inclusion and resource teacher, a high school Multiply Disabled teacher, a behavioral room teacher, and a Learning Consultant. Alyssa Ciarrocchi believes that every position within her career has helped her to reach her goal of eventually becoming a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, BCBA. As a Registered Behavior Technician, Alyssa currently works within school districts and homes with children who struggle academically and behaviorally. She is studying to take her boards and become a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, which is ultimately her dream job. Working with children has always been her number one passion along with creating a family of her own. Becoming a mother has been her dream since she was a little girl especially since she has an amazing mother to look up to. Alyssa is currently pregnant and will be welcoming a baby boy in December of 2020. She cannot wait to take her passion of working with children in multiple settings and applying it to her own life with her children. The next year is very exciting for Alyssa and she cannot wait to see what the future holds!

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The thing I love most about Applied Behavior Analysis, ABA, is helping others and seeing them become the best they can be. I love seeing students have their “aha” moment and it all come together for them. There is nothing better than seeing a student reach their goal and realize that they are capable of anything. It is also amazing to see parents and siblings cheer on their family member and come together to celebrate accomplishments. Everyone deserves to be celebrated and the “aha” moment celebrations are the best to be a part of.

What keeps you motivated?

The thing that keeps me motivated is being around others, sharing ideas, and watching hard work pay off. Many times, it pays off through seeing a student reach their goal or hearing a co-worker or friend mention that my advice helped them to become successful. People keep me motivated and their love for the field and life is what helps me to stay on track for my own goals.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My mom has always been my role model because she is just an all-around amazing person with a heart of gold. She has been through obstacles in her life and faced them head on with a smile on her face. She is compassionate, family oriented, and the best person I know. My mom is my best friend and always there to lend a helping hand, provide advice, celebrate accomplishments, and be the best mother she can be.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

One trait that helps me to be a successful leader is that I feel as though I am a good listener. I love to hear other people’s ideas and plans and help them get to where they want to be in life. A successful leader becomes this way through communication lines being open and listening to others. Leadership is not all about “leading the way” but through learning, listening, and communication with others.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment in my career has been when I won teacher of the month during my years at Triton High School. It was a true honor and the summaries of the students who nominated me are something that I will never forget. Another accomplishment that I am incredibly proud of was earning my Masters’ Degree while working full time. It was a journey that was filled with learning new skills and information and applying the new information within the field.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

One piece of advice that I would give to others is always be you and stick up for what you believe in. There is only one of you in this world and you are special and have so much to offer. Another piece of advice that I find to be helpful in every aspect of life is to always BE KIND. Kindness does not cost a thing and goes a very long way!

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

The biggest life lesson I have learned is that not everyone has the same heart as you. People have different learning experiences that have shaped them into who they are today. It does not mean these people are bad people but when you feel as though someone isn’t treating you the way you wish to be treated, it is time to move on from that relationship. When evaluating a relationship, it is important to remember that everyone is fighting a battle that we sometimes do not know anything about.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of work, I am a family person and love to plan family gatherings that get everyone together. Where would we be without our families? It is important to me to have my family around at all times and I want my son to see this from an early age. Family events can vary from walking the dogs to celebrating birthdays to Sunday dinner.

What trends in your industry excite you?

The trends in my industry that excite me is that there is always room to learn and grow. Everyone is always there to support you and help you to not only become the best you can be in the field but also help your learner become the best that he/she can be. A person who is a BCBA is always learning and trying new approaches and I find that to be one of the most rewarding parts of the job.