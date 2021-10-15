All-4-One: “You can’t help everybody”

You can’t help everybody. Everybody will want something from you, so you can’t feel bad if you can’t help everyone. Just do what your heart tells you to do

As a part of our series about music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tony Borowiak, Delious Kennedy, and Jamie Jones from All-4-One.

Anyone who has ever been in love has heard the name All-4-One as well as their timeless songs “I Swear,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “So Much In Love,” “I Turn To You,” “These Arms,” “Beautiful As You,” and more. The Grammy Award Winning R&B group is internationally known for powerful songs which have sold over 22 Million records. All-4-One and their massive hit song, “I Swear” remain on Billboard’s top 100 biggest artists and singles list of all time, Billboard’s Biggest Hits of All: The Hot 100’s All-Time Top 100 chart.

Celebrating their 25 year anniversary, the four original members of All-4-One — Jamie, Delious, Tony, and Alfred — are a staple in the history of R&B music for making legendary music that draws audiences from all over the world.

All-4-One’s first single, “So Much In Love” (from their self-titled debut album), scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and achieved a spot on Pop Charts’ Top 5. The California-based quartet soon established their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their follow-up single, “I Swear,“ claimed the “Billboard Hot 100” #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, and sales skyrocketed the song to #1 selling single status in 1994 — the third most successful single of the rock era. “I Swear” is still on Billboard’s “Hot 100” as one of the most successful singles of all time. It has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, “I Swear” is the biggest selling single of 1994.

The group’s second album, And the Music Speaks, was highlighted by “I Can Love You Like That,” a mid-tempo that also reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s “Hot 100.” They have released a total of eleven albums and sold over 22 million records worldwide. They have also been recognized by a multitude of top-tier awards including The Grammy Awards (One win and three nominations), The American Music Award (One win and three nominations), The Blockbuster Award, and countless international awards while embarking on multiple world tours.

All-4-One’s pop culture influence has also reached into the world of cinema. Their music is featured on several multi-platinum soundtracks including Walt Disney Pictures animated feature film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame with the main theme song “Someday.” They are also featured on the Space Jam Soundtrack, a five-time platinum album with their song, “I Turn To You.” Additionally, they are featured on Tapestry Revisited: A Tribute to Carole King, with their rendition of “Tapestry,” which sold over a million copies; they are also featured in the soundtrack of the movie Mi Familia with the song “One Summer Night,” a 1960’s remake and the 1996 Grammy Nominees album, with “I Can Love You Like That.” This Grammy-winning album is a compilation of songs nominated for song of the year and has sold over one million copies. All-4-One’s songs are frequently licensed for commercials, music compilations, television shows, and major motion pictures such as Despicable Me, Earth to Echo (the hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy), Just Friends, The Social Network and Nothing to Lose.

The group has also recorded numerous collaborations and duets. Legendary musicians such as John Michael Montgomery, Julio Iglesias and Kenny Rogers have all combined their talents with All-4-One.

This iconic quartet continues to tour the world with all four original members, exhibiting a vast array of talent and performing their collection of hit songs. The group recently celebrated their 25-year anniversary and completed a milestone Las Vegas Residency with Salt n Pepa and Rob Base at the Paris Hotel in 2019. Currently, the band is back on the road for this Summer’s highly-anticipated I Love the 90s Tour–which also features Sir Mix-a-Lot, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, and Color Me Badd.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Palmdale, CA. I started singing at a very young age; I joined the choir at three years old and started competing when I was five. I joined the school band in 4th grade and played the saxophone until I completed high school. I sang everywhere I could, trying to be discovered. Even when my friends were playing and having fun, I would be practicing at home. It felt like I was singing somewhere every weekend.- Jamie

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always known from a young age EXACTLY what I wanted to do with my life. I sang in the church choir at a very early age, did all the theme park shows while still in high school and sang at every singer showcase I came across. All of that prepared me for meeting the guys at a karaoke show and then getting signed to a label. I knew we had “made it’’ when our first song “So Much in Love” reached the Top 5 on Billboard.- Delious

Ever since I started having dreams, all I can remember them being about was me being on stage! Music is and has always been, my passion. When I was really young, before I could walk, the way to get me to be quiet and stay in one place was to hook up a microphone, turn on some music and let me sing. Even before I could talk, I could sing.- Jamie

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many throughout the years — but getting asked to sing with amazing artists like Kenny Rogers and Julio Iglesias (among many others) certainly stands out. — Tony

This is more of a funny story. We were performing “I Swear” at the Grammy Awards, as a duet with country star John Michael Montgomery. In the rehearsal, I was directing everyone and telling them all what to sing… But as soon as the curtain came up and we were singing it for real in front of all of our heroes and contemporaries, I forgot everything I told everyone to do and just sang all the lines myself… I’m sure John wasn’t too happy.- Jamie

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when just starting was when I moved to L. A and I got a singing spot on BET’s ‘Comic View’ with DL Hughley. I thought, ‘I’m in L.A. now, so I gotta look the part.’ So I wore this sheer sequined purple shirt to sing on the show… DL Hughley had a field day joking with me on the mic afterward. Lesson learned? Just be yourself!- Delious

Forgetting lyrics to songs that I wrote. — Tony

We were performing at Disneyland for Grad nights, and they told me that after our song, “The Bomb,” they were gonna launch fireworks and that we should stand at the back of the stage. I forgot because I was so in the moment… and when they went off, It scared me so much and I started cursing on stage. We got a really good talking-to from the Disney folks! The lesson I learned was to really pay attention to what’s going on around you.- Jamie

What exciting projects are you working on now?

I just released a solo single called “Sunny” and I’m gonna release an EP soon. I’m also putting the finishing touches on a new All-4-One EP and doing a lot of songwriting & production for other artists and companies like Disney, Nickelodeon and Netflix.- Jamie

I’m excited about working on some solo material that I’ve been writing for a while now. I’m dusting off lyrics and finally recording some.- Delious

We are working on new music. Both individually, and as a group. — Tony

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why equal representation/ giving voice to artists from diverse backgrounds is so important and the impact it has had?

It’s important that all musicians have a voice to share their artistry. As artists, we all have something to say that can affect people in a personal and positive way.

Music is a universal language that has the power to communicate to anybody anywhere — it can heal wounds, make people fall in love, bring people together and make people dance.

Equal representation will allow artists from various diverse backgrounds to connect with a wider demographic. — Jamie

It’s important because I believe everyone has a different perspective, a different struggle, a different story they want to tell and that can only be done truthfully by those who have experienced it. No one can tell your story better than you. So whether that’s a Black experience, a Hispanic experience, an LGBTQ experience…It should all have a place.- Delious

I think one of the main things working in the industry for so long, and as part of such a diverse group has shown me, is that people are people. We may have different backgrounds and cultures — but we all can be friends and do what we do. — Tony

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

The music business is a rollercoaster of ups and downs. If you’re lucky and have a long career you will be thankful that you did the right things.- Jamie You can’t help everybody. Everybody will want something from you, so you can’t feel bad if you can’t help everyone. Just do what your heart tells you to do.- Jamie There are many things I wish I knew when I first started, but probably the biggest would be just to take more pictures and enjoy the moment. It’s a wild ride, and there will be so many moments you’ll want to remember. — Tony The struggle will make it worth it because if it were easy, everyone would do it. — Delious You have the right to say NO to anything… I learned that one the hard way because they worked us like animals for the first two years. — Delious

Which tips would you recommend to other artists or aspiring DJs to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To just remember that making it in the music business is a marathon race and not a 100-yard dash. Be patient, persistent and don’t give up!- Jamie

Have fun with your craft. We have always said that once we stop having fun we are going to stop. It’s been 28 or so years and we are still having fun. -Tony

I recommend that you are doing this career for the right reasons, and that means because you absolutely love and have to perform. Any other reasons, like money and fame, and this industry will eat you up, spit you out, and sometimes, even kill you.- Delious

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be to really get people to try and look through the eyes of other people. Really put yourself in someone else’s shoes. If we all could do that, I believe the world would be a much better place.- Jamie

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Yes, Gary St Clair! He really taught me how to be a songwriter/producer. He went above and beyond and I’ll always be grateful for him.- Jamie

To be honest, everyone. You always learn in any business. Some of them you will use, some you will try to avoid…But even if you learned the hard way it is still a lesson. — Tony

Absolutely! There are so many people who have helped move me along, starting with my parents, for always supporting me and inspiring me with the knowledge that I can be anything I want. And everyone who’s ever hired me to sing at an event, big or small, was helping to give me the experience I needed.- Delious

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The people you meet on your way up may be the same people you need on your way down”. As I said before, the music business is a rollercoaster with lots of ups, downs, twists and turns. If you make good connections and work your relationships, you will always be able to stay in the business.- Jamie

Don’t take yourself too seriously. Sometimes you have to laugh– even if it’s at yourself.- Tony

When people show you who they are, believe them…the first time” -Maya Angelou. I’ve encountered a lot of people in this industry who have shown questionable behavior towards other people, only to have that behavior eventually manifested on me. — Delious

If you could have lunch with anyone in the world — who would it be, and why?

It would be Quincy Jones. I’ve met him several times but would love to have lunch with him. I believe that you can’t know where you are going until you know where you’ve been. There have been so many people who have not only paved the way but opened doors for every artist around today. Quincy has opened so many doors for so many people and I know that one lunch date would be a wealth of knowledge.- Jamie

Wow great question, and I think that my answer to this probably changes day-to-day– but right now, it would be Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. With what they are doing at this moment in history, I would love to sit and see what makes them tick. Not just what we all have read– but things they probably wouldn’t talk about normally. — Tony

It would’ve been Michael Jackson, just out of pure fandom.- Delious

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!