Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

#AllLivesMatter

We are humans first!

By

We are humans! 

We come in all shapes, sizes, colors, genders, sexual orientations, and from all corners of the world. We move, mingle and settle in places which we call home, among those we call family & friends anywhere on the globe. 

When we talk of diversity or racism, we talk about these differences amongst us. While diversity has a connotation of celebrating our differences and bringing us together, racism is the exact opposite. The point is that all lives matter and  the question is, does it even make sense to talk about these differences, irrespective of the connotation. Some may say that not seeing the differences for what they are is not an act of being progressive but one of avoidance. 

Our history has indelible imprints of colonization and slavery, those of one color reining over everyone during the time and this went on to shape the socio-political and economic order of the time. That cannot be wished away. However, for that to continue to cast its shadow on the present and hundreds of years into the future is just not acceptable. The past has great wrongdoing, as seen from the vantage point of the present, and needs to be course-corrected for the future. Discrimination of yesteryears is not acceptable in the present times and definitely not needed in the future. The question is not whether the communities that experienced racism or those whose previous generations exercised it are greater in number in any place on earth. The question is that we all agree and know within our hearts that it was not right to have occurred in the past. As a result, we have moved towards equality in the present and we need to abide by it, no question! But again, with what we bear witness to happening around us, you may ask, have we? 

Privilege is equal and to be exercised by all, not one sect or another. Hostility or denigrating attitudes toward one another are not the answer. No one can be or is a pure oppressor or a pure victim. We end up in those roles based on situations. And, it’s these situations and our ability to be a part of such situational roles that we need to avoid, on either end of the spectrum. The oppressors or oppressed need to embrace the possibility of acting as agents of change. We need to acknowledge the existence of racism whether we call it that or something else, but most importantly, try and rein in its power over us, humans. 

Racial oppression has its roots in history, was socially constructed to marginalize certain groups across various geographies and shows up today from time to time when it intersects with discriminatory structures. Discrimination is when people treat others badly because they are different from them in some way. A form of discrimination called oppression is often used to take power away from an individual or a group of people. It can be hard if we experience discrimination, but there are supports and ways of resisting. And, no way of resisting has to harbor vengeance or violent agression. That will just continue the chain of events and never allow for true freedom which is what we seek.

Systemic racial bias has been endemic in our society, perhaps even unconsciously. Diversity, on the other hand refers to demographic variation and is welcome in any organization as a noble goal. The ability to recruit and nurture diversity through the attributes of race, gender, sexual orientation, personality type and more is seen as resulting in increased levels of creativity, innovation, cultural amalgamation, and effective problem solving. This is the other side where the same elements that cause the divide are seen as the ones to use to bring people together and capitalize on the strength of their differences, to benefit everyone as a whole. While historical discrimination in the name of race has limited progress for certain groups, workplace diversity doesn’t necessarily work to proactively break these shackles but works on the other dimension of the differences, in bringing people together. It’s our prerogative as the present generation, to take racism head on and uproot it so that future generations do not have to deal with it, let alone bear the scars of history. 

We all have to work at challenging negative stereotypes, and not judging people because of how they look or who they are. We can take a stand against discrimination in all its forms, be it racism, sexism, ageism, ableism, and more and look within, at our own attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors. We can surround ourselves with people who are different from us. We all have things to learn and our own lessons to teach. Learning the value of diversity takes a lifetime and can be a difficult journey but well worth it. Black, White or Brown, Young or Old, Male, Female or LGBT; ALL LIVES MATTER!

NOTE – For insightful and actionable content, check out Plan B Success podcast on your fav podcasting platform or subscribe @ www.planb.live

Rajeev Mudumba, Founder at Plan B Success

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor. He is also an accomplished author, speaker and thought leader and a die-hard optimist.

Throughout his professional life, Rajeev has built profitable, value-based businesses, nurtured strategic partnerships and built lifelong friendships. He has worked with organizations and individuals to remedy challenges and achieve results. Rajeev has achieved stellar results in international business, new business lines, and now, is focused on helping you succeed in your profession and/ or business and get the most out of your life.

Rajeev hosts an award-winning popular podcast, Plan B Success where he shares insightful and thought-provoking personal and business growth strategies and interviews inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. He is also the creator and coach of TOP Podcast Mastery Program, an in-depth course for those looking to jump-start their own podcast! All the information is available on Rajeev’s website.


Rajeev also speaks and writes frequently on the topics of personal and professional growth, self-empowerment, life & career coaching among others.  He has recently launched his book "My Inspiration: Quotes that shaped my self improvement journey" which is available on Amazon. Rajeev has delivered several keynote/ topical speeches at national & international conferences. He has made it his mission to extract from his experiences and share value to mentor individuals, current/ future entrepreneurs and executives, startups, scale-ups, and large corporations.


Accolades include World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana's 2010 Global Visionary Award, Business First of Louisville's Forty Under 40 Award, Telehealth and Medicine Today's 2016 Publisher's Award & Indian Achievers Forum's 2017 Indian Achievers' Award for Healthcare and Education.

 

Rajeev Mudumba's Website: www.rajeevmudumba.com

Plan B Success Podcast: Available on your favorite platform including Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Play and Youtube

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajeevmudumba/

Facebook Plan B Success Page: https://www.facebook.com/planbsuccess.live/

Facebook My Inspiration Book Page: https://www.facebook.com/myinspirationbook/

Instagram: @hifromraj1

Twitter: @hifromraj

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Racial Labeling Promotes Racism

by Soo Bong Peer
Community//

Mindfulness Impacting Racial Justice

by Maria Santiago-Valentin
Community//

Cops, Karens and The Problem With White People

by Edmund Martin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.