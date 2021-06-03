Alyssa Arnol: “Pay attention to self-talk”

Pay attention to self-talk. We often fail to really listen to our inner voices. They kind of operate in the background so we don’t pay a lot of attention to what they’re saying to us. Sometimes they’re supportive and other times… not so much. We have to remember, though, that our thoughts are not facts. Still, we need to be aware that those stories we tell ourselves really shape how we feel, behave and engage the world.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alyssa Arnol.

Alyssa Arnol is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist practicing in Chicago, Illinois. Alyssa, who obtained her master’s in social work from New York University, provides mental health therapy services to individuals and couples in her community. She is passionate about the value of therapy and helping people develop deep understandings of who they are and how to best show up for themselves and their unique needs. When not working, Alyssa spends time with her husband, daughter and dog in their city home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt drawn to other people’s experiences. It’s a feeling that transcends curiosity; it’s a desire to deeply understand and help where I can.

As a child, that urge manifested as fantasies of starting a charity for hospitalized children or working with youth in juvenile delinquency centers. But until I experienced a personal crisis during my freshman year of college, I wasn’t sure how to channel that simmering impulse to help people into a real-world career.

That clarifying crisis was watching my younger brother become ill. During one of his many hospital stays, I was introduced to a pediatric intensive care social worker. She played such an important role helping my family navigate a trying time. I was in awe of her. Amazed by her ability to sit with and hold space for families, like mine, that were navigating intense crises. I experienced the impact this kind of work can have firsthand. It inspired me to pursue a career where I could be there for others in the same way.

A few years later, I was applying for graduate schools to pursue a career in mental health. I had the opportunity to intern at the same hospital where my brother had been treated. I interned under the same social worker who’d supported my family along the way. It was one of those rare moments when life comes full circle in the most serendipitous way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s an ongoing story and it’s happening right now. Being a therapist during this uniquely tumultuous moment has been challenging. We’re collectively dealing with a global health crisis. Our society is confronting racial inequities. Families are being torn apart by political disagreements. We all observe these things at scale.

But these events are deeply distressing to people on an individual level. I’m not immune to that. I’ve struggled to reconcile many of the same issues my clients bring to our sessions. This moment has proven a remarkable opportunity to grow as a therapist. Because my clients and I are going through a lot of the same things, I’ve grown more connected to our shared humanity and our shared experience. I think it’s made me a better therapist.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

It’s a little tough to share a single story since my work with clients is confidential. But I think back to my days working in New York City. I was fresh out of graduate school, living in a shoebox apartment (a requisite rite of passage for most 20-something year-olds living in that city) and working at a mental health clinic in the Bronx. One of my favorite observations about life in New York is that when the days are good, they’re so good. But when it rains, it really pours.

I can recall so many times when problems would compound on other problems. I’d get on the subway and the train would break down. As I sat there panicking about making it to my first session in time, a stranger would scream at me for wearing the wrong shade of grey. Then at lunch time, I’d look down at food I’d taken out from a nearby restaurant only to find a cockroach staring back up at me.

Meanwhile, I’d be expected (rightly) to put aside those personal problems the moment I stepped into session with my clients. I always found that dynamic kind of tragically humorous. Still, while challenging, it’s one of my favorite parts of this job. Being in therapeutic relationships and holding space for others is grounding. It brings you back to the present moment and provides perspective. Even if you aren’t sharing your own trials and tribulations from the day, you still experience this feeling of connection.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I feel like I derive authority from the investments I make in my own wellbeing and growth. I learned quickly this job demands that I take good care of myself, dig deeper into my own patterns and habits, and understand my own history and how that impacts me. It is one of my favorite things about being in this field. To be successful, you have to dedicate yourself to self-care and self-exploration in order to provide value to others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s a rather new person in my life — my ten-month-old daughter. Having a child has been a deeply transformative experience. I became a first-time mom in April 2020, just as our society was scrambling to understand the pandemic and grapple with its implications. The experience taught me to really differentiate between the things I have control over versus those I don’t, to tolerate the unknown and to really focus in on what’s truly important.

As someone whose always prioritized their professional career, I was deeply worried that I’d lose track of that part of me when I become a mother. Instead, it’s been the opposite. I’ve never felt so inspired, motivated, or eager to continue advancing my career and striving for more. My daughter makes me more fully appreciate how much I value my professional self and what I do for a living. She inspires me to be a living example of what’s achievable in her own life.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Not sitting with uncomfortable feelings. When we want to make a change in our lives — eat healthier, start working out, whatever it is — we really need to feel a fire under us to be successful in a sustainable way. So often, when people confront that internal conflict, distress or self-doubt, they do everything they can to avoid the uncomfortable feelings. When we avoid feeling the difficult stuff, we don’t give ourselves a chance to grapple with the internal strife we need to confront to achieve progress. It becomes a barrier to embracing that full fire and desire to really make those changes we want for ourselves. Our inner critic. You know that voice in your head that tells you that you can’t do something? That you’re not capable or good enough? That pesky little voice is hugely impactful and not in a good way. Think of it this way. You go to a trusted friend for support and encouragement and they tell you, “Don’t even bother trying because you’re never going to succeed.” Obviously, you’d feel defeated, hurt and deterred. Our inner critics are kind of like that. The pursuit of perfectionism. Too often, we allow perfection to be the enemy of progress. Setting high goals for ourselves isn’t itself bad. What’s bad is equating success only to fully realizing those goals. It’s so important to acknowledge and celebrate each step we take toward that goal. It’s what gives us the energy and motivation to keep going even if we stumble along the way. Instead of being so “all or nothing,” set small, achievable goals for yourself. It’ll soften the blow when you end up a little off course and keep you motivated to continue pushing forward.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Pay attention to self-talk. We often fail to really listen to our inner voices. They kind of operate in the background so we don’t pay a lot of attention to what they’re saying to us. Sometimes they’re supportive and other times… not so much. We have to remember, though, that our thoughts are not facts. Still, we need to be aware that those stories we tell ourselves really shape how we feel, behave and engage the world. Be curious about your emotions. Explore your feelings and resist the urge to push them away. They hold valuable clues about your wants and needs that you might otherwise miss. Be intentional with eating and sleeping habits. These are things we must do every day to survive. But the way we choose to do them is critically important. Be intentional about building good habits around eating and sleeping. They’re how we optimally function. Set boundaries. Boundaries allow you to honor your needs and affirm their value. They’re what allow you to form meaningful connections that feel good and sustainable. Slow down. So often, we find ourselves squirming to fill every quiet moment with activity. Instead, pause for a minute. Pause for two. Check-in with yourself. Identify your feelings and respond to them before you start doing something. It’s a way to promote your capacity for emotional regulation rather than avoidance.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Connecting with your body. Honing and nurturing the mind-body connection allows you to better understand so many of your physical and emotional needs. The sense of accomplishment. Setting your mind to anything and doing it makes you feel good. More importantly, it readies you to tackle new tasks and take on new challenges. Completing the stress cycle. Any form of daily movement really helps your mind and body complete the stress cycle. Exercise doesn’t have to be intense, but it’s important to move your body in some way. Combine that with breathing, mindfulness, self-care and you’re all set. I recommend making a point to make these things a daily priority.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walking. Getting out and moving your body is so important. It is one of my favorite aspects of living in a city, like Chicago, as walking is so built in to city life. Yoga. I like this for the mindfulness benefits it can bring. I am a huge proponent of incorporating mindfulness into your everyday life for the enormous shifts it can have on your mental health. It really lays such a solid foundation to regulating emotions and observing your thoughts. Yoga really engages those same skills, by encouraging diaphragmatic breathing and connecting with your body. Whatever feels good. Rather than being so focused on what you ‘should’ do, really just listening to your body and what it is craving. One day you may want to go for a run, the next, to simply dance, or perhaps just rest and stretch. When we connect to our body we can really understand what it needs, and if you listen, your body will thank you for it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I really love Lori Gottlieb’s book, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.” It illuminates the full power of therapy and its potential to positively impact peoples’ lives. But what I like best about it is its accessibility. So often, I read books about therapy that are written for therapists, but this book is for everyone.

I’m always asked about the virtue of therapy, what happens in the therapy room and whether it’s possible to achieve personal growth and change. Because therapy is bound by confidentiality, there is an air of mystery to it. This book breaks down those walls and illustrates what happens in therapy. It describes the power of it in comprehensible terms. Plus, it’s just an enjoyable read.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really want to encourage people to understand the power of their thoughts. Our thoughts really shape our reality, how we feel and behave. So often people have very strong inner critics. There can be a wish to simply shut down or get rid of that critical voice, and while that may be tempting, it isn’t necessary realistic. I am a huge proponent of understanding the protective nature of that voice, honoring the place it comes from, and responding to it with compassion.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“If I could give you one gift, my friend, it would be to see yourself and others see you, because only then would you know how truly special you are.”

I’ve loved this quote since I was young. I’ve felt drawn to it throughout my life. Now, as a therapist, it holds even more meaning. Over and over in therapy, I hear people articulate the stories they tell themselves about their lives; I see how unforgivingly hard they can be on themselves. Frankly, we all do it. Our inner critics are defense mechanisms. They’re a protective strategy. The problem is, they also often leave us feeling defeated, shamed and low.

I wish we all had the ability to see ourselves through the eyes of our loved ones. I’d expect we’d see ourselves in such a different light. We’d likely treat ourselves with more compassion, generosity, understanding and love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Bryan Stevenson. He’s a lawyer and social activist who founded the Equal Justice Initiative. He authored the book Just Mercy, which was recently adapted for film. I’ve been so moved by his work on criminal justice reform and am always captivated whenever I hear him speak. He has so much conviction in his beliefs and has built an incredible movement around examining and correcting racial inequity and injustice in the criminal system. If you’ve never seen his TED Talk “We Need to Talk About An Injustice,” watch it now. I’ve seen it more than a dozen times at this point.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram at @Alyssa.Arnol.LCSW for some mental health related resources and psychoeducation. You can reach me at [email protected] for any professional inquires.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!