Alysia Brown, Sophie Dinicol and Sarah Aument of ‘Tampon Rock’: “Representation is very important to me”

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jingle Punks who recently produced a new, scripted comedic podcast titled Tampon Rock that premiered on Thursday, December 3rd. Written by and starring three up and coming creative minds, Alysia Brown, Sarah Aument, and Sophie Dinicol, the musical comedy centers around characters from the LGBTQ community, inspired in part by the actual lives of the creators.

Tampon Rock follows the complicated dating world of the two lead lesbian characters — Deja and Chloe — as they hilariously navigate the Oakland dating and music scene. These gals are in a band called The G.O.A.L (The Greatest Of All Lesbians) and this podcast story will track the rise of their band and feature original music that’ll score the show throughout. Deja is a black, mild mannered, queer woman, who is brand-new to the Oakland dating scene. Deja’s room-mate, best friend and bandmate Chloe, is a white, energetic, bit obsessive and strong-willed lesbian, who is as un-shy with her sexuality as Deja is gun-shy.

These women are smart, funny, diverse and represent a large part of the current youth culture. In the spirit of ‘Flight of the Conchords,’ this young, dynamic and hilarious group of women are bringing something new and fresh to the podcast space.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

ALYSIA: I’ve always known I loved making people laugh and also loved being the center of attention, so I started doing standup comedy. But the transition to writing with Sophie and Sarah for “Tampon Rock” was just so natural.

SOPHIE: I don’t think I have one specific story, but I grew up in a “theatre family” so I’ve always known I wanted to work in a creative field. I went to school for creative writing, so getting a chance to do that as part of my full time job has been such a dream.

SARAH: I’ve been obsessed with storytelling, entertainment, music, etc. since I was.. I want to exaggerate and say 6 years old or so?? I remember convincing my mom to subscribe me to Entertainment Weekly *laughs*!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

ALYSIA: This is sad…but I don’t really have one? I moved from Indiana to Los Angeles, to Indiana to Los Angeles to NYC. So I guess that’s the most interesting thing about me? *laughs*

SOPHIE: That’s a tough question! Before working at Jingle Punks / Anthem, I worked in production for reality television shows so I’ve done a lot of weird things for work, like researching haunted artifacts and watching chainsaw carving competitions.

SARAH: I once played a show with my college band in the Lower East Side and Susan Sarandon was there. She gave me a hug and said, “You did it!” Also, she smelled like really nice shampoo.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

ALYSIA: I remember the first time I ever bombed on a standup comedy gig; I was so mortified. After my set I would typically leave and banish the memory from my brain, but I had brought a date there and had to sit there after my set and watch everyone else perform well. I learned to never bring a person you aren’t seriously dating to a comedy show you’re performing at!

SOPHIE: Well I never make mistakes, so this is tough for me to answer. Kidding! But I really can’t point to one thing. I struggle a lot with imposter syndrome so I feel like I’m constantly making mistakes and faking my way through things *laughs*.

SARAH: We have a song in “Tampon Rock” called “Guitars Weren’t Made for Girls” which is based on a real life event where I was playing a show with my acoustic-electric guitar that had a volume knob right below my boob. My boob rudely turned the volume knob the whole show.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

ALYSIA: I’m working on a rom-com lesbian movie and a pilot, but in this industry everyone is always working on a project, right? *laughs*

SOPHIE: I have a few TV series ideas (don’t we all) that I’ve been wanting to outline and start writing. This winter lockdown feels like a good time to finally get started on those!

SARAH: I’m mixing my friend’s record for her project Nton right now. It’s got a great minimal/experimental dance vibe.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

ALYSIA: Representation is very important to me. As a Black, Queer, Woman, I never really saw me represented in media. I think it’s important to showcase diversity because many times Black people, Queer people are misrepresented. It allows negative stereotypes to develop and people think that whatever they see is true, but that’s not the case.

SOPHIE: Representation is incredibly important. If you don’t see yourself represented (accurately) in the media, it sends a message that your experience isn’t as important as someone else’s. That’s not right. It’s important that we start to shift our focus and include new and different narratives.

SARAH: I grew up extremely fearful of being gay. All I needed to know was that gay people can exist and be OK too. Representation means everything!!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

ALYSIA: Honestly still working on that myself, so if anyone has tips please share them!

SOPHIE: *Laughs* what Alysia said! I think it’s important to take time for yourself and decompress so that you can recharge, but I find that way easier said than done.

SARAH: Have friends who don’t do what you do! It can be incredibly helpful to talk to friends in education or public service for example.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

ALYSIA: A lot of my family helped me for sure. My uncle, my aunt, and of course my mom; I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the help of my family. My uncle allowed me to stay with him when I moved back and forth between Los Angeles and Indiana, and if it weren’t for his extreme kindness, I’m sure I’d still be in Indiana somewhere!

SOPHIE: My family for sure. It’s hard to narrow down, because my immediate family are all so creative and supportive. I feel really lucky to have a family who understands what it means to work in the arts. Also, they’re all SO funny and I feel like we’re always riffing and it keeps my sense of humor sharp.

SARAH: I’d say my grandma has helped me immensely. She believes in me without a lot of expectations and remains very open minded as an 89 year old! I want whatever she’s having …unless it’s tomato juice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

ALYSIA: One quote I had memorized since childhood was, “Climb though the rocks, be rugged…perseverance then success” It’s relevant because I’m preserving and succeeding!

SOPHIE: Hmm, I’ve always liked, “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Especially in such a competitive industry, I like to remind myself that there’s room for everyone. Especially as a woman, I feel like it’s important to support each other and lift each other up so that more of our voices are heard.

SARAH: There’s a quote from “The Florida Project” that goes, “You know why that’s my favorite tree? Cuz it tipped over but it’s still growing.”

What can you tease about the upcoming finale of Tampon Rock?

ALYSIA: Friendship ensues!

SOPHIE: There are a couple of major things that happen for Chloe and Deja in episode 8, so you have to tune in!

SARAH: I love Chloe’s song in the finale!

What is your favorite memory from recording the podcast?

ALYSIA: Just developing and talking with Sarah and Sophie; we really bonded during this process.

SOPHIE: There are so many great memories, but I agree that the writing process was the best. We basically started each work day by writing together, and we’d always catch up about everything going on in our lives before we got into it. That was so fun, especially since we were all quarantined at the time!

SARAH: We made the wildest jokes and laughed so much while working on it! I’d say it was a super rewarding process the whole time, truly.

What is your favorite scene and/or episode from the podcast?

ALYSIA: EPISODE 7 is a fav!!! When you listen maybe you’ll see why!

SOPHIE: I think episode 3 and 7 are my favorites. Anything with Amaryllis makes me laugh a lot.

SARAH: I like episode 5 a lot too. Jessica is amazing and Deja’s solo show!!

How can our readers follow your podcast online?

Tampon Rock is available wherever you get your podcasts!

Instagram: @TamponRockPodcast

Twitter: @TamponRockPod

TikTok: @TamponRockPodcast

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!