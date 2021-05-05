Alyson Privitera of Believe Counseling: “You’re not going to get rich quick”

There is no shame in recognizing that you might not be able to start your own practice at this time or you don’t want to at all. You’re not going to get rich quick (or ever). You have to face your own issues if you want to be your own boss. It is so much harder than it seems.

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Alyson Privitera.

Alyson is a mental health therapist specializing in trauma and based in Baltimore City, Maryland. She utilizes multiple evidence-based techniques, such as EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), IFS (internal family systems), ITR (the instinctual trauma response method) and trauma-informed yoga to help people learn to love their perceived flaws and leverage them as gifts. Alyson dreams of a world filled with acceptance and deep connections by healing the world of its views on trauma and traumas impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

I have been fascinated by psychology ever since I took my first course in high school. The opportunity to just learn about people is truly never-ending. Every person has different life experiences; psychology and therapy offer a unique lens by which to view their experiences and how they are impacting their lives today. In fact, this is the key difference between my expectations before I earned my master’s degree and what I actually understood after a few years of practice. In these first few formative years, I came to understand that trauma and society’s response to trauma was the source of so much suffering. I was, and still am, compelled to learn everything I can about trauma and its treatments.

Nowadays, I engage new clients by discussing what trauma is, what could cause it, what happens to the brain and body after someone has encountered trauma and more. This tends to be such a powerful session because people learn that they are neither broken nor damaged. I explain that their bodies and brains are having very normal reactions to abnormal experiences. This approach helps establish that which all clients, regardless of background, desire: connection and acceptance.

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

That is such a challenging question. I can’t pinpoint one single mentor because I am not a single-mentor person (I think many of us are this way). I am more of a sponge. You never really know where an amazing insight might come from, so I make a conscience effort to try to absorb as much as possible from the people around me. This allows me to filter out that which doesn’t work for me and tweak that which does. Over the years, I’ve had many colleagues, professors, trainers and consultants help shape me in some way.

All that being said, I would be remiss in not mentioning my parents. I quote them quite often in life and in practice. My mom, for example, frequently told me to “get to know Al.” I didn’t really know what she meant at the time but came to learn that she was teaching me self-acceptance. Getting to know Al, I’m Al by the way, it’s an old nickname, helped me learn to accept and appreciate myself. I now know that I won’t be all things to all people and I’m okay with that. Some clients may not appreciate my approach to therapy, that’s okay too. I have a unique style and, yes, that unique style may include a little dancing and silliness in my therapy sessions and life.

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

It’s funny; I never wanted to start my own business. I like to joke that I became a therapist, in part, because the profession doesn’t involve much math which was never my favorite subject. Now I’m in a situation where I’m doing my own accounting and financial planning.

Deep down though, I always knew I wanted and needed the space to run with my own ideas. I didn’t want to have to clear a new project idea by anyone. I just wanted to be able to succeed or fail on my own accord. So, I started toying with the idea of starting my own practice. I researched what it would cost me from a financial, emotional, and mental perspective. I read through various books and articles about starting a business and took a ton of notes. At the end of the day, however, I’m reminded of that Emelia Earhart quote: “The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity”. My vision eventually took over any fear and I leapt into purchasing a website domain, business registration with the IRS, and all the other logistical requirements for establishing a business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh, that’s easy — the COVID-19 pandemic.

My business officially opened March 1st of 2020 and life in Baltimore, Maryland, where I live and practice, shut down about less than 3 weeks later. It was a whirlwind. With a mental health practice: privacy, confidentiality and maintaining HIPAA are always top on my mind, so I quickly worked to navigate the transition to teletherapy and all the logistics it entailed. I also had to quickly resolve my own anxieties regarding what was happening in the world and my own city. I did not want to skip a beat as I knew my clients were depending on me. Plus, I needed to continue earning an income to feed my family and pay the bills I had acquired opening my business.

There were some late nights, a few tears of worry and frustration and quite a few curse words. Now that I’m on the other side, I feel appreciative for the experience and what it taught me, let’s just not have another pandemic anytime soon.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

You’re absolutely right! There are many of us who entered this profession because of a desire to help others and the idea of charging for that help seems contrary to this goal. While I and others in this field would love to work for free, it simply isn’t feasible. We all have needs to meet and families to provide for. I once read that you should “know your worth and then add tax.” This is unequivocally accurate and challenging at times. I handle my own billing and there is a significant emotional tug when I’m running a credit card for a late cancellation fee. I try to address this by monitoring my personal and business finances closely. I know how much I want to earn, the fluctuations in my earnings, business expenses, business savings and retirement savings. I limit the types of insurances I accept to those that reimburse me at acceptable rates. I then make sure to set aside a few appointment slots for clients on a sliding scale, reduced fee, or pro-bono basis. And as a white woman of privilege, I know that I’m able to afford more in life than many. Therefore, paying it forward by donating to organizations such as the ACLU is also something I factor into monetization.

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

I set aside time on my schedule for the business tasks in the same way I set aside time for client appointments. It helps to serve as a reminder or to-do list of sorts and helps to safeguard some smaller tasks from falling through the cracks. The important thing is to schedule time off that works for you and your life. I once forgot to schedule an off day on a major federal holiday. My friends began sharing their plans for a three-day weekend and I had to tell them that I couldn’t join because “my boss is a jerk.” They of course knew that I am my own boss, but it is a great lesson for me to learn. You can’t drive yourself into the ground; you need to schedule adequate time off for whatever life is gifting you.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

Trust yourself. Therapists face so many obstacles. Standard of care is really just one of them. In therapy, you’re not just taking someone’s blood pressure. There isn’t an objective measure in that way. There are a ton of different approaches to therapy and each therapist will approach each situation in their own way. No one approach is “right” or “wrong” and different clinicians will view your approach differently. For example, a few years ago I shared with another therapist that I believe everyone has experience trauma in one way or another. They wholeheartedly disagreed with me. While my initial instinct was to question my belief, I immediately came back to the fact that my and my clients’ experiences are different than their experiences. Trauma is complicated. It doesn’t fit neatly into a Webster’s definition. You need to trust that you are a great therapist because you are adapting to your clients rather than making your clients adapt to you.

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Healthy Expectations. There is no shame in recognizing that you might not be able to start your own practice at this time or you don’t want to at all. You’re not going to get rich quick (or ever). You have to face your own issues if you want to be your own boss. It is so much harder than it seems. Don’t feel compelled to do it because it is “expected” or based on someone else’s definition of success. You will be an amazing therapist and you will help your clients regardless of whether you are in a group practice or practicing on your own. Start your practice if and when you’re ready. Plan. While you could technically jump right in and start seeing clients, it will likely cause you unnecessary stress later on. Writing a business plan, researching realistic marketing strategies and setting up your accounting system are not enjoyable tasks for most therapists. These skills were not taught or even touched on during our years in graduate school, but are foundational to having and running a successful business. Specialize. Pick a lane and stick to it. A jack of all trades is a master of none, as they say. Find your niche and master it. I believe it is better to refer a client to another clinician than it is for me to try to contort myself to fit their needs. Afterall, you wouldn’t see a cardiologist for a broken foot. While the cardiologist might be able to help, you really want an orthopedist. I regularly have potential clients call me for couples therapy or who want CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy, which is a treatment modality I don’t specialize in), or who ask me to work with their teenager, I happily refer them to one of the many other trusted therapists in my roladex as it’s in the client and my best interest for them to find the therapist that’s the right fit for them. Balance. Balance is everything. Having your own practice can be all-consuming if you allow it. You need to balance the clinician-business owner/ human being role so that you don’t get crushed under an endless loop of headaches and heartaches and a to do list that rivals Santa’s naughty/nice list. Work hard. Therapist are taught in graduate school to never work harder than their clients. I agree with this to a point. In my client’s session, I cannot continue to reinvent the wheel for them, I can only guide them to do the hard inner work. Where I don’t fully buy into this though is after my client’s session. For me, I will never ask a client to do something I wouldn’t do myself. So if I ask my clients to work hard in therapy on accepting and healing their wounds, it’s only appropriate that I do the same and work equally hard or more by always learning, reading, listening, seeking consultation and working with my own therapys to be my best self.

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

This is something I try to balance. Some days or weeks, there’s not much “extra” business stuff to do. Everything feels like smooth sailing. I can simply see my clients, submit notes, and process billing. This can take as little as two hours. Other times, it can feel non-stop. My hours can build up infinitly beyond my usual “therapy time”, I allow it. For example, I created clinician training videos as a means of expanding my business. This process required that I plan out my course, develop a script, figure out the technical aspects for delivering the course, market the course, and modify my website so that I could securely monetize the course. It wasn’t easy. I needed to set realistic expectations and seek help when needed (it was far less expensive for me to hire someone to set up the e-commerce aspects than it would have been for me to take care of it on my own in view of the lost time I could have spent with clients). Balance is a struggle. We need to reconcile our ambitious parts with the parts that just need to be human. No one will get it right the first time. Don’t beat yourself up when you don’t. Just know that you can do better next time.

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

As a therapist, it’s in my nature to encourage everyone to see a therapist. I’m no different and see my own therapist! People are often surprised by this fact, but the truth is that owning a business is stressful and will bring up various elements of your past. Heck, being a therapist is stressful at times and will bring up stuff too. Therapists are a lifeline. They have the ability to see the forest through the trees and they will help you to better understand yourself in more ways than imaginable. Ther therapists I have worked with personally over the years have have truly been instrumental in my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

“When the ego dies, the soul awakens” by Mahatma Gandhi. I always wonder what the world would look like if we operated without an ego, without fear of being judged by others and ourselves. It sounds freeing. I make every attempt possible each day to live with an awakened soul.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BelieveCounselingBmore, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/believecounseling or my website https://believecounseling.com/.