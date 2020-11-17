Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

All Great Leaders Understand Three Things

Paul B. Thornton Great leaders have a clear and precise understanding of three things: 1. The environment—they know how to diagnose and evaluate the current situation. They consider the hard data (facts & numbers) and the soft data (feelings and emotions) They see both the problems and opportunities.   Are you aware of the problems and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Paul B. Thornton

Great leaders have a clear and precise understanding of three things:

1. The environment—they know how to diagnose and evaluate the current situation. They consider the hard data (facts & numbers) and the soft data (feelings and emotions) They see both the problems and opportunities.  

Are you aware of the problems and opportunities that exist in your environment? 

2. Themselves—they are self-aware. They know who they are and what they believe. They are clear on their mission and priorities, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. 

Can you define your core beliefs and values? Do you fully understand your strengths and weaknesses?

3. How to influence and inspire others—they know when to establish goals, ask questions, plant seeds, provide encouragement, offer help, empower people, and set the example. They know how to connect with people and make a positive impact.  

What approaches do you use to influence and inspire people?   

There’s no sure-fire recipe for leadership. Each leader is unique. Each person brings a different set of beliefs, experiences, skills, values, and personality traits to his or her “leadership position.”

But all great leaders have a solid understanding of three things:

  • Their environment
  • Themselves
  • How to influence others to make positive changes   

Paul B. Thornton is an author and speaker. Three of his core principles are add-value, continuous improvement, and simplify the complex. His latest e-book, Leadership-Perfecting Your Approach and Style-($1.99) is available on Amazon Kindle. 

He has produced 28 short YouTube videos on various management and leadership topics. In addition, he has published numerous slide presentations that are available on slideshare.net. 

He can be contacted at [email protected].

    Paul Thornton

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Walt Rakowich

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    FICO VP Sally Taylor: “As with any social movement, walls come down when people respect and understand each other.”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Learn How Companies Attract & Retain Talent, with Adriana Herrera & Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.