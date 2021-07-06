Allison Chavez Of Sweet Paris: “Adaptability”

Healthy Paranoia — Always remember that situations can change in a minute. Never take your success for granted. When the pandemic arrived we were completely unprepared to become a takeout and delivery restaurant and had to pretty much start over. Immediately we jumped into tech and installed all the systems required to sell more online.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris Creperie & Café.

Iván and Allison Chávez are the husband and wife dynamic duo who founded Sweet Paris in 2012 in Houston, Texas. They met as undergraduate students at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, and after traveling the world trying different versions of this popular street food staple, they saw an opportunity to bring the crêpe to the fast-casual dining market.

Iván and Allison celebrated their joie de vivre philosophy by making beautiful dishes, each a stunning masterpiece in its own right, and serving them in an irresistibly charming setting. With their combined business acumen, Sweet Paris was born. Allison worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse in NYC and then in multifamily development in Houston, TX her hometown. Iván, from Guadalajara, México, has led the development and operations of multiple beach resorts, restaurants, and entertainment venues in Mexico’s top destinations since 2007.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Myhusband loves crepes. He grew up making them at home in Mexico, and one night in Houston he wanted to find a restaurant so we could have crepes on a date night. He was so disappointed with what he saw at the place we visited, that he then said to me “I can do better.” I laughed it off, but then he insisted and wanted to prove he could. So that very same night we drove to the store where we bought a crepe griddle, then drove to the supermarket to get ingredients. We were both kinds of laughing at what we were doing, but we’re moving quickly! Once at home, he started making what he called “red velvet Nutella crepes,” and he proceeded to make them. However, he had the crepe griddle too hot, so he burned the first 15 crepes or so…he was laughing saying “oh my god look at this pile of burned crepes” until finally he got them right and we enjoyed them. Once we were eating them, he started calculating the cost of the burned piles of crepes. He said… “Wait a minute. A Crepe is just a fancy tortilla! But it costs almost the same to make as a tortilla.” He then realized that there was an opportunity there business-wise as the cost of the crepe was not too high, and most other Crêperies skimped on the ingredients. So he thought if we created beautiful, fully stuffed crepes “as a beautiful French burrito” people might appreciate it. So I whipped out my computer, and with my investment banking background, started modeling the business. Our only unknown variables were the number of staff and rent. Just like that, we dedicated the next year or so to researching restaurants, staff, and rent prices in town — the journey had begun.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Ivan is definitely a born entrepreneur, as he is always looking at creating things and enjoys working with all kinds of people. He is much better than I am at dealing with risk. I like to analyze a scenario a lot before I decide to jump in — and in a way that is what has made us such a great team. He probably would not have been as careful without my hesitations and I probably would not have chosen to dedicate my life to running our own business. In the end, we have both learned to analyze opportunities together and over time our vision has aligned fully for our company.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

This would definitely be Ivan. I would not be in this business if it were not for his passion for food.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As many locations as we have, it is very common to hear “I have never had crepes before” from customers as they walk in. We always expected people to be familiar with them, but continue to enjoy seeing people try them for the first time, in the beautiful setting we created. We learned our guests love the experience of being “transported” into another place. When they walk in, they have left their city and now feel like they are in a beautiful world of crepes. Sweet Paris is also the most beautiful fast-casual restaurant we know, and such design aesthetic is rare in restaurants with fast-casual food prices.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance, perseverance, and more perseverance. There is nothing more important than this. We ran into many obstacles — almost every milestone required us to overcome any obstacle. For example, Landlords would not want to even meet with us to discuss potential sites because we were in our early 20s trying to open a new restaurant and our first restaurant. Yet for every no, instead of giving out, we would figure out a way to turn it into a yes next time. In order to get doors opened, we stepped up our presentation game for landlords. Ultimately, we created a large box, which we would bring to meetings and open and show them all the materials, visuals, even plates and silverware so that landlords could imagine the restaurant. We insisted until somebody finally gave us a chance, and that is when we opened our first, our Rice Village location.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Absolutely. We were told by “experts” to ensure our general manager had a very strong culinary background, that it was crucial for the success of any restaurant. Following this advice, we hired our first general manager with this criteria and brought onboard a culinary instructor from a school in Houston. We thought the culinary background should be the top criteria, when in fact we quickly realized that in order to run a restaurant there are many other qualities that take priority over the culinary background. We quickly realized that our restaurant was going to fail if we didn’t focus on the right things like speed of service, consistency, and people management. So we made a change after a few weeks of going in this direction. We now have a clear structure in which the culinary piece is driven by a different team than the general managers running the stores.

I can’t say I wish we had never followed that advice because we appreciate our lessons more than anything and we learned a lot in those early moments thanks to being given the wrong advice. We were always encouraged to build a large restaurant; “small places never make it,” they would tell us. Especially in a place like Houston, where you can get a lot of space.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Gratitude is king. At every opportunity, we express our gratitude to everyone on our team. It sounds basic, but unfortunately in our industry, it is not a standard practice. Maybe team members go years without feeling appreciated, and we have found that the most important ingredient to developing a positive work culture (besides aligning financial objectives) is to say, “Thank you for your hard work. We really appreciate it.” You can’t say it enough.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be authentic. Know your strengths, and know your weaknesses, and don’t try to hide either. Make sure you surround yourself with people that are strong where you are not — showing you have strengths and weaknesses makes you human, and the team will appreciate it and thrive.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We live in an Instagram culture of displaying perfection in every aspect of life, and often people are embarrassed to admit they are not perfect at something. I think it is essential to be transparent in both strengths and weaknesses, in order to find a direction in which to evolve and improve.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Wanting to grow too fast. It is very tempting once you have proven your concept in more than one location to suddenly take on a lot of debt and start growing faster. Feeling secure in your concept can be very dangerous because no two locations are alike and mistakes will be made. It is important to always question everything and never assume that because you have been successful doing something more than once, you will always be successful at it. Never believe you have made it — always challenge yourself. It is always better to be a “learner”, not a “knower.”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

We believe our ideas and our efforts to execute them not only impact our own family life but the families of hundreds of our team members. In a way, our energy and the consequences of our actions always have a magnifying effect since we are affecting others. This causes a different kind of stress versus a regular job, in which you can fully disconnect. When you are an entrepreneur, your life and your business are an interconnected web that will never separate — which means that challenges in both your personal life and your business can impact each other. They are intertwined worlds that must be managed together. That will never go away. The highs are very high and the lows are very low. However, please remember that entrepreneurship is not a race, it is a marathon. It is about persistence not speed. It’s the turtle, not the hare. Take your time and do it right.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

All of our restaurant openings give us a tremendous rush, which we live for. We love seeing our new beautiful stores ready to take on customers, welcoming new people into the Sweet Paris family, and watching the stores grow. This is a fantastic feeling that exhilarates the entire company.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sweet Paris is not our first venture. My husband and I used to operate a country bar, and we were unable to make it work financially and ultimately had to shut it down after a few years of operation. It was soul-crushing to be unable to keep the jobs of many people in our team, but ultimately that failure prepared us for the future.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Yes, the next time we opened a business, we took our time researching before jumping in. We carefully considered many scenarios and approached it with a very healthy level of paranoia in which we constantly think of possible pitfalls to our business, and how to continue to evolve it so it stays relevant.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Healthy Paranoia — Always remember that situations can change in a minute. Never take your success for granted. When the pandemic arrived we were completely unprepared to become a takeout and delivery restaurant and had to pretty much start over. Immediately we jumped into tech and installed all the systems required to sell more online.

Grit — It’s all about perseverance. Do not let obstacles stop you, instead find ways to break through them, or to go around them.

Adaptability — No business will look and operate exactly as you envisioned, you must be prepared to adapt your vision to the reality of your execution or your business. Do not let ideas get stuck in your mind. For example, we always thought we would sell our crepes in to-go cones because that is what we had seen as the most successful examples of creperies. However days before we opened we made the call to plate them instead, as we realized we lived in an Instagram world and people would want to photograph their dishes.

Joyfulness — Don’t forget to have fun! Our time in this world is limited, and it’s important to not take yourself (or others) too seriously. Enjoying all the little things is important and your team will perceive you as more human, and more pleasant to be around. Have fun!

Great People — Don’t try to do this alone. It is important that you find a great group of people that share your passion, so you can constantly bounce ideas and improve. Journeys are never fun alone, and this is the most important journey of your life.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is when people find an opportunity when they are in a tough situation. Instead of trying to change external factors in order to change the outcome of your business, resilient people always ask themselves “What can I learn from this? How can I prevent this from happening to me again? How can I use this to my advantage?” And if you do that, you will always find a way forward. Resilient people are not defined by their inability to fall (anyone can fall), they are defined by their ability to always get up…no matter how hard the fall was.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My father is an entrepreneur, and since I’ve had a memory, he was always instilling entrepreneurship lessons in us. For example, our lemonade stand. Most kids that open lemonade stands get all their ingredients from their parents and then they sell it and get to keep the proceeds. In my case, once I was done selling lemonade, my father came up to me and took the money it had cost him to buy the ingredients! I had to pay him back for that, and it was a big chunk of our tiny revenue! “Learn about cost,” he would say. When you are a child, you never forget those lessons and they make you all the more resilient when life throws curveballs at you later.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

To be honest, not always. It is more my husband that is the expert at maintaining a positive attitude when things get tough. He is the one that makes me look at things from a different perspective. We both help each other out with our personality strengths.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

The main ingredient in our business is people, and with a positive attitude, you are more likely to attract the right people. When the pandemic hit and our restaurants were turned into takeout locations only, we would visit our locations to visit our “heroes.” My husband would walk in and clap and cheer them on for their incredible hard work during those challenging times. We would constantly check on our team, and they felt appreciated knowing that we too would come into the stores and see how they were doing. It was a time for unity.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” — Bill Gates

We have been fortunate enough to receive a lot of press recently and many calls from people around the world wanting to open their own Sweet Paris in their market. Though we feel confident that we will be successful at expanding nationwide and internationally, we do not let any of that attention detract from our everyday need to continue to learn, improve, and evolve our concept to remain relevant.

