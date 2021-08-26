Allison Chawla: “Try to do right, instead of be right”

Try to do right, instead of be right. This is a big one. Many folks I encounter think that they are doing right by trying to prove to others that they ARE right. This is often toxic and divisive. Who cares if you are right in every single situation? Learn to let go and lose battles with grace, then with gratitude, learn from the experience and walk away knowing (without ego) that you did what was right for you and everyone in the moment, versus proving a point that was more important to you than the feelings of the other person involved. Saying sorry means, you care more about others than you do about solely being right. That is a huge step that creates multiple waves of gratitude. So, let it go.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Allison Chawla.

Allison Chawla is a Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist, Spiritual counselor and certified life coach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I knew from a very young age that I was destined and designed to be a healer. I was that little kid who would wake up in the middle of the night and stand by my mother’s bedside to tell her about the ‘person’ who had come to tell me something in my sleep. When that would happen, the case would usually be that that very person who came to deliver a message had passed away. I was also interpreting energy as a language as a child, and was able to give quite accurate readings of individuals moments after they entered a room and even through pictures. I was always the friend that everyone wanted to talk to, and the friend that somehow had innate ways to comfort others. By the time I entered High School I had multiple peers and older adults tell me that I would make an excellent therapist. My parents without knowing how to articulate it would tell me ‘You know, Allison… you have some kind of ESP that others don’t have and you should listen to it.’

So, I would say this has been my destiny upon entering the earth this time around. I also had a difficult adolescence with my mother being very ill, then eventually passing away. Which of course is tragic, but I think that you really cannot help others fully if you haven’t experienced struggle and recovered from it yourself. So, even the loss of my other on some level lead me to do what I am doing now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Oh wow. That is such a great question. And, a difficult one to answer because I get to work with so many amazing people who brave their souls and stories all of the time! I feel so blessed and honored to do what I do. I would say the most interesting experience I had was during my first field placement, which was at a non for profit called “NEW,” Non-Traditional Employment for Women. I worked with a demographic of group of women, who were either recently released from incarceration for defending themselves from domestic violence, rehabilitated from abuse, recovering from drug addiction, trying to escape poverty, single mothers; and a gamut of other marginalized, repressed, suppressed lifestyles that brought them to seek employment within the blue-collar fields. With the guidance and support or my supervisor, Ms. Young, I learned more from these women about resilience, strength, forgiveness and gratitude than I ever could have imagined gaining from school. To this day I think about those women and how they taught me to forgive, work hard, keep trying and be open to teaching others how to understand your struggles if they cannot do that innately. As a matter of fact, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to all of the students at NEW and my continued support Ms. Linda who gives her all and more daily to those students down in Chelsea, NYC.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Absolutely. It is the quote that I have attached to my emails above my signature. The author is unknown, but here it is.

‘Pain travels through family lines until someone is ready to heal it within themselves. By going through the agony of healing, you no longer pass the poisoned chalice onto the generations that follow. It is incredibly important and sacred work.’

I believe the reasons that this resonates so truthfully for me are that I, myself, had to work through multigenerational emotional processes that could have been passed down by up-brining and learned behavior, and having to face the detrimental, and at times, embarrassing habits that had come through my ancestors was as difficult for me, as it is for anyone. You see, you must have courage to change. Secondly, finding the strength to change and to seek out help in order to help yourself accomplish fundamental and trauma perpetuated change is not easy. It is agonizing. Which is why I so often have the honor of witnessing and holding the space for others to express tears and to release excruciating emotional pain. It requires tremendous courage to choose to change such deep routed expressions; and I find this quote to be the most eloquent, accurate and succinct in narrating that journey.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Ha, indeed. It was The Celestine Prophecy and I read it for the first time in 1994. I had been feeling ‘different’ and at times even odd for the things I was experiencing and feeling for as long as I could remember. I was always able to feel and see energy that vibrated around people, animals, even plants… but this isn’t something you can bring up at a lunch table, or at the New Jersey diners with friends who were mostly talking about their crushes and the latest makeup trends. So, I kept my abilities to myself. Thinking I might be the only person who had them, and if that were the case, then the only person others would deem as weird or crazy. Until my friend Tom who waited tables with me at the time and who was a few years older (and most certainly seemed wiser) came up to me at the start of a shift one day, showed me the cover of the book and said ‘You have got to read this.’ It changed my life and my entire perspective about myself. It was the first piece of literature I had read, that discussed the ability to feel and see energy surrounding other living things, and the first book that somehow secretly accepted me into a very special group of people that I then set out to find. In summation, it was the first time I didn’t feel so alone.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am. I have had the privilege of participating in incredible interviews recently, but I am also working on a book. I have been working on it for a couple of years now. It is designed to support a group of victims who have suffered an incredibly insidious form of abuse. One that usually occurs within family systems. Some of it will include my own experiences, but it is primarily designed to help victims find a voice and hopefully recovery. It is taking time and I am continuing to edit and rewrite parts of it, but I am hoping to find publishing within the next year or so, so I can bring forth this important subject matter and guide many towards safety and healing. My two daughters are my other exciting ‘projects.’ I am working diligently around the clock, to cultivate and support two wonderful human beings. Two bold, intelligent, resilient, empathetic little women of color; whom I could not be prouder of and honored to parent. Raising kind children, and assisting them into becoming responsible adults seems more important to me than anything else could be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a difficult one to answer because I have had SO many incredible women in my life who have helped me stay afloat along the way. One of the first women who helped me to realize that my differences in approaching the world were in fact gifts, was a woman named Cheryl. She had employed me in the New York City circuit of art models (which was one of the most incredible and inspiring jobs I had as a young woman) and immediately saw something special in me. She helped me to find confidence in embracing my talents as an intuitive. Next, I think of my dearest friend Irene and her mother Cornelia. They were tremendous influences on the path I took towards my career. With a gentle and almost stoic presence, they were the women who directed me towards the University I chose for my clinical studies and licensing, and they assured me over and over again whenever I felt weakness or doubt, that I was meant to be doing what I do now.

These women are only a few of a large circle of incredible friends that have believed in me and helped push me along at times when I felt I was running out of steam. I lost my mother at quite a young age, and to this day I believe that she has sent me each and every one of the friends I have met along this journey.

Honestly, I could easily list at least fifteen more women who I still hold near and dear, and who I make sure to reach out to and connect with at least once a month, even if that is simply trough a short text message that says ‘I am thinking of you.’ Remaining in contact and continuing to express my gratitude is something that I feel is essential in keeping friends close, and telling the universe that if it wants to send me more, I will ALWAYS be grateful. I am very blessed and very fortunate for the amount of people who have stuck by my side over the decades. My husband Navin, has believed in me and understood me in ways that I never imagined a partner could. And, every day my daughters inspire me to keep growing and evolving further and further. When I think about it, I smile to myself with such love in my heart thinking about all of the incredible friends and support systems I have in my life. I really can’t believe how fortunate I am sometimes.

If I may, I would like to say ‘thanks’ to: Irene, Melissa, Nicole, Carissa, “Nickle”,” Nina”, “Mimi”, Stacy, Schoen,” Reyes”, Courtney, Keelia, Mayte, Tara, Laurie, and Adele.

Which brings me to close this response by sharing that the two most recent influential people who have entered my life. My partner in practice, Miss Dana which whom I experienced the phenomenon of ‘friends at first fight’ and my Senior Sa Bum Nim ‘JFA’, of Rhinebeck Karate Academy. Who not only teaches me the practice of Tang Soo Do, but has mystical ways of being able to see my struggles whether they be within the practice of martial arts, or more deeply woven into my psyche; and always knows exactly what it is that I need to hear in order to jump (or kick) over the next hurdle.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude and living with gratitude, is the act of holding thankfulness, graciousness, and in turn kindness towards others within your daily life and practices. It is in itself a mindfulness practice of holding the space within yourself to always realize even in difficult times that you keep thanks for the people and blessings that surround you. Now, I know, especially at times like now this can feel VERY difficult for many people to maintain. But, gratitude can be small and simple. It can be feeling thankful for your first sip of water as it touches your lips in the morning. It can be appreciation for a song that lifts your spirits when you are feeling low, or even a memory of a past time that brings you hope. When we live with a space for gratitude within us, we live with less fear, less anxiety and less grief. We create more space for love and opportunity to enter into our beings, and we emulate this vibration of love to others, which is probably one of the only things I would consider to be safely contagious these days! When gratitude spreads as a collective practice, we heal ourselves and we heal others. Holding a door open can be an act of gratitude, and I always tell my clients that by just saying ‘thank you’ for the smallest of gestures, you will plant a seed of gratitude within someone else. Give it a try. Demonstrate some simple acts of gratitude and loving kindness and observe how you feel.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think a lot of people have given up hope recently. You can’t have gratitude if you don’t have hope. Deep, deep despair can prevent us from being able to feel grateful and can lead us to believe that there is nothing to feel thankful for or hope for, and that is when we need to find someone else to talk to. Someone who can help us bring back some hope or support us in our most difficult struggles. That can be a friend, a family member or a professional therapist. Usually just allowing ourselves to open up and express our pain to someone else who is willing to listen can bring back gratitude in that very moment. After all, how can you not feel grateful for someone who cares enough to want to help you find relief just by listening?

Trauma can also prevent someone from feeling gratitude. Trauma can literally break healthy neuro-passageways which can sadly, in some, can never be repaired. But in many there is hope for recovery if the right support is provided.

Regardless of your level of suffering, finding someone to listen is already half of the battle in losing hope and gratitude.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Even gratitude is backed by a science. Everyone seems to have caught on to the facts that exercise and laughter release positive hormones like dopamine and serotonin. We as a society are also finally catching on to how necessary sleep is for mental health and balancing hormones. But, guess what?? Living with gratitude and expressing gratitude towards others does the same!

Just think about how good you feel when you do something that makes someone feel happy or when someone says ‘thank you?’ You feel pretty great and often proud, wouldn’t you say? Well, what is occurring in the brain during that moment is a release of these same ‘happy hormones’ everyone talks about! Gratitude leads to less anxiety and stress. It supports better sleep patterns, improves willpower and decision making, and confidence in general. Confidence makes you feel better, which makes you appear better to others. Dare I say it makes us more attractive to others? I think it does… and it leads to healthier relationships socially and intimately.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude literally increases happiness and your sense of well-being. It not only perpetuates happier and healthier emotions, but it also increases the duration in which those emotions last. This is because the gratitude occurs within you, versus it depending on something else to exist like when you purchase something or even similarly to what you eat something delicious. This is why gratitude can also reduce your urges to indulge in things like shopping or sweets. Gratitude provides a natural ‘high’ whereas material things, food and substances only create a temporary feeling of satisfaction before you find yourself needing more of them.

Gratitude is also associated with the decrease in stress and anxiety, as well as negativity in general. Multiple studies

have shown that gratitude led to lower levels of depression and higher levels of successful social interactions and social support. That is pretty tough to beat! A practice that resides within you, one you don’t need to pay for, one you can call upon at any time, and one that is proven to gain you more smiles, friends, and support.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

First start simply by saying ‘thank you’ as much as exchanges allow. My six-year-old daughter recently said to me, ‘Mamma, your face looks a little wrinkly…’ and for the first time in my life, after hearing something that I may have in the past thought of as an insult; I smiled and said “thank you.” It seemed so small and so silly, but it made me feel so grateful for the years that have passed while being a mother. But, I simply turned something into a positive that I may have interpreted as negative in the past, JUST by saying thank you. Try to do right, instead of be right. This is a big one. Many folks I encounter think that they are doing right by trying to prove to others that they ARE right. This is often toxic and divisive. Who cares if you are right in every single situation? Learn to let go and lose battles with grace, then with gratitude, learn from the experience and walk away knowing (without ego) that you did what was right for you and everyone in the moment, versus proving a point that was more important to you than the feelings of the other person involved. Saying sorry means, you care more about others than you do about solely being right. That is a huge step that creates multiple waves of gratitude. So, let it go. Demonstrate tiny acts of kindness to trigger gratitude within others and yourself. Hold doors open. Pay life forward when you have the opportunity. Help someone carry a bag of groceries to their car. We have lost sight of how simple it is to express gratitude in this age of social media and of course because of COVID. But generating gratitude can be VERY simple if we just live our lives with acts of loving kindness and in service of others when possible. SMILE at others. Even passerby folks you may never see again; just give others a smile. Smiling, like yawning is contagious and will spread rapidly if you let it. Smiling also tells the brain that there is something to feel good about, even when you are feeling down! It literally sends a message to the neurons that there is something to be smiling about, which then triggers even more of those happy hormones! So, when you find yourself caught in that sudden and awkward gaze with a stranger, why not just smile and begin a wave of gratitude. Tell others when you appreciate them, when you are sorry, and when you are thankful. I think most people are embarrassed to express emotions these days. But where does that get us? It is isolating, difficult to deal with on our own, and most certainly stressful when we hold all of those emotions in! If you hurt someone, say sorry. If you think about someone, tell them! If you are thankful for something or someone, fearlessly express it. Be brave about spreading the gratitude and love.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I believe in the practice of any hobby or art to help someone manage their mental health. Mediation or daily affirmations are very helpful with redirecting negative thoughts and or worries. Physical activities such as running, walking, biking, yoga and of course dancing certainly boost morale. I find martial arts to be the perfect balance and connection between the mind, body and soul but many reach solace with visual arts as well. Pick up painting or sketching, or head out into nature to experiment with some photography. Stepping out of your thoughts and directing energy towards something else is a tremendously effective way to deal with difficult feelings and times.

Find someone you trust. Talk. Do not harbor feelings like this as they may worsen or create even more serious symptoms or behaviors. Seek professional help if the feelings are too difficult to share with just a friend or a loved one. But, do not try to manage them alone if they are consuming you in any way. There should be no shame in asking for help or talking to someone about how you are feeling. Venting and talking things out is a type of psychological and emotional purge, designed to create space for relief and better feelings to enter in.

Self-care, self-care, self-care. I cannot emphasize how important self-care is. It is not a selfish act; in fact it is selfless. If you take care of yourself, you are healthier for yourself and others. Just as they say on an airplane ‘you must first fasten your own oxygen mask before placing one on another.’ I know how challenging that idea is. Especially as a mother of two young children, I always think I should be putting their ‘masks’ on first. But the truth is that I am a much better mother when I take a little time each day for myself in order to feel love, patience and of course, gratitude. I have to do this by waking up early in the morning to get some alone time with some coffee and soothing music. Is it easy to get out of bed very early? No, it isn’t always. Some mornings I want to remain hidden beneath the warmth of my heavy blanket. However, I can see a significant difference in how I feel and how I approach the day when I wake up early for myself care time.

There are endless ways to practice self-care. It can be as simple as taking a longer shower, chatting with a friend, going for a walk, or watching a movie. For some this is found in getting a massage, practicing an art, going for a haircut or buying yourself something you have been wanting. The possibilities are vast.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The Untethered Soul is a book that I would suggest to everyone read. I also love the podcast “Terrible, Thanks For Asking.” is a fantastic podcast that shares the true stories of people who have suffered and survived. I also love Broken Open by Elizabeth Lesser. It is so beautifully written and provides such safe spaces for anyone experiencing a life transition, unexpected change or grief. You just have to read it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

First of all, thank you for that. I am very grateful for everyone and every experience that has brought me to where I am now, and who I am now. I guess if I had to pick one idea that would start a movement; it would be the focus on doing right instead of being right. I think that when you live to do right, instead of trying to always be ‘right’ you instantly generate a wave of gratitude and kindness. Even if you make a mistake, just say sorry. Saying sorry seems to be one of the hardest things for people to say these days, which is so counter intuitive to what many claim to preach. So, can we all just try to be kind and apologize when we make mistakes? No one is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes. But, if we can just be kind to each other and forgiving, the movement of gratitude will grow faster than you can imagine.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can follow me on Instagram @allisonchawla where I also have links to my website, which is www.talktoallison.com . There they can sign up for my mailing list to receive new articles I participate in, my own writing, and very often inspiring and motivating quotes I collect from my own thoughts, clients, patients, friends, reading material and online resources. I try to always respond to people when the DM me, but for ethical reasons I cannot provide therapy via any venue of text messenger.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!