Allyship…A Catalyst for the Dream

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
As the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington of 1963 approaches, I look for ways in which we can realize the dream that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. so eloquently shared with our nation. One important thing that comes to mind is allyship.


Allyship is a way of being; a commitment to using one’s privilege and power to develop empathy towards those who have been marginalized and the social issues and challenges that get in the way of being accepted, respected, seen, heard, valued, and treated equally. Allyship’s goal is to create a culture in which these are realized. Where there is allyship, there is support for those who are marginalized. Allyship says the issues that marginalized people experience are not okay.


Being an ally is not a label that one wears, it is an action that one takes consistently to ensure that fairness and equity are realized. I remember back in 2005 working for an organization in which a young woman that I worked with was constantly ridiculed, demeaned, and demoralized even though, her work and work ethic was impeccable. My boss didn’t like this woman and she wanted her out. My boss wanted to use me to get the woman out and make it impossible for her to do her work and maybe, eventually, she would quit. What my boss didn’t bank on was that that kind of leadership didn’t sit well with my spirit; I’m a Christian woman. Instead, I chose to be an ally to the woman because I believed in her and her ability to do the work for which she had been hired. It was an uncomfortable spot for me to be in because I believe in being good to people no matter what. The amount of pressure from my boss and my boss’s boss was incredible and I became their target, and they did everything that they could to ruin my career within the organization because I spoke to someone who could do something about the injustice that was happening in our HR department. Being a black woman, this was very intense. Being a minority and only 1 of 3 people of color in my department, I could feel the weight and it wasn’t pleasant. However, I could also feel the pain that the situation was causing for this woman. I couldn’t stand to see another human being in pain just because someone didn’t like them.
I helped the young woman while she was there to feel valued, appreciated, and included on our team and within the organization. I invited her to meetings, showcasing her work, acknowledging her contributions. She came alive and brought her best self to work all the time.


I helped her leave that organization by giving her a stellar reference. More importantly, this black woman became an ally to a white Jewish woman for whom, there was disdain because of her Jewish heritage. Fourteen years later, I reconnected with her, and she shared with me how much she appreciated what I had done for her back then and that it made a world of difference for her in her life and career. True allyship looks beyond color, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, etc. True allyship takes a stand for what is right at all times for all human beings; it is an action!

    Tracy D. Holloman, Executive Coach

    I am an advocate for people! I have been advocating for people all of my life, whether personally, professionally or in line at the grocery store! All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and everyone has a God given right to go after their dreams. My dream has always been to serve those who can't always help themselves. I have served in non-profit and for profit organizations in human resources, advocating for people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. My role has been to develop new organizational cultures and to develop leaders to lead effectively. I bring to light what may have been hidden and I work with people to help them discover where they can support a new way of being in this journey called life. I partner with people to help them discover their gifts, talents and abilities, or help them to see what they hadn't seen before, helping them to craft a plan and promise to themselves so that they live fulfilling lives and careers.

    Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been a part of my work as well. Diversity is in every aspect of life and has no boundaries. All people have something to contribute to this life, regardless of age, race, color, gender, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, etc.

    My greatest accomplishment as a coach was helping a young man to see possibility as he wrestled with where he was in career and where he really wanted to be; he loved children and wanted to become a pediatrician. We partnered to carefully craft a plan for his life journey. He eventually became a pediatrician in his native country and now he serves those in need. His journey caused me to see where I can help people live the lives and careers that they truly want and my work, is just getting started!

