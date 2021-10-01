Altif Brown Of Constellation Network: “It takes a village to raise a child and takes a community to raise a company”

It takes a village to raise a child and takes a community to raise a company.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Altif Brown.

Altif Brown is the Co-Founder & CCO,Global Community Architect at Constellation Network.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for taking the time to chat with me! All of this was really serendipitous to be honest. My family has been in The Bay Area for at least a hundred years and so being the home of technology, I kind of naturally fell into working in startups. I met one of my co-founders, Wyatt Meldman-Floch, in our squash club where we used to discuss everything from philosophy to quantum mechanics. After bouncing from company to company, and working in a variety of customer and community-facing roles, Wyatt asked me to help him do the same with a project he was working on. This was the genesis of Constellation. We started working out in a living room, then a garage, then a WeWork, and fast forward a few years and Constellation is a global company with dozens of employees and thousands of people within our open source ecosystem.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The decentralized space is disrupting all antiquated systems that hinge on centralization. The company I co-founded, Constellation Network, is disrupting the way that data moves. HTTP is no longer sufficient for the world, and this becomes more salient with each successive breach in cybersecurity. Thus, we utilized cryptography, edge computing, and machine learning to create a new rail to the internet known as HGTP. All of my co-founders are exceptionally talented and have diverse skills that complement each other. Ben Jorgensen is the strategy master, Wyatt is technical brilliance, Benjamin Diggles is a business savant, Mathias is the finance guru, and I’m the community tactician.

Our market cap recently hit a billion dollars which is a strong signal that scores of people believe in what we are doing, and we are just getting started. And, to be honest, about 1% of tech founders are Black, and fewer than that are Black and a part of the LGBT+ community; so for the status quo, my very presence as a tech founder is an act of disruption.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hmmm… I’m not too sure about what the funniest mistake would be. There are plenty of mistakes to go around. However, I do recall one time I had worked for 24 consecutive hours and then had the audacity to start TWEETING. Well… low and behold, I was not tweeting from my personal account but from my company account, and then after a long nap woke up to furiously begin deleting erroneous tweets. What lessons did I learn? 1) Do your best to fight burnout. I know how it feels to grind just as good as anyone else, but at some point, you need to call it and take a break. Otherwise, you’ll start racking up unforced errors. 2) Get a social media person.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Ya know, there are a few people who have definitely left an impact on me. Professionally, all of my co-founders have had a lasting impact on me. In particular, I would have to say my co-founder Benjamin Jorgensen left a huge impact on my professional development. I met him when II was a twenty-something budding entrepreneur, and he had successfully exited his prior company, was angel investing, and had sharp business acumen. Learning from him on a day-to-day basis definitely helped me grow and shaped my overall career trajectory. In my personal life, my family has truly helped me along this journey. Several of my cousins are business owners and have always been there to help keep my ego in check while also not collapsing under pressure. It’s easy to lose yourself and they kept me grounded and focused.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Well, this might be a bit radical but I don’t believe that anything man-made has truly “stood the test of time”. I think whatever system people say has stood the test of time is just a system that people haven’t gotten around to disrupting yet. Take something as fundamental and age-old as human speech. Humans have spoken verbally since the dawn of humanity yet Elon Musk’s new company, Neuralink, aims to allow for brain-to-brain communication- thus disrupting the system of human speech altogether. And if something that is millions of years old can be disrupted in a few years by a few people then truly nothing has “withstood the test of time”. If anything, it’s just that not enough time has passed.

Personally, I find disruption to just be a buzzword and actually isn’t inherently good or bad. It’s about how we implement disruptive practices. And more importantly, it’s up to the founders of these companies to consider the ramifications of rapidly disrupting industry after industry. I’m not one to stand in the way of progress or technological advancement, but derailing continuity has its effects on the world around us and we need to be cognizant of the destruction that can sometimes be left in our wake.

Can you share some 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please share a story with us. give a story or example for each.

My very first job in “Startup-Land” was being a phone support agent for a mid-sized tech company. I knew that I would eventually want to build my own tech company and so I asked the CEO and Founder, for 30 minutes of his time. At the end of me asking him very similar questions as you’re asking me today, he gave me some advice that stuck with me. He told me not to lose myself to my work. That it is easy to put off family gatherings, social functions, and to put your own happiness last for the sake of the company. But that ultimately, work is a subset of your life, it is not your whole life, and that it’s okay to take time for yourself to live it.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, I am very much still slammed with building out the Constellation Ecosystem with my co-founders and our open source community. So that’s my main focus. But, during the pandemic, I actually wrote a science fiction novel that weaves together my philosophical background and my thoughts on technology and releasing that will be my next endeavor, even if done concurrently. And also, I have been helping some up-and-coming country music artists out of Nashville build their brand so definitely stay on the lookout for me within the talent management space *winks*.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Ya know, the last time I spoke with y’all, I believe I was asked something similar and my response has to still be Plato’s Republic. I read it as a kid (my parents studied philosophy as well) and I think my understanding of it really primed me for community building. The Republic is a discussion and analysis of how a society is an interwoven reflection of the aggregate of souls that inhabit it. Wisdom, courage, and hard work are the core tenets of being a good person, and thus are the core tenets of building a good community, company, society, etc. And these ideologies are core to the way that I build and lead teams. It brings to light that each of us contributes to the world around us in one way or another and I think as a functioning society we need to realize that more often than not.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Marcus Aurelius in his Meditations said that “Our life is what our thoughts make it.” And although I’ve heard countless permutations of the same principle, it rings true to me every time. Our thoughts shape the way we view the world and consequently how we move through it. No matter how rich you are, unless you choose happiness you will never be. You have to make a conscious choice to be optimistic and to edge out any narratives that may dim your light. I do my best to engender gratitude because for me, operating from a grounded place of abundance is the only way that all of this feels worth it.

Let’s say you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Mentorship. I strongly believe that we need to build a culture of mentorship. People just getting started in the tech world need to feel comfortable asking more experienced people for help and guidance. And on the flipside, the more experienced individuals need to feel less threatened by the newcomers and provide mentorship, especially in communities of color. I think when we discuss diversity and inclusion we oftentimes focus on physical traits, but we also need to focus on including people that are in different stages of their success journey. There’s just so many damn good ideas that go unexecuted because someone doesn’t know how to bring it to life. And the people that do are seemingly out of reach. We need to narrow that divide. It takes a village to raise a child and takes a community to raise a company.

