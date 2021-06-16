Alon Leibovich of BrandTotal: “Speed is key”

Speed is key. — It’s important to be thoughtful, but ultimately learning how to trust your gut and make quick decisions is crucial in a fast-paced environment or industry.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alon Leibovich.

Alon Leibovich is the CEO and co-founder of competitive social analytics company, BrandTotal. Previously, Alon worked as a marketing strategist at McCANN and studied to be an organizational psychologist.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

With my background as a marketing strategist and in organizational psychology, I realized that consumer brands and media buyers were lacking a crucial input in their marketing planning: brand marketing analytics and social competitive intelligence. Before digital, it was pretty straightforward to track the competition in printed publications and on TV; today however, we’re seeing more “dark marketing” strategies or targeted posts that are hidden. I partnered up with experts in artificial intelligence and cyber security to develop software that will analyze social media campaigns and we founded BrandTotal. Our mission is to help companies gain a competitive edge by illuminating and analyzing their competitors’ dark marketing campaigns on social media platforms and provide them with social competitive intelligence and brand analytics.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

With more than 85% of social ads and content being dark posts that are hyper-targeted to specific audiences, brands are left blind and burdened, making it difficult to have visibility into what competitors are doing on social media. At BrandTotal, we empower brand marketers to measure key KPIs like digital share of voice, share of topic, ad creative performance and consumer sentiment to those ads on social, and benchmark against competitors, in real-time. Marketing leaders can understand what ad, campaign, content or creative resonates with their consumer audience, measure how consumers respond and interact with their digital ads as compared to their competitors ads and quantify their brand marketing results.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In the tech landscape, it’s good to reinvent the wheel and challenge the way things have been done in the past, with entrepreneurs challenging the status quo and innovating traditional processes. Although users benefit from the constant change and ever-evolving technology, that means companies can quickly become obsolete or have to change their current business model because of a challenger brand. While competition is good, legacy companies don’t like change and often try to find ways to crush the competition. For instance, startups like Airbnb, Uber, Lemonade and Redfin, have all felt the brunt of legacy companies trying to eliminate them from the landscape for innovating their respective industries.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re always looking at emerging trends on social and how we can provide more transparency and performance insights to brands and agencies on their campaigns. We have aspirations like continuing to grow the number of quality brands we work with, especially in the QSR, automotive, CPG, and other industries, and provide them with unmatched insights into the social marketing landscape.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

You must unlearn what you’ve learned to go forward. What has gotten you to the point you’re at won’t always take you further. Especially breaking into new markets, you can’t expect to do the same things and maintain the same results.

A lot of people speak English, but not everyone speaks American. This reminds me to be mindful of customs and regional nuances, in business and professional settings.

Speed is key. — It’s important to be thoughtful, but ultimately learning how to trust your gut and make quick decisions is crucial in a fast-paced environment or industry.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Survival to Thrival by Bob Tinker is a book I recommend to others looking to launch a challenger startup or brand. The book details how several entrepreneurs have built companies in various industries and adapted them to exist during periods of disruption, continuing to evolve throughout their own business lifecycle. As a business leader, you’re always faced with something new and even if it’s not the exact same scenario, the lessons from this book always are applicable.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Hit the one in the middle.” — Paulie, Rocky IV. Even when you’re faced with conflicting responsibilities or have an array of tasks on your mind, it’s important to remind yourself what’s right in front of you and attack it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We’re living through a movement right now. Concerns around data and privacy from users have never been more pressing. Users want more transparency from platforms on how their data is being used and want to own their data. Platforms have a lot of control and influence in our digital-first world, but I’d like to inspire users to keep in mind that they are the first and foremost owners of their data and they control how its used, not the platform.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first meeting in the U.S. I wore a three piece suit and was dressed to the nines for a conversation with a prospective customer. When I showed up, I noticed how overdressed I was, because everyone else was in jeans and business casual attire. It was a culture shock how casual business can be done — especially in marketing and advertising.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I frequently turn to our board of directors and investors for advice on next moves for our business. Especially as someone looking to grow a business in the U.S. and not from this country, I want to make sure my vision and expectations make sense for this market. I’ve surrounded myself with several influential executives in the industry who have been in my position time and time again, they’ve all helped build BrandTotal into a success and I could not be more appreciative.