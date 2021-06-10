Alyeria Faith of Maya Apothecary: “Our power as women is our empathy, intuition, and compassion ”

Our power as women is our empathy, intuition, and compassion — you don’t need to “man up” or hustle to succeed, but you do need to learn to let go of the identities you’ve held onto that keep you “safe”.

Alyeria Faith is the founder and CEO of Maya Apothecary.

Born in South Africa and raised in Kenya, Alyeria moved permanently to London at the age of 17 and has been following her heart around the world ever since — all the way to California where she met her now-husband and business partner.

She’s on a soul-lead path building her own vision, and inspiring women to take empowered action in her wake. Through her relentless obsession with personal growth and an unwavering commitment to living life on her own terms, Alyeria found her way into the beauty industry with a vision to awaken the collective feminine through elevated skincare.

Rooted in the science of self-love, Alyeria and her team are focused on radically raising the energetic frequency of women everywhere, one luxurious product at a time. Are you ready to become a woman on the rise? To surrender deeply to your soul’s knowing and elevate your experience? Join Alyeria in her dream of bringing next-level confidence to every “woman on a mission.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, I was born in South Africa and grew up in Kenya, which is my home and favorite place on Earth. I moved to London when I was 17 and lived a bit of a crazy life for a few years before I got into the wellness and personal development space. Over the years

I did everything from nutritional therapy, to coaching, to being a sponsored athlete, to being a wellness journalist.

Eventually, I found other passions in sustainable development and entrepreneurship which took me in new directions, and then my life changed drastically when I met my husband on a trip to San Diego in 2016. We met on a Thursday night, a few hours after I landed in the USA on a quick work trip, and we were married 11 days later on the beach.

Shortly after that, I moved to the USA, and 5 months later I was pregnant with our daughter — which happened just as we had hit the road to travel the country. The plan was to be on the road for 2+ years. I made it 6 months into the pregnancy and then realized I needed to nest and our trailer wasn’t going to cut it. It was a massive roller coaster of a year, including huge business failures, plant medicine journeys in the jungle, and moving to a new country.

I made a lot of changes and just as many mistakes that year. I think it forced me to grow up in a way I had never really expected. I think marriage and especially kids will do that to you. I spent the next few years diving deep into my own healing and taking a lot of time off to really get clear on who I was. Up until that point I’d coasted through life and hadn’t taken other people into consideration; I was selfish and immature.

We struggled financially for a while but we made things work and eventually ended up in a really good place overall — and then I separated from my husband. I realized I had become absorbed in my relationship and had lost myself along the way. I needed to do something to find out who I was and what life wanted from me.

I struggled a lot for most of the next year, I slept on friend’s couches for months and got to the very bottom of rock bottom in early 2019, more than once. There were moments I had no idea how I was going to feed my daughter or where we were going to sleep — those were terrifying moments, and yet somehow everything always worked out better than I could ever have imagined, hoped, or planned for. Things kept getting better and better, and have ever since.

“There but for the grace of God go I”.

I’ll never forget those moments — it was the year that shaped who I am now and gave me the courage and strength to do whatever it takes. I let go of needing to know the answers and let God take the reigns of my life when I couldn’t see a way out. I truly believe that it was a year that was designed to test my limits and to show me once and for all that no matter how dark or hopeless things seemed to be, I would always be safe, and that life was really good.

It’s been a strange ride since then but life is more enjoyable, simple, and easy than it’s ever been. I’ve stopped questioning things or needing to know. Certainty is how you feel, not the details of what’s happening. It’s the knowing that lives deep within us, not the circumstances we face or the mountains we have to climb.

I moved back in with my husband in late 2019 to co-parent, and then when the pandemic hit we moved from LA out to a friend’s ranch in Arizona where we lived for 6 months. During that time we healed our marriage, I started my current business, and we grew stronger than ever.

Life has taken some interesting turns since then, but one thing I know for sure is that no matter what it looks like, it’s always perfect. We are now living with family in Oregon, which has been the biggest blessing ever and has given us space and time, and the resources we needed to really focus on our business and build it to where it is now.

I’m so so grateful for life’s many challenges and for every person who has supported us on this wild journey.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Not only are we the world’s first frequency infused skincare company, and we are also the only cosmetics company that has a community and movement attached to it, and a huge mission to transform lives that are driving everything we do.

We aren’t here to sell you the next gimmick skincare product — we just use natural and organic ingredients, infused with healing frequencies. The reality is that these products are just a vehicle for a much deeper transformation, and a lifestyle shift for women entrepreneurs to really put themselves and their well-being first. Self-care isn’t a band-aid, it’s a lifestyle and a powerful tool for creating your most wildly abundant life and manifesting your deepest desires.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking I know what I’m doing, or that I am in control. I think we can all laugh at that one.

I can’t tell you the number of times where I have been blindly running in the direction I think we need to go, only to be met with huge amounts of resistance and a few costly failures, giving me the opportunity to pause and realize that God is the one running the show, my business has a mind of its own, and I’m just here to steward it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My biggest mentors and supporters in my life are dad, my husband, and the coaches I’ve hired along the way who have supported my evolution and growth with mindset, business, money, and spirituality. I’ve always done everything I can to hire support when I truly felt that I needed it and it’s always been a really great decision.

I remember years ago being in a really challenging relationship and feeling completely lost and depressed — I was so low and couldn’t see the way out. In that same week, I hired a woman I had met online to be my coach for 6 months — without any idea how I would pay for her services — and that journey shaped the rest of my life. I ended my relationship, declared that I would learn to fully love myself, landed an amazing consulting gig that more than paid for the coach and everything else along the way, and without that particular mentor I would not have met or married my husband, or be where I am today. I actually met my husband while staying at her house on my first ever trip to San Diego, and the rest, as they say, is history. I am eternally grateful for every person who has supported me over the years, and will continue to seek out mentors and coaches at every step along the way!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think we put too much emphasis on being and building this wild, different, disruptive thing, that sometimes there’s a “bull in the china shop” effect that happens where people are trying so desperately to stand out, without really checking in with what’s truly of service, of use, or even aligned with their own values and heart. Bigger isn’t always better, and when we focus on what we are “getting” from something, rather than what we are choosing to give, we can go horribly wrong with trying to be disruptive for the sake of attention and profit.

I think innovation is the true hallmark of genius — it’s a nod to the disruptive ideas, that actually hold depth and purpose. True innovation is not simply a new iteration of something which has already been done, it’s the fashioning of something entirely new for a higher purpose. Businesses that “stand the test of time” are often ones who are continually innovating, seeking to do better, to provide greater value, and to truly transform their product/service or industry for the better.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t let anyone else tell you how to run your business — seek advice and mentorship of course, but don’t let people override your knowing and trust yourself to know.

I realized early on that a lot of people will have opinions, believe they know best, or simply want to do things their own way, and you have to learn to say no, be firm in your boundaries and allow people to have their creative expression while also holding your own vision as sacred.

Ask for help. In the very same breath as trusting yourself to know what to do, is being able and willing to ask for help. You might have the vision but we don’t always know how to do it all, and we shouldn’t. I started my business knowing full well I was never going to be able to execute on my vision without major support, and even once I hired a full team, I realized I am so used to doing things myself and having all the control that actually asking for help, delegating and trusting others to do their jobs is a lot harder than it seems. It’s a muscle, the more you do it, the better you get, and the greater ease and peace you will achieve in running your business. Be ok with fucking up. I’ve made more mistakes building my business than I ever thought was reasonable. We do things quick and dirty sometimes when we start out, and that’s great because you have to figure out what works, and what doesn’t. Just because something doesn’t work, or you made the wrong choice, doesn’t mean anything bad about you or your ability to run a business — you’re learning, we all are, and you will continue to learn all the ways not to do something, on the way to figuring out what works best.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Launching our company with the intention to build a community steeped in the values of generosity, prosperity, and transformation brings something revolutionary to the world of beauty. We aren’t simply building a skincare company, we are building a self-love revolution that empowers women to bring their whole-ass selves into every area of their lives — giving them the confidence to passionately pursue their desires and live from a place of true freedom.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Our self-consciousness and the inherent belief that they don’t have what it takes. As women we are afraid of being too much, too loud; of being rejected, and we are conditioned to put everyone before ourselves, at the expense of our desires. To build a business

and be disruptive, you have to be willing to fall on your face, to be called out, to fail, and to be judged — no matter how virtuous you are or how heart-centered and loving, people will disagree with you and you’ll receive a lot of no’s. It’s not about having “thick skin” — I think that’s such an outdated idea — it’s about being able to feel everything, all the pain and stress and anguish while knowing that it absolutely has nothing to with you, is not a reflection of your worth and talent, and in no way determines your success.

Our power as women is our empathy, intuition, and compassion — you don’t need to “man up” or hustle to succeed, but you do need to learn to let go of the identities you’ve held onto that keep you “safe”.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Several! The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks and The Surrender Experimentby Michael A Singer are probably my favorites, along with Brene Brown’s Daring Greatly.

I remember listening to the surrender experiment — it took me one day because I devoured it with such enthusiasm. It’s one of those “right time and place’ books that I often stumble into at the perfect moment, which lends the perfect lesson. It fundamentally changed something in me that really gave me pause — to notice where I was still assuming that doing more = success. I realized later that the book had cracked open the window, and it took me a few more years to swing it wide open and fully embrace that way of being — which completely changed who I am and how I see the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel like that’s exactly what we are doing with the Maya brand and our community, And She Rises. We are building a movement to empower women to thrive, inside and out. To know their own power and potential, to tap into it and fully liberate it. Wellness starts within, it begins with how we perceive ourselves and who we believe we are.

When we learn to take the time and space to care for ourselves, to regulate our nervous systems through ritualized self-care and non-negotiable daily routines, we start to rewire old beliefs, and as a result, we make new, better, and healthier choices in every area of our lives.

Why? Because when we value ourselves more and give ourselves more of what we desire, our lives become a reflection of that.

You are the one who decides what life gets to look like. You decide by choosing to create it, and by making aligned choices every day that shift your baseline reality. Healing the nervous system and living from an empowered, responsive place is the key to wellbeing in ALL areas of your life.

And when women thrive, we all thrive. Our children and partners, our employees and peers, everyone around us is elevated when we choose to put ourselves first.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud” — Coco Chanel.

I believe that in a world where we are taught to fit in, to listen to the collective narrative, and to stay with the crowd, it takes immeasurable courage to think for yourself. I know that when I finally saw how my subconscious mind was interacting with life,

I saw that the only thing it was ever focussed on was how to fit in, be liked, and stay safe. The nervous system and subconscious mind live in an over-active survival state almost constantly. I had to figure out how to both acknowledge their role and also make

choices for myself that went against the inner anxiety that perpetuated my waking experience. That has been the single greatest factor in any of my success.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram is always the easiest online. Our company Instagram handle is @mayaapothecary and my personal handle is @alyeriafaith

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!