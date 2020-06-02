AllLivesMatter

We are humans!

We come in all shapes, sizes, colors, genders, sexual orientations, and from all corners of the world. We move, mingle and settle in places which we call home, among those we call family & friends anywhere on the globe.

When we talk of diversity or racism, we talk about these differences amongst us. While diversity has a connotation of celebrating our differences and bringing us together, racism is the exact opposite. The point is that all lives matter and the question is, does it even make sense to talk about these differences, irrespective of the connotation. Some may say that not seeing the differences for what they are is not an act of being progressive but one of avoidance.

Our history has indelible imprints of colonization and slavery, those of one color reining over everyone during the time and this went on to shape the socio-political and economic order of the time. That cannot be wished away. However, for that to continue to cast its shadow on the present and hundreds of years into the future is just not acceptable. The past has great wrongdoing, as seen from the vantage point of the present, and needs to be course-corrected for the future. Discrimination of yesteryears is not acceptable in the present times and definitely not needed in the future. The question is not whether the communities that experienced racism or those whose previous generations exercised it are greater in number in any place on earth. The question is that we all agree and know within our hearts that it was not right to have occurred in the past. As a result, we have moved towards equality in the present and we need to abide by it, no question! But again, with what we bear witness to happening around us, you may ask, have we?

Privilege is equal and to be exercised by all, not one sect or another. Hostility or denigrating attitudes toward one another are not the answer. No one can be or is a pure oppressor or a pure victim. We end up in those roles based on situations. And, it’s these situations and our ability to be a part of such situational roles that we need to avoid, on either end of the spectrum. The oppressors or oppressed need to embrace the possibility of acting as agents of change. We need to acknowledge the existence of racism whether we call it that or something else, but most importantly, try and rein in its power over us, humans.

Racial oppression has its roots in history, was socially constructed to marginalize certain groups across various geographies and shows up today from time to time when it intersects with discriminatory structures. Discrimination is when people treat others badly because they are different from them in some way. A form of discrimination called oppression is often used to take power away from an individual or a group of people. It can be hard if we experience discrimination, but there are supports and ways of resisting. And, no way of resisting has to harbor vengeance or violent agression. That will just continue the chain of events and never allow for true freedom which is what we seek.

Systemic racial bias has been endemic in our society, perhaps even unconsciously. Diversity, on the other hand refers to demographic variation and is welcome in any organization as a noble goal. The ability to recruit and nurture diversity through the attributes of race, gender, sexual orientation, personality type and more is seen as resulting in increased levels of creativity, innovation, cultural amalgamation, and effective problem solving. This is the other side where the same elements that cause the divide are seen as the ones to use to bring people together and capitalize on the strength of their differences, to benefit everyone as a whole. While historical discrimination in the name of race has limited progress for certain groups, workplace diversity doesn’t necessarily work to proactively break these shackles but works on the other dimension of the differences, in bringing people together. It’s our prerogative as the present generation, to take racism head on and uproot it so that future generations do not have to deal with it, let alone bear the scars of history.

We all have to work at challenging negative stereotypes, and not judging people because of how they look or who they are. We can take a stand against discrimination in all its forms, be it racism, sexism, ageism, ableism, and more and look within, at our own attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors. We can surround ourselves with people who are different from us. We all have things to learn and our own lessons to teach. Learning the value of diversity takes a lifetime and can be a difficult journey but well worth it. Black, White or Brown, Young or Old, Male, Female or LGBT; ALL LIVES MATTER!

