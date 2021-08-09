Allie Egan of Veracity: “Talk to as many people as you can”

Talk to as many people as you can: There is a natural tendency as an entrepreneur to guard your idea as your most prized possession. But an idea is only a small part of success. Talking with friends, advisors, customers — really anyone — will help you to build your idea into an actionable business. I was guarded at first, but shared the idea for Veracity with a friend at a cocktail party. That friend helped me think through the concept and ended up becoming my first investor.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allie Egan.

Allie Egan is the Founder and CEO of Veracity Selfcare, a next-generation beauty and wellness brand empowering women to understand the connection between their skin and their broader health through at-home testing and a holistic, data-driven approach to skincare. Their products are at the forefront of clean performance, excluding all endocrine disruptors and safe for all life moments, including pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have spent my career as an investor, operator, and CEO of amazing consumer brands. I always had the drive to create great things, but was happy doing it for existing brands such as La Mer and Clinique. But out of nowhere my once ‘oily’ skin changed and I started to notice dry, flakey patches. I saw my dermatologist multiple times and was assured that it was just using something that was irritating my skin. Almost 4 years later, with no solution, I went in for seemingly unrelated fertility hormone testing and finally discovered the answer. I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s — an underactive thyroid condition, which I learned was both the cause of my infertility as well as the reason for my dry patchy skin. With the right diet and medicine, my skin instantly cleared and I have never had the problem again. It was this experience that motivated me to start Veracity and give women a better way to understand and treat their skin: by understanding their real health from the inside out.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Launching a new business in the midst of a pandemic has definitely been a challenge. Not to mention I also was lucky enough to have my son in August 2020, so I’ve been managing two babies at once. I’m thankful to have an amazing team and investors and advisors who have helped us along the way. When what you’re doing is totally new, it makes a difference to have the right people on board to help you break barriers.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Veracity is not just about skin. We introduce women to the importance of understanding their whole health, starting with their real health data on the state of their hormones and pH levels. We’ve had customers tell us how our test has changed their lives, from altering them that they might be at risk of PCOS to giving them the tools they need to get the relief they’ve been seeking. The ability to help women achieve better overall health through their skin is what motivates me and our team everyday.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Great — we just launched our Skin + Health Test and our Skincare line! We had a waitlist of over 3.5k women so we’re excited to finally be able to deliver our products to everyone. We’re just at the beginning of our journey as a company, but I’m proud of the impact we’ve had so far in empowering women to take real control over their skin and health.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Chemists and scientists tend to be super literal. One example of early miscommunication is that I mixed up my words and used “creamy” instead of “silky” when we were in product development. That turned into the first version of our serum being a sunscreen-like goopy texture that most people would shy away from (including me!). I learned that you have to know your audience and always choose your words carefully, but most importantly — leave time for mistakes!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are the first skincare brand to offer its customers truly personalized data about their health, beyond an online written quiz and a selfie. We are also a 100% female team — our board of medical advisors is all women, and our products were developed by and for women!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t try to “balance”. You can’t — it’s impossible. There are always going to be too many things going on and competing priorities. Instead, focus on what really drives your business professionally and what brings you joy personally. Those things can change, but by keeping that as your north star, it will help you to spend time on what matters most.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband for sure. He had the confidence in me to be all in when I decided to quit my high flying job as CEO of a fashion brand to pursue my dreams, which meant giving up my salary. Not to mention, we had our son as the company was just getting underway, so I could only take about 3 days maternity leave. What they say is true: it takes a village to raise a human. Without him, I would have never had the time, resources, and most importantly confidence to do what I am doing now.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Talk to as many people as you can: There is a natural tendency as an entrepreneur to guard your idea as your most prized possession. But an idea is only a small part of success. Talking with friends, advisors, customers — really anyone — will help you to build your idea into an actionable business. I was guarded at first, but shared the idea for Veracity with a friend at a cocktail party. That friend helped me think through the concept and ended up becoming my first investor. Think really big, but also worry about the details: You have to have a big vision to build something worth spending your time on and to bring people on board. That said, a big vision does not actually create a product or business. At Veracity, I think about the days when at-home health testing will happen automatically twice a day when you brush your teeth, and we’ll be able to send you proactive updates on your health and the products you should be using. But to get there, we needed to stay focused and solve the problem for women today and think about all the small details that go into that. (Trust me, there are a lot!). Set goals that you know you’re going to miss: We set our initial goal to launch our skincare in the beginning of 2021, but we ended up launching at the end of June. That could be seen as a ‘failure’, but it was actually a conscious decision. As we learned more about the lack of research and guidance when it comes to creating truly endocrine disruptor-free products, we realized we had to do way more work to develop the best and healthiest products that our customers deserve. Always ask: The best class I took at Harvard Business School was negotiation because it taught me how to get outside of my comfort zone. It’s not about being a hardcore negotiator, but about knowing when to ask and not assuming a price or deal is set in stone. Test and learn, but know that testing can only go so far: The lean start-up philosophy has been a game changer. It has allowed both entrepreneurs and corporations to try new things without betting the whole ship. That said, sometimes in the start-up world it has gone too far. It’s good to test landing pages and messaging, but eventually you have to put your money where your mouth is, create a real product, and stand behind it. That is what we have done at Veracity. Because what we’re doing is so new and melds together the worlds of skincare, healthcare, and wellness we could have tested forever, but we wanted to bring real solutions to real women, not just prove a business concept.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Just know that they are inevitable. Someone told me you will have the highest highs and the lowest lows as a founder — followed up with, “are you sure you want to do this”? You will never be able to answer that question, but just knowing that you’re getting on a rollercoaster is helpful. The good thing is that startups move quickly, so while the lows aren’t fun, they’re also over fast!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Letting women know that they have the right to know when it comes to their health and that there are real tools to help them do that. We want the days of “it’s just hormonal” or blindly taking a pill to be over. We are all on our own unique journeys, and it’s through knowledge about ourselves that we can make the best decisions.

