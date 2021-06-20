All that Glitters: Consumerism in a Conscious World

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

The Midas Touch



And the collateral damage of greed.

And so the king was granted his wish and whatever he touched turned

to gold. He ran through the palace with joyful purpose—touching this

and presto! Touching that and bingo bongo! Into the garden he raced

and reached for a rose. Shazaam! The most exquisite gilded beauty…

and then he put the bloom to his nose. Oh. No scent. Too bad. So sad. Oh well.



Seeing his beloved daughter in the garden by the fountain, he reached

out to kiss the soft blonde curls on her forehead. And lo! There before

him a fearsome monument to his own avarice. Forever. No undoing it.

No changing his mind. No rethinking the consequences. Once and for

all time his daughter was lost to him. Her beauty, her innocence, her

laughter, her love, her warmth, her glow, her breath—her life.



Would that she died and could have been buried, the king might have

grieved her as lost through a nasty accident; a trick of fate. But no.

She was to remain ever before his eyes. Still. Golden. Not dead, but

not alive. How terrible to live with the consequence of one’s aberrant

choice. Too late to correct or repair—time only for remorse, regret,

recrimination. A lifetime of hell.



And what is it to know that we have created our own hell? To know

that our actions have not just killed, but have maimed, suffocated,

spoiled and decimated all that is beautiful and life giving? And what is

an aberrant choice? It is a choice that is anti life. It is a choice that is

ignorant of the fact that the balance of life rests on a bee or a pelican—a

krill. It is a choice that, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde, is based on the

ignorance of knowing the price of everything, but the value of nothing.



As a culture, we have become inured to the suffering around us. World

Vision competes with Save the Children and we use our media technology

to suffer the little children into our living rooms. Their teary, infected

eyes crusted with flies laying eggs. Picking food from the dust. A tiny

child caring for a tinier child, orphaned by war or AIDS or some such

man-made disaster. The tragedy. The Pathos. We choke up—after all, we

have kids—we’re not the monsters, and we get out our credit card.



We mutter about the “brown” neighborhoods and are slightly

distrusting of the communities that grow around the mosque. We are

we and they are they and they don’t understand “our” sophisticated

society and choose not to blend. And if they are so different, can the

terrorist “blood” not be pulsing through some veins? Do we pause to

think why they might be here? Is it just to take advantage of our luxe—

cash-rich culture, to rip off our government benefits?



Or might more of the cases be that they desired peace and sanctuary

from a home country that is itself gripped in terror? A country where

each child has a story of someone he or she knew and loved who was blasted

off the planet before his or her eyes. Where the noise of nighttime traffic is

missiles and tanks. Where the remote doesn’t ever turn off the violence.



Talk about degrees of separation. How far are you away from someone

with no arms from a mine? Is there a whole generation of your family

born with AIDS? Do you wonder if the water you sip for daily survival

is teeming with cholera?



And now, “they”—big businesses, corporate (name your country)—

have drilled a hole into the face of this earth—our very mother of

nurturance and survival—and released a grim, black tide. Deepwater

Horizon. What is that? A title? Will there be Deepwater Horizon II,

the sequel? If we name it something pretty or exotic or grand will it

be less terrible—more media-friendly, more culturally digestible? The

image of the ‘fondue’ pelican has circled the planet at lightening speed

– shocking and saddening us. There on the Internet. There on the TV.

Those bastards! But wait…



Do you drive a car? Buy imported coffee? How do your heat/aircondition

your home? I think nothing of hopping into my car and

driving twenty miles at 110 clicks into “the big smoke” for a hair

appointment. Then do it again tomorrow for a lunch meeting. I love

Starbucks. I buy imported organic coffee at my local store here in King

City. I have no idea how far it traveled to get here. I monitor the

temperature in my home—but, hey—who wants to sweat at night? I

thought of putting solar panels on my roof to heat the pool, but never

quite got round to it. So…who is to blame?



It is no one and everyone. If our hungry maw of consumption squawked

for alternate forms of energy, there would be no market for oil. Period.

And the “bastards” would scramble for another way of making money

that just might be a bit more conscious (because we would demand by

our purchasing power that it would be so).



If we stopped for moment and turned down the volume of Cribs or

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, we might, as a culture, begin to see that

money does not equate superiority. Power, perhaps, but only if we give

it over freely. Do the rich give us something we want? Sensationalism

in entertainment? Genetically modified, neatly packaged, convenient

microwavable food? Cars—sex or status magnets—that change with

the season? A McMansion with Scarlett O’Hara staircase cheek by jowl

in the community, that just a short while ago was a field that produced

crops? Or is it oil we crave?



Who are the avaricious power mongering unconscious rich, and how

did they get that way? In my mind, rich is to wealth what glamor is to

beauty. One is of the world and the other of the soul. One distracts us

and the other nourishes us.



There is nothing wrong or negative about money. We should all have plenty.

Money will feed the world—every one. Money will clean the water—every drop.

Money will provide nourishing, untainted food for vitality and health. Money

will support art and music and loveliness. Money is a medium of exchange. A very

powerful one. But in and of itself, it is nothing but paper and metal.



Even gold—being hoarded by some and driving the price to astronomical

heights—is of no value at all if it cannot be exchanged for clean water…

because there is none. What good is a handful of gold if there is no bread

because “we” have genetically modified our fields to their very death? What

good is gold if a father can’t kiss the tender rosebud lips of his child?



There is a price for everything. We live in a universe of balance. If that

side goes up, this side will go down. Ipso facto. What is it you really,

really want and are you willing to pay the price? Have you stopped to

think what the price might actually be in the long run? For all of time

there have been tales of deals with the devil. And who is the devil but

the one who gives us exactly what we wished for?



I don’t believe in intrinsic good or evil. Those values are merely opposite

sides to the same coin. The yin and yang of perfect balance. The universal

law. I do, however, believe that in our collective unconsciousness we,

as a cohesive interdependent mass of humanity, have made a series of

unfortunate choices that have put the planet in a precarious state.



Think about that and create this day by the Golden Rule.

~mh

If you enjoyed this chapter, please follow me on Thrive Global as I share Exhilarated Life – Discovering Inner Happiness in chapters, weekly, on Thrive Global – or you can begin your own journey right away. Click the link below.

Follow Exhilarated Life where you like to spend the most time – on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.