Always in my headspace – Tips to find your Zen

Hi Ron, how are you doing? I asked.

I am fine, Bless the weekends. You James?

I am doing great. I haven’t seen you lately. Everything’s Fine?

“No, not at all” Ron answered keeping his drink aside.



Ron was a bright and ever jovial individual. He was a popular entertainer at the club since he played both guitar and flute well. He was my schoolmate and was one of my closest buds.



Lately, Ron has distanced himself from everyone, he stopped responding to my calls, was always skipping plans to meet up and was heavily drinking.

The above conversation might strike a chord with a few of you. It’s regarding Mental health.Often we get so engrossed in the adversities of life that mental health always takes a back seat.

The symptoms include: –



a) Having low or no energy

b) Eating disorders

c) Lack of sleep

d) Feeling numb or hopeless

e) Inability to perform daily tasks – getting out of bed seems impossible



According to WHO- One in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. Despite how common the problem is, very few of the people take measures to improve the situation.

HOW ARE YOU REALLY?



Have you ever been stuck in the situation when the person asks you “how are you”? and you just stare blankly and answer with a very tired smile “I am fine” and the intruder smile backs and walks away. Such scenarios occur frequently, and we often find ourselves at the edge and yet somehow manages to fool the intruder and fails to address what’s really going on in our mind.



As we grow up we tend to forget to value our mind as much as we value our body. Being healthy emotionally can promote productivity and effectiveness in activities like work, school or caregiving. It plays an important part in the health of your relationships and allows you to adapt to changes in your life and cope with adversity.



Fortunately, there are lots of things that we can do to look after our mental health and to help others who may need some extra support and care.



Below are some of the tips mentioned that you may find useful: –



#Tip 1: Food maketh the mind

Consider being 24/7 available for your manager. Seems tiring and hungry enough. Now think about it your brain is always “ON” and performs every bodily function even while you sleep.

Your brain requires “fuel” to function and perform the necessary task. The fuel comes from what we eat. Eating a highly nutritive diet which is rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins are beneficial for the functioning of your brain as it tends to reduce oxidative stress and uplifts your mood.

Try following a “clean diet” rich in fibre and fruits while cutting down the carbs and sugar intake for 2-3 weeks. Your food intake is directly proportional to how you feel or behave therefore good food habits is an asset for your mind and body.



#Tip 2: Sweat, Smile and Repeat

What adds years to your life, reduces the rate of heart diseases, improves your sleep pattern and helps you to stay in trim – Exercise!



Studies have shown that exercise improves brain health in many ways. Regular endurance exercises like running, swimming or biking promotes the development of cell growth; it also increases a person’s heart rate, the body pumps more blood to the brain. The blood delivers oxygen to the brain which is the biggest consumer of it and helps in improving the brain functions.

Exercises also reduce the risk of common lifestyle diseases such as “Hypertension”. Make an effort to incorporate exercise as a part of your daily routine as it does wonders to your existence.



#Tip 3: I’ll Just have Water, Thanks.

Do you know that our brain is made up of 85% of water? Water is essential for the removal of toxins and dropshipping the nutrients to your brain. It also assists to revamp concentration and cognition.

When your brain is functioning on a full reserve of water you tend to experience greater clarity and creativity. Always start your day by drinking a glass full of water in the morning.

Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to stay healthy during this stressful time.



#Tip 4: Let there be light

Exposure to sunlight helps in releasing Serotonin hormone which is responsible for our wellbeing and happiness.

Serotonin is also referred to as natural mood stabilizer. Its deficiency has also been linked to anxiety and insomnia. The morning sunlight also helps raise body temperature to normal and also increases alertness and vitality.

Taking a peek outside at the dawn’s first sunlight is a habit worth implementing.



#Tip 5: Have a break

No, we aren’t implying the famous KIT KAT break but another important aspect which our lifestyle lacks deeply – Rest or Sleep. Taking breaks or having a good quality sleep is equally important for survival.

Without sleep, you can’t form or maintain the pathways in your brain that let you learn and create new memories, and it’s harder to concentrate and respond quickly. According to researchers our brains can only retain 40% less information if we are sleep deprived. Not taking enough rest also impacts brain’s ability to deal with emotional turmoil.

So what are you waiting for? go take a nap!



#Tip 6: Say What?

Talking is the first step and usually the hardest. Always communicate your feelings to your trusted friends or family. Staying connected always makes a humongous difference in your mood and outlook.

On your own, it can be a challenging task to tackle anxiety or mood disorders. Reaching out, always have positive impacts.

And if you feel you do not have anyone to connect to, it’s never too late to build new friendships and improve your support network.



IT’s OKAY, TO NOT BE OKAY

We all go through depression, bad times or anxiety. It can be physically and emotionally trying and can make us feel vulnerable to the opinions and judgments of others.

Accept that these feelings are normal and pretty common. Whenever possible, seek support from friends and family members. If you had made consistent efforts and still find yourself in the pit hole, it may be time to seek professional help.

Following the above-described steps will benefit you though, in fact, certain inputs from a counsellor will motivate you to take better care of yourself.