“Always have a plan.” With Rory Douglas & Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rory Douglas.

He is a Financial Educator, High Performance Life Coach and an International Best-Selling Author. He has over 25 years of experience in the Financial Industry. Rory has a passion for helping people pursue their purpose in life and has a great love for humanity, social justice, technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Iwent from the streets to corporate suites. I was labeled a problem youth during school. I got kicked out of every Elementary and High School that I attended. Although I was highly gifted, I suffered with dyslexia unknowingly. In an attempt to avoid embarrassment in school, I would act out during my classes. One day my mother asked for me to read the driving instructions while we were on our way to a destination. I objected but she insisted. That was the day my mother knew something was wrong. She then went to my school and spoke to my counselors and it wasn’t until that point that I was officially labeled as dyslexic. Although I am challenged at times, I beat my disability. So, I tell people that you may have a disability but you are not disabled. Once I received help, I returned to school and received straight A’s. Even so, school did not keep my attention, it was too slow. I started working at a young age. That was the start of my journey.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always had a passion for business. I’ve worked jobs from sweeping the floor, washing windows, management, and upper executive positions. Business in Finance is my passion. Helping people reach their full potential in life is my purpose.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my late business partner. I was given my first opportunity in the Financial Industry by a Financial Guru and mentor named Joseph Gelman. I was an intern in his firm where I learned from the ground up and eventually became a partner.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Always think before you speak. I “bit off more than I could chew” early on in my career without being qualified to fulfill my obligations, which resulted in me running around like a chicken with its head cut off and eventually led me to failure. I’ve learned that in life there are never any “losses”, only lessons, so learn from your mistakes.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

95% of those who call themselves Entrepreneurs are not. In fact, most people are “Wantreprenuers”; a word that I created. In order to be a true Entrepreneur, you have to come in early and leave late. You have to turn your “9–5” job into your “5–9” business. Which means you have to work at least 16 hours a day to be a true entrepreneur.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Napoleon Hill’s “Outwitting the Devil”. The book teaches you the importance of “not drifting,” staying focused and working towards your goals relentlessly.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I’ve learned that in life there are never any “losses”, only lessons, so learn from your mistakes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am hosting and sponsoring free Financial Literacy Webinars twice weekly via Zoom. Some of the topics include creating your own bank, how to avoid market risk, estate and trust planning, retirement and debt restoration. To register for these free Financial Literacy Webinars, please visit aquafinancialcenter.com.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

1. Every knock is a boost.

2. There’s never losses, only lessons.

3.Dissatisfaction always leads to change.

4. Get comfortable as you grow…if you stay comfortable, you will stay where you are.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

1. Always have a plan. Most people don’t plan to fail, they just fail to have a plan.

2. Never assume you have something until you literally have it in your hands.

3. Always be disciplined or you will fail. Discipline is greater than sacrifice.

4. Your attitude will determine your altitude.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

I use a method called “Heat Breathing.” This requires you to exhale, but not inhale. Pulling the stress from the lower abdomen and bringing it out into the atmosphere. Therefore restoring my inner peace.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Consistent prayer, meditation, and tapping into vision.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Winning is a habit and losing is also a habit. It takes about 21 days to develop a habit and the same time to get rid of one. I apply the 21 day rule every month to keep me strong and focused.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

You must understand the true meaning of confidence; confidence will never happen overnight. It comes from doing the same thing over and over again. By gaining confidence, you get better, not bitter.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

90% of winning is simply excitement. You have to focus on what you’re going to and not through at all times.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement would be called “Color Blind”. People would be rewarded according to how many people they help, care for, and love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them.

Les Brown. He is one of the world’s best motivational speakers, he also incorporates spirituality with inspiration and motivation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

