“Always push yourself out of your comfort zone” With Dr. Pia Lieb

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Pia Lieb founder of Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC, a state-of-the-art Park Avenue practice Dr. Pia is renowned for her no-drilling porcelain veneers technique. Boasting a celebrity clientele and a career in cosmetic dentistry spanning over thirty years, Dr. Pia is a leading authority in her industry. Being a female in a male-dominated field, Dr. Pia’s vision is to utilize her expertise to empower women and help instill an improved sense of self-esteem. Dr. Pia specializes in creating healthy, youthful, and confident smiles. In the past, she has worked with victims of abuse by giving them a smile to help them find their voice, platform and overall transform their level of self-confidence.

Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Iwas born in Romania under communist rule and at the age of 5, I escaped with my family. I remember my father driving 60+ hours until he reached Italy where we lived in a refugee camp for 2 years. I was 7 when we arrived in New York. I graduated high school early at 17 years old and went on to earn my degree from the prestigious New York University College of Dentistry. Looking back, I remind myself (and others!) to never give up no matter how many obstacles life throws you.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

So many things have happened in the span of my career and so much can happen in the future! I think the first “shock to my system” was when I was in dental school and I had to ask my peer to teach me. I knew I had to learn from others in order to be the best cosmetic dentist I could be.

My peer told me, “You’re either born with it or you aren’t” and I remember going home and crying for about 3 days straight, but I quickly realized, I had to put my big girl pants on. From there, I went on to take every course out there to learn everything I could. Nearly 15 years later, as a clinical assistant professor at NYU, I attended one of his lectures I thanked him for his words that once made me so angry, but I pushed myself to achieve it all on my own!

What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Always push yourself out of your comfort zone! It is the only way you can take your career to the next level. Never give up no matter what others tell you. Follow your passion and you will succeed.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the biggest mistake was being naïve, which mainly was that I thought all people have good intentions. I may not trust everyone now, but I understand people have to prove to me in time that they deserve my trust — employees especially.

You, as an owner or founder, are the only person that will take care of your business, so you must always stay on top of all your staff. Do it yourself and do not delegate others to do the things you should really do yourself — it will never be the same as when you do it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents! They got me out of a communist country at such a young age. Immigrating to the United States granted me so many wonderful opportunities and ultimately, so much success.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I bring health, happiness, and confidence to every patient through a smile. I truly believe that a smile brings out the best in people and helps them find their self-confidence. It’s a wonderful feeling to help people discover their smile and I love to help transform people for the better. If people feel good within, they can share that feeling with the rest of the world, and hopefully, happiness wins over hate.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Sleep is very important. I try to sleep a minimum of 8 hours a night. I find that this keeps my equilibrium very calm and centered. Eating a clean and healthy diet — a glass of wine with dinner is fine, but not drinking alcohol in excess is key. The most important is exercise. I exercise for one hour, five days per week consisting of a short cardio warm-up and weight training. Muscle mass keeps your metabolic rate youthful. Lastly, taking vacations are good for the soul. I find that traveling to different destinations allows you to absorb different energies that you can incorporate into a better you. SMILE!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Enjoy your life! Also, sleep, nutrition and exercise efficiently.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

That you must never get emotional in business, emotions derail everything. The reason men negotiate so well is they don’t allow emotions to get in the way Always follow your inner voice — trust your gut, it’s always right. Don’t get, mad get even. Men do it all the time and we don’t. Be prepared to work twice as hard as a man to get ½ of what they get. Never give up on your goals and values, no matter how long it takes. It will always be worth it.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @Doctor.pia

Facebook: @doctor.pia1