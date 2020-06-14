Allyship and Responsibility

One thing I know is that whether knowing it or not I have grown up in privilege, and a lot of humans that grew up with and that surround me have been ignorant of systemic racial injustices.

You may be asking and or wondering: WHAT IS ALLYSHIP?

Allyship is a lifelong process of building relationships based on trust, consistency, and accountability with marginalized individuals and/or groups of people. not self-defined—work and efforts must be recognized by those you are seeking to ally with.

I am so moved and inspired that we as a Nation are now taking much-needed action and speaking up. In addition, to speaking up as in any relationship we must do so with nurture, clear communication, and care for one another. I am doing my part by researching and looking up articles. Many of them have said two important things that have stood out to me. One, listen more than you speak and do your own research. Do not contact your African American friends wanting them to educate you; educate yourself. It’s like putting salt onto a wound. People are sensitive and have been through enough, let’s do our part even if and when we do not know what our part is. Take a step, the first step, have a thought, a new thought, and open the communication even if it seems scary and uncomfortable.

In addition, I am an artist and I dedicated the piece to the late George Floyd. Mr. Floyd is an angel, so is Breonna Taylor, Rodney King, and all the other poor victims of racial injustice. Now more than ever, we need to UNITE and stand for one another. Angels and Rainbows more than ever. We are all God’s angels, we are all human beings and we all can enjoy and rejoice to all of the beautiful colors in the world.

Angels and Rainbows RIP George Floyd – #BLM

Last week the SAG-AFTRA in association with National Geographic invited me to watch this eye-opening documentary, LA92. LA92 goes over the history of riots, specifically the riots in Los Angeles in 1992. When watching you may or may not be mind blown that 25 years later, literally where we are now and what we are experiencing is the same thing, and NOTHING in 25 years has changed, it’s only continued and gotten worse!

LA92 Documentary

2Pac was a poet and still is a strong empowering voice for our Nation. Finally, 25 years later, people have woken up and we will continue to hear the roar for justice and equality! Here are some of 2Pac’s lyrics from his music that shows how committed he was to the cause of uplifting African people and eliminate racism.

Trapped by 2Pac

“You know they got me trapped in this prison of seclusion. Happiness, living on the streets is a delusion. Even a smooth criminal one day must get caught. Shot up or shot down with the bullet that he bought. Nine-millimeter kickin’ thinkin’ about what the streets do to me. Cause they never talk peace in the black community”

Keep Ya Head Up by 2Pac

“Some say the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice, I say the darker the flesh then the deeper the roots. I give a holla to my sisters on welfare, 2Pac cares, if don’t nobody else care And, I know they like to beat you down a lot. When you come around the block, brothers clown a lot, But please don’t cry, dry your eyes, never let up, Forgive but don’t forget, girl, keep your head up”

I Wonder If Heaven Got A Ghetto by 2Pac

“Here on Earth, tell me what’s a black life worth / A bottle of juice is no excuse, the truth hurts / And even when you take the shit / Move counties get a lawyer you can shake the shit / Ask Rodney [King], LaTasha [Harlins], and many more / It’s been goin on for years, there’s plenty more / When they ask me, when will the violence cease? / When your troops stop shootin n****s down in the street…”

White Manz World by 2Pac

“Apologizes to my true sisters, far from bitches, Help me raise my Black nation, reparations are due, It’s true, caught up in this world I took advantage of you, So tell the babies how I love them, precious boys and girls, Born black in this white man’s world”

So Many Tears by 2Pac

“Lord knows I, tried, been a witness to homicide. Seen drive-by’s takin’ lives, little kids die. Wonder why as I walk by. Broken-hearted as I glance at the chalk line, gettin’ high, This ain’t the life for me, I wanna change, But ain’t no future right for me, I’m stuck in the game, I’m trapped inside a maze”

While researching I found these articles that maybe helpful for you as well.

The Power of Uncomfortable Conversations – Thrive Global

The Key to Unlocking the Power of Diversity – Forbes

What We Want: Allies Who Do More than Instagram – Vogue

How to be an Ally – CNET

How to be a good white ally, according to activists Three experts on what it does and doesn’t mean to be an ally, now and always

Here is a message of allyship in it’s finest by singer-songwriter Nicky Scorpio titled NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE.

New song NO JUSTICE NO PEACE by Nicky Scorpio

Now let’s get to work! Which steps have you taken to be an ally? What are some new ideas and ways for allyship? Let’s start a conversation and step into great responsibility for ourselves and our fellow humans. Leave comments below, share this post, and make sure not to turn a blind eye. Now more than ever it’s an opportunity to stand for something, equality, justice, morals, and really having true allyship in friendships, love, and peace.

Above are some ways I am taking steps to be an effective ally. Which steps will you take? Only you will truly know.

Peace and Love — KEC