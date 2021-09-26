Allison Dunn of Hibiscus Brew: “Have a Go-Getter Attitude ”

Have a Go-Getter Attitude — In business, it’s eating what you kill — if you are sitting on the couch waiting for something to happen, then chances are, you aren’t going to succeed. In business, you must be a problem solver, be proactive, and if you run into a road bump, struggle with it, internalize it, and if it’s impossible to do, then ask for help from your mentors or business partners.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allison Dunn.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up I was always an out-of-the-box thinker. I started my first business at the age of 11, going door-to-door selling candy at my high school in Clarendon, Jamaica.

I got even better when as part of one of my business courses curricula, I was asked to start a business and I opened a hot dog stand. Demand outpaced supply and I had way more orders than I could keep up with. I was so proud because I made 5 times more profit than any of my other classmates.

I studied International Relations in college for the opportunity to learn about different cultures and how people get along in one big international community. My passion however was marketing.

After attaining my bachelor’s degree in Internal Relations, I worked for a few years at an investment firm before relocating from my tiny island of Jamaica, with the hope of making Brooklyn my forever home. Prospect Lefferts Gardens felt right given its ethnically diverse people and rich community spirit.

After doing marketing gigs for over 8 years and giving birth to my now four-year-old son Khison, I began to reassess my life and reflect on my childhood dreams and passion. I knew I enjoyed entrepreneurship since I was a kid and I had stumbled on a newfound passion for organizing. I decided then to follow that passion, embrace my entrepreneurial spirit, and start my own business as a home organizer. In that role, I help people to live a happier life by turning their clutter into joy. While practicing my trade at home, I noticed how engaged Khison was in helping to organize and thought it made perfect sense to author a children’s book, “Khison is Having Company”, where I encourage parents to teach kids how to organize at an early age and make organizing a fun activity.

My life centered around being a mom, organizing, eating, and staying healthy, and building great friendships within the community. I’ve always believed that the food we eat affects our mood and therefore, my diet has been rich with smoothies, natural juices, and salads. This became even more necessary with the COVID-19 pandemic that required a healthy body to help fight the virus.

I thought, why don’t I create a space where I can share my healthy habits with others and bring joy to all parts of the community despite the challenges of the pandemic. Faith met destiny when I saw a Cafe for sale. I jumped at the opportunity to put all my organizing, healthy diet, and thoughts from my book into a community meeting spot. That’s how Hibiscus Brew was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I started Hibiscus Brew café in the pandemic without any experience in the industry or having any food experience, so there are lots of stories of exciting firsts. One morning while working at the café I received a call from the Counsel General of Jamaica to New York Office. I was surprised and honored that CG wanted to visit my store. Through our work, she did a series with FOX5 news that covered my café and highlighted brand Jamaica. That was a proud moment for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Wow! I have made so many mistakes since starting my business. I wouldn’t consider them funny since it happened on my dime. One of the biggest startup mistakes I’ve made in my life is being too slow with my decision-making. I started out with a big menu and some of the food items were not selling. The café supervisor was adamant that I keep it on menu because customers liked it. Although it was selling it wasn’t moving fast enough and there was a lot of waste. I eventually decided to cut it from the menu that no one agreed with. It was the best decision, and we got a chance to perfect the items that were selling. I am not sure who are the customers he was speaking of because no one complained about the food items being off the menu.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

You’re right; we don’t succeed alone. There has been a lot of people who have helped me to get here. People who believed in me before I believed in myself. I have several mentors that I speak to frequently that helps me with different parts of my business and overall growth. But one of the most influential people to help me is my mom. I see myself in her every day, the drive and determination to make it. The struggles of my mom helped shaped me in the person I am today and because of those lessons I am driven to take on any task. Growing up I watched my mom start her own business making and selling juices, and I feel like I am picking up the pieces where she left off by opening this café.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There is no simple answer to this question as there are multiple overlapping barriers holding women back from starting companies from mindset, lack of opportunity, mentorship.

Fear of Failure — Believing that they can! Since starting my business a lot of women have reached out to ask for advice and one thing, I often hear is what if I fail? Failure is not a life sentence, and you must believe that you can start a business and be successful.

Access to capital and applying for loans — women have less access to the same opportunities as men when it comes to funding.

Women are more fearful of being in debt.

Women owned business as often small and created out of necessity rather than opportunity.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Getting women of influence to help mentor women in the entrepreneurial area. They have the influence to encourage and coach women from all background to develop their own ventures. They can do this by volunteering their time, experience, resources, network to help create a level playing field for women to thrive.

The government can continue to provide resources and workshops geared towards small businesses. I was fortunate to get the help of Small Business Administration. It’s great to invest in yourself, tap into possibility by surrounding yourself with people who believe in you and can help you grow — coaches, advisors and mentors.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are more caring on society. When you teach a woman a skill, she teaches others and it’s important to have that constant flow of information. Women are brilliant at organizing and multi-tasking. Plus, they are creative, they have a huge amount of empathy and emotional intelligence which I believe, enables them to motivate other people, understand and adapt to their needs and ultimately become successful leaders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That it’s easy, and you don’t have to answer to anyone when you are your own boss. Although, you might not have a boss you have to answer to your customer and clients as they are paying you. Working for yourself requires spending long hours as there is always another task to do. it can be all consuming and you must set boundaries and work life balance.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, not everyone is cut out for this job. This job is not for the faint of heart. It takes real guts to be an entrepreneur as you are faced with nonstop problems, and you must be able to makes decisions quickly and effectively. I didn’t realize how hard it is to be a manager until I started my own business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Learn how to say NO — If you’re like most people, you’re constantly answering requests at work. The asks are formal and informal, large and small, and from all everyone. The inflow is so great, you can’t possibly agree to everything. So it’s crucial to learn when to say no and how to say both no and yes. For managing the flood of requests. First, assess each ask, systematically gathering the details that will allow you to make an informed judgment. A considered no protects you. A good yes allows you to serve others, add value, and collaborate effectively. If you become skilled at conveying both, you can avoid burnout. Have a Go-Getter Attitude — In business, it’s eat what you kill — if you are sitting on the couch waiting for something to happen, then chances are, you aren’t going to succeed. In business, you must be a problem solver, be proactive, and if you run into a road bump, struggle with it, internalize it, and if it’s impossible to do, then ask for help from your mentors or business partners. Confidence- To be a successful business owner in today’s fast-paced world, talent, academia, and qualifications are not enough. Above all, being confident in your work is crucial for career success. Being confident in the workplace enables you to be situationally proactive, assertive, and focused. Having true confidence not only allows you to have a positive impact at work, but it also helps you make choices that will benefit your home life too. But, having confidence means understanding the value you offer, effectively communicating and presenting yourself, which then results in getting noticed for all the right reasons. Stay Organized — As a professional organizer I coach people to keep their homes and lives organized and I know first-hand what those benefits are. It super important as a business owner to be on to of what you must do and know what needs to get done. He would run from one task to another and never seemed to get anything done. Be Seen as a Business Owner Not a Woman- I quickly learned that being a female leader comes with a unique set of hurdles. Consciously make the decision to stop second-guessing. Tell yourself, “You are enough.” As women, we need to remind ourselves that the skills we bring to the table got us this far.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I give back my time where I can as a mentor and friend to anyone who needs my help with being an entrepreneur. If I can make a positive impact on one person per day, that a great day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A mentorship program for girls to teach them to go after their dreams and start their own business.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Barbara Corcoran. She has dominated an industry run by men and keeps crushing it every day. If you’re reading this, I’d love to have a chat with you about the secrets to your success.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.