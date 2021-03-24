Alonzo B. Slater: “Everyone isn’t always happy for you”

…One, this career is very expensive, such as headshots, promo shoots that you need to promote yourself. Second, move in silence. Everyone isn’t always happy for you. Do the work meaning put the time in, study your favorite actors, take class. Third, write your own material. Don’t wait for Hollywood to pick you. Lastly, stay around like minded individuals who care about your art and want to see you grow.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alonzo B Slater, an American Actor born on August 2, 1990 in Jersey City, NJ. to the proud parents Cynthia Brown and Albert Slater. Alonzo knew he wanted to be an actor after auditioning for Lion King on Broadway at the tender age of 11. Years later, he graduated from William Paterson University with an English Degree, to then pursue his passion for acting.

Now, Slater is an accomplished actor, model, and comedian. He has been seen in several commercials and print ads such as Asics, Verizon, American Express, Facebook, Stella Artois, and Ford. Alonzo has starred in countless indie films, television shows and short films such as “Remembering Wednesday”, which was the official selection of the Webisode Film Festival. Alonzo continues to passionately pursue his acting career today. Most recently he has starred in a featured film as a lead role on “A Christmas for Mary” premiered on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Alonso resides in Los Angeles, CA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me, I grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey. Born and raised! My mother was single parent majority of my life, so she instilled in me to be very independent and take care my responsibilities. The whole Hollywood actor thing wasn’t really her thing, but she supported very vaguely. My father left around age 8 or 9. My parents had their issues I kind of stayed in my place, my dad is a boss, very sharp, clean cut man. I appreciate him. My upbringings was actually dope, no complaints really.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, my mother was a model during her early days. She was a ring girl for Mohammed Ali matches. My father did background vocals for Luther Van Dross early career. My grandmother was a designer and writer who also did plays. I was always centered around the arts and I loved making people laugh, I just didn’t know how I was going to get there

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, I moved to Los Angeles two half years ago, I was very nervous and honestly didn’t know much people. I took a leap of faith, stayed on people couches, worked a ton pf jobs before really booking anything. Six month into the first year, I booked my first print campaign in LA.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funniest mistake would be approaching other actors or influencers and thinking I know swear their names or body of work, and getting them mixed up with someone else. I learned to just shut the hell up.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Honestly, there’s so much in store for me this year I can’t wait! I have a project that I’m working on for later this year 2021. Stay tuned for that, it’ll be GOOD!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well, I feel like our stories are so important and people are living this in real life every day, so to see themselves on television, and know there aren’t alone… that’s amazing. Also, it gives our young kings and queens of color hope. It shows unity. We need it honestly.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

One, this career is very expensive, such as headshots, promo shoots that you need to promote yourself. Second, move in silence. Everyone isn’t always happy for you. Do the work meaning put the time in, study your favorite actors, take class. Third, write your own material. Don’t wait for Hollywood to pick you. Lastly, stay around like minded individuals who care about your art and want to see you grow.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you have a good team that you trust, so you don’t have to do as much, such as submitting, pitching. However in order for them to do that well, you must stay on top course and have material. Stay ready! Be prepared!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. Honestly I love giving back, I love to see my people feel good, I partner with my good friend Legendary Damon and we feed the homeless and bring clothing for the less fortunate here in LA on Wilshire Blvd. at St. James. Damon started this tradition about four years ago and I loved his philanthropy. I’ve been inspired to follow his lead and Im beyond grateful to help those in need.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who showed me and taught me lessons of the industry especially the business. There are entertainers that I respect always who drop small gems whenever I see them and I always take those wise notes with me along my journey. I worked in wardrobe and blogging so there are few influencers who’ve seen my path from beginning to now. I am beyond grateful for those who’ve paved the way before me so that I can be on screen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Stay ready! it’s very relevant to my life because you never know who’s watching you and I feel like if you stay ready for an opportunity you never have to get ready when it arises, I keep that instilled in me every day and it works!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. Wow there’s a few, The Obama’s, Beyoncé, Oprah, Tyler Perry, Michael Jackson, these names are so iconic, I feel like I wouldn’t eat my food I’ll be glued to just watching them talk and interact.

How can our readers follow you online?

twitter- @alonzo_brown

instagram- @alonzobslater

facebook- @alonzobslater

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!