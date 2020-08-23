Always Looking for Continuous Improvement: The Mindset of Gianluigi Ventre

To achieve success in your life you must always seek continuous improvement, you must never settle for what you are getting now. Seeking to improve results will lead you to improve your skills and knowledge. This is the life philosophy of Gianluigi Ventre, a successful investor of personal growth.

But before becoming a well known character in the investment world, Gianluigi had to go through many adventures. We call it “adventure” because on its path of continuous improvement it has traveled to great destinations, getting to know new cultures and of course, overcoming difficult situations. The desire to get ahead and obtain the best results led him to become a great student and a passionate poker player.

His passion for cars came from his father, who had a club, and there the young Gianluigi spent hours entertaining himself and learning. At the age of 19, he built a bot so that he could play several online games at once. During this time, curiosity for trade was born, and it is during this time that he decides to embark on his first adventure.

He moved to Milan, to improve his skills in sales and commerce. He immediately found a job as a home improvement salesman. It is there that he achieves his first successes as a salesman, but he wanted more so he goes to Lugano. Here he works as a pharmacist and makes a lot of money, due to the salary differences between Switzerland and Italy.

His desire to improve in life always led him to a new adventure and his goal was the same, to improve his skills.

Discovering His True Potential

What you achieve when you seek to continually improve is that you will reach a point where you will see your full potential. That’s what you’re good at and what you were born to do. So Gianluigi in his continuous adventure came to Tenerife, a paradise with beautiful beaches and a warm climate, full of nightlife and tourists looking for fun.

There he discovers that his great potential lies in public relations, in creating networks. The ability to relate and to be a person who could successfully manage a site dedicated to fun brought him great profits. Ventre points out that, in a short time, he was able to create a network of contacts that could work for him.

With the money he earned, he started in the investment world, but due to some bad decisions and being a victim of some scams on the net, he lost money. Those strong mistakes did not stop him, and his way was to keep improving, for which he decided to learn English and optimize his sales skills. Despite the success and how much he liked Tenerife, one day he decides that it is time to follow his path to achieve better results. His new destination would be Manchester, England. As soon as he arrived he found a home, but he didn’t count on the fact that the climate of the city was very different from what he loved, so he didn’t end up fitting in and giving continuity to his journey around the world.

Knowing The Market

Gianluigi’s life has been a constant search for success, he is never satisfied with just being in one place and being moderately successful. This has led him to consecrate himself as a great lover of traveling and continuous improvement. His next destination took him to American lands, specifically to Miami.

It is here that he begins to better understand how the financial market works and continues to improve his trading skills. However, before his successes came, he had to overcome several blows, learning to invest, and managing to form his first network of collaboration. This is how his passion for investing and online business grows.

With all that he has learned, he returns to his beloved Tenerife, the place he fell in love with when he first visited. With the necessary experience he starts to make quality investments in the markets and he creates his investment school to teach others how to generate money.

The philosophy of life that has led Gianluigi Ventre to success is continuous improvement. Never stick to what you already know, everything is improvable, your skills, your financial situation and lifestyle.