Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Alleviating the Stress That Moving Brings

There is stress in moving but there are also ways to alleviate it. Here we look at what you can do so you don’t suffer from a stress overload on your moving day! You don’t have to tear your hair out on the day that you move home if you follow certain rules. First of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
moving home

There is stress in moving but there are also ways to alleviate it. Here we look at what you can do so you don’t suffer from a stress overload on your moving day!

You don’t have to tear your hair out on the day that you move home if you follow certain rules.

First of all, do not leave anything to the last minute! This is not the time to procrastinate. Make arrangements as early as possible for everything that must be done. This includes getting estimates from removal companies well in advance and then hiring the ones that are the best fit well in advance. This also means letting all essential people in your life know when you are planning to move, as well as finding out about insurance and banking needs. 

If there are items in your home that you plan to sell or donate then do that weeks in advance. Do not wait because if you end up with too much to do at the end then things like this will serve to do nothing but frustrate you. Remember that moving does not have to be stress laden unless you let it be. 

The items that you own that are special and need to be moved with the utmost caution should be marked as such. If they are not insured already them get to that ASAP. 

If you plan to buy anything new for the new place then time it properly so that the items will be shipped to your new residence and not your old one. As well, before moving day make sure that you get any repairs done and also that you get things that need to be cleaned done well in advance of the big day. 

Let those who wish to help you do so. Involve as many family members and friends as you can. The more help you receive the less stress will be placed on you. Any suggestions that they have about how to make your move that much simpler are ones that you should listen to carefully, especially if moving is something that you have not done a lot of in the past. 

Notify all those who must be notified that you will be moving and when it will take place. This includes for example your doctor, dentist, your workplace, your child’s school and so on. Go to 
the post office and fill out a change of address so none of your mail ends up lost in transit. 

Do your packing for the move in an organized fashion. Perhaps this is something that an individual eager to help can assist you with. Make sure that you label every box clearly with a marker. For example, mark boxes kitchen, bedroom, living room, etc. It is also wise to make an inventory list for your moving needs. Include on it what is in each one of the boxes. Doing all of these things can help guarantee peace and mind when it comes time to load your life onto a truck! 

    Lisa Edwards 1

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Move Stress-free During the Pandemic

    by Lissette Calveiro
    Community//

    How to Manage a Stress-Free Office Move in London

    by Chris Green
    Moving and Packing Tips
    Community//

    Stress Less Moving and Packing Tips

    by Samantha Gibbs

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.