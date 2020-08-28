Contributor Log In/Sign Up
All the Right Moves

“Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” — ZIG ZIGLAR

Most of the woman entrepreneurs I know are extremely capable and diligent.
They’re willing to do the hard work it takes to run a business.

They’ll send a deck to an investor and a proposal to a client.

They’re willing to make the first move but are often reticent to make the next.

Why don’t they (I) like the follow-up?

We ruminate — maybe I’m bothering them?

We reconsider — maybe I’m not the right fit?

We restrain — maybe I’m imposing?

One of the tools I use in business that allows me to be better at the next right move is Proposable.com.

I see when potential clients open proposals, observe how long they’ve spent on a section, and get real-time info (via email and text) as soon as they open or reopen the proposal.

I’ll usually wait a 15 min after they’ve opened the proposal and then send them an email or call to see “How‘s it going?”

“Funny you just called/emailed — I was just looking at your proposal and have a question…”

Entrepreneurship is like a game of chess — there are many possible moves, each move determines your next and oftentimes, where you wind up, is the total of all your past moves.

But first, you have to make the next best move.

What tool(s) do you use that give you the intelligence to make the next move?

Please share!

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

