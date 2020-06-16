Alli Hart: “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it”

What a thought! The first thing that came to mind is for the deaf community to have more opportunities on and off screen. My sister is deaf and she has so many big and beautiful things to say and express that the hearing community are unable to relate, therefore understand. I would love to see more deaf people be unlimited and understood in film and television.

Alli Hart is an actress, model, singer, mother, and friend to all. She is set on making people FEEL like they belong in this world through her art. She is someone who thrives on being everyone’s chameleon, and takes pride in making someone else feel something and never holds back on the commitment for the transformation it may take. If this person knows anything about living, creating, or just simply un-simply be-ing, it is to dive and thrive. Not to say that always happens as gracefully as it sounds. Her daughter is her anchor and reminds her to come back to earth. Everyday for her is another day to create something indelible.

Thank you for joining us Alli! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Texas with my mom, dad, and two older sisters. It was a small neighborhood with my best friend right down the street. I got lucky there — we did everything together. My folks were pretty religious so I wasn’t aloud to watch certain things (anything horror or containing witchcraft or magic) so I would watch it all at my best friends house 😉 It was third grade where I really discovered my love for horror and I don’t know if it was the being scared part or that I just wasn’t supposed to be watching it.. because tell me not to do something and well… oh shoot, I’m doing it. HA!

I was always the extraverted hyper kid who loved to entertain everybody. I would do anything to make people laugh or even feel uncomfortable.

After my dad moved away when I was 8, I needed a place to put all my pain, confusion and angst.. theatre was just the place for that. I poured my heart out there and wow, what a healthy way to transmute negative emotions into something vibrant and.. good. It instantly became something serious for me. A purpose. A calling — and oh, I answered with a passion that guided the rest of my life. I eventually took classes at the theatre I grew up going on field trips to in school to see shows like Wizard of Oz, Annie, Jungle Book, etc. But I knew I wanted to be in films. It took years of convincing my parents or even people around me, who knew this is something I could do, that I could actually do it. Divine intervention — intervened. Nikki Pederson from Nikki Pederson Talent in Houston, TX found me. She hosted media training boot camps — casting directors, agents, managers, coaches, from Los Angeles would come there for weeks and give us the reality of the business, etc. I remember being in Biology my freshman year in high school and getting a call on my flip phone and telling my teacher “this is so important! I have to take this!” and I did — after already telling her that there was no way I could afford those boot camps or even get there (it was 6 hours away) she decided to sponsor me for these thousands of dollars of training, and for the next 4 years I would get on a Greyhound and go… stayed with different families for however long the camps were. — she was the first person to truly believe in me and do something about it. She invested money and heart in me and that gave my mom peace when I moved out to Los Angeles after I graduated High school.

Nothing about this journey has been easy.. but I think maybe that’s the point.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was little I re-watched the live version of Pinocchio over and over again and I would walk everywhere the same way he did, talked the way he did, made the same noises.

Every movie I would get obsessed with, I would make my mom sit on her bed or the couch and perform the whole thing for her. She would laugh until she peed, and that feeling, even at 10, was something I never wanted to stop feeling.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have to say, hands down, the most interesting story since then is having my daughter. She was very much a surprise and something I wasn’t ready for. I had actually just booked this movie shooting in Canada and found out I was pregnant 3 days later.. I had to turn it down because it was shooting up until my due date. I have to say she was exactly what I needed. I was such a feather in the wind before Her, and she was the anchor to reality I needed to be responsible enough to get to where I really wanted to go — in a much healthier and realistic way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh God. Definitely wearing way too much make up. Bright lipstick, dark eye-shadow, perfect hair because I felt “prettiest” that way. Oh, but I was sorely mistaken haha. I look back at pictures and can’t believe I would walk into the casting room that way. You learn it’s not about being “pretty” or one thing — it’s about being human. Complex, multi dimensional human. And that is hardly “pretty” and a much easier standard to hold yourself to is just being real, raw, and vulnerable. That is what is relatable. Hell, that is what is attractive.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19, I’m not working on anything… and I am CRAVING to!

I’m getting a little spoon full here and there with auditions and monologue challenges.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Because being human is being diverse. We are not ever one thing. We are not one color. We are not one emotion, one thought, one anything. To have diversity represented in film and television is to have humans represented as we are. Hopefully it affects our culture by invoking thought and reflection of “why hasn’t it always been like this?” and I think it’s already begun generating unity. The only thing that is One is Us. This human experience that we share.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I was started” and why.

Thankfully, I had a bright woman and an incredible program give me the cold hard truth of what to expect… but you can’t truly know until you’re experiencing it for yourself. Here’s the big 5. I understand now that 10+ years of hard work, perseverance, discipline, belief in yourself, and getting up after falling down, will eventually make you look like an overnight success haha.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Continue to pay attention to how you feel when you get an audition, when you get a callback, or book, or working. Make sure you still love and have a fire that can’t burn out for what you’re doing. If you’re not excited when you get an audition, reflect on what that means. If you’re in it for the long run, you gotta be in love with it and have a healthy marriage with it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

What a thought! The first thing that came to mind is for the deaf community to have more opportunities on and off screen. My sister is deaf and she has so many big and beautiful things to say and express that the hearing community are unable to relate, therefore understand. I would love to see more deaf people be unlimited and understood in film and television.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As I mentioned earlier, Nikki Pederson was my angel. The beginning of it all for me. If it wasn’t for her, I may not have had the courage to move by myself to Los Angeles at 18.

She also gave my poor mom a peace of mind that I was making the right decision. That this is my gift and what I was born to do. Thank You momma NIKKI!!!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh I have so many!

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it.” is a big one!

You can choose to let something confine or consume you OR you can process it, ask yourself “what is this teaching me?” because everything that happens to us, happens FOR us. It is how we grow, lessons knock at our doors daily, and it’s up to us to open that door and learn that lesson. So we can keep growing and going; and we do. It is relevant all of the time. I have to constantly go “how much of my mental space and energy should I give this? Will this affect me later or is this temporary? I should probably let this go.”

I also love “Before Alice went to Wonderland, she had to fall…” which to me is the risk to dream and the courage to go make it real-ity.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Either Jim Carrey or Angelina Jolie. These 2 influenced my artistic choices from the beginning and still do… Jim with my comedy as big and animated as I am while living with this sort of existentialism. Angelina with this intensity that has caused discomfort — because that particular kind of liberation can be intimidating to others who are suppressed, be it emotionally, sexually, or even in their imagination. I feel they have put no limit on how they express themselves and I’ve always resonated and connected so deeply with the both of them.

How can your readers follow you online?

My Instagram @allishey