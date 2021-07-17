Alison Bass: “How difficult it would be to juggle work and family”

How difficult it would be to juggle work and family, particularly when you’re ambitious and love your job. When I was eight months pregnant with my second child, I recall getting a call at home from a top editor who said he needed me on a big story. But I wasn’t feeling well, I told him, and had to rest. So the story sent to someone else and I could tell this editor was very disappointed in me.

Alison Bass is the author of three nonfiction books, Brassy Broad: How one Journalist helped pave the way to #MeToo (due out this September); Getting Screwed, Sex Workers and the Law and Side Effects: A Prosecutor, a Whistleblower, and A Bestselling Antidepressant on Trial, which received the prestigious National Association of Science Writers’ Science in Society Award. The film rights for Side Effects were optioned in 2016. Bass was a long-time medical and science writer for The Boston Globe and is an award-winning journalist. Her articles and essays have also appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Huffington Post, The Miami Herald, Psychology Today, and numerous other newspapers and magazines around the country. A series Bass wrote for The Boston Globe on psychiatry was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in the Public Service category. Bass has received a number of other journalism awards for her work, including the Top Media Award from the National Mental Health Association and two media awards from the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. In 2007, she won a prestigious Alicia Patterson Fellowship for her investigative work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Bryn Gweled, an unusually progressive intentional community nestled in the rolling hills of Bucks County, PA. Bryn Gweled was founded in 1940 by Quakers who envisioned a rural utopia where members who shared similar values about the importance of diversity and sustainable living could live together in self-governing harmony. In establishing such an unusual community, its founders challenged the status quo and my childhood gave me a unique view of the world that compelled me to question authority.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

When I was 15, I read The Last of the Just, a novel by Andre Schwarz-Bart about eight generations of a Jewish family who experienced horrific Antisemitism and whose last remaining descendant died in Auschwitz. The novel opened my eyes to my Jewish heritage and strengthened my inclination for viewing any kind of authority with skepticism. An essay I wrote about the novel won a city-wide contest, which encouraged me to continue writing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After witnessing first-hand how our top editor’s meltdowns cowed the staff, I decided to confront him about it. (I was New England Editor of the Boston Globe at the time). I made an appointment to see him and sitting across from him in his spacious corner office, I told him that every time he loses his temper, he scares people and makes them more timid and less likely to take risks with reporting. The editor heard me out with unusual equanimity but after that, my career at The Globe was pretty much toast.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I hope my book opens readers’ eyes in a number of ways: 1) about how living in a racially and religiously diverse community makes people more tolerant and helps to diminish the systematic racism in our society; 2) How difficult it is for women to be taken seriously as investigative journalists, despite the fact that they can often be more open-minded and effective, especially when covering sexual misconduct stories; and 3) How important good watchdog journalism is in this day and age.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

WHEN THE PHONE on my desk rang shortly before 4 pm on May 7, 1992, I thought perhaps it was a callback for a story I was working on for the Boston Globe’s Health and Science section. But no, it was Eric MacLeish, an attorney who had been a key source on several previous stories I’d written about sexual abuse.

“You on deadline?” MacLeish asked.

“Not particularly, why?” I responded.

“Well, you are now,” he said. MacLeish proceeded to tell me that he was representing nine men and women who were accusing a former Roman Catholic priest of molesting them when they were children living in the Fall River-New Bedford area of Massachusetts more than twenty years ago. MacLeish said his clients were prepared to sue the Catholic Church if it did not compensate them for the damages they suffered at the hands of Father Porter, as the priest was known. They wanted him brought to justice.

Typing furiously, my phone cradled to one ear, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. This was the first time anyone had gone public with specific accusations of priest sexual abuse

in the Boston Globe’s catchment area.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

The idea for this memoir came from my discovery of an interview my father had done back in the 1950s with the founding members of Bryn Gweled, the intentional community in Bucks County, PA that I grew up in. I have always wondered why I turned out the way I did — haven’t we all? In my case, the question was how did I become such a bulldog of a journalist with a bent for challenging authority and exposing wrongdoing. It wasn’t until a visit to the BG archives unearthed the transcript of a recorded interview my father did with the founders in 1956 that it hit me: I had grown in a community whose very existence was based on the notion of challenging the status quo.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

When a woman who had been sexually abused by a well-known psychiatrist in the Boston area first came to the Boston Globe in 1989 with her story, the reporter she initially contacted immediately called the accused psychiatrist who denied his culpability. As a result, the reporter dropped the story. I had just taken over the mental health beat and another Globe writer who knew the therapist who was currently treating the victim came to me and asked if I would talk to her. I agreed to meet with her and found her very credible. But because she insisted on remaining anonymous out of fear her career would be at risk, I had to find corroborating evidence of the abuse. I did, and once that initial story was published, it not only helped this woman on her road to recovery but it opened the floodgates for other women to come forward with their own stories of sexual abuse at the hands of their psychiatrists.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

With the #MeToo movement, women are more likely to be believed when they accuse someone of sexual misconduct. But with the downsizing of newspapers throughout the country, there are fewer journalists who have the time and inclination to investigate stories of sexual abuse and misconduct. There are also fewer journalists to investigate allegations of corruption and mismanagement by local and state government officials and corporations. Society needs to develop a new business model to subsidize good local and regional reporting (which doesn’t depend on dwindling advertising and circulation revenues).

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leaders are people who are willing to stand up and speak truth to power; they are also those in power who are willing to hear an uncomfortable truth. Corporations say they want such truth-tellers but in reality, most companies and governments want to sweep problems under the rug, and people who speak out about them (even internally) are often ostracized or retaliated against as whistleblowers. And yet to me, true leaders are those who want to hear about problems in their organizations and do something about them; true leaders are also people who speak up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have lunch with Elizabeth Warren, because to me, she is a heroine when it comes to fighting for the rights of less advantaged Americans. In terms of authors/poets, I would enjoy lunching with Alice Hoffman, Marge Piercy, Toni Morrison and/or Philippa Gregory.

What are the five things I wish someone had told me when I was first starting out?

How difficult it would be to juggle work and family, particularly when you’re ambitious and love your job. When I was eight months pregnant with my second child, I recall getting a call at home from a top editor who said he needed me on a big story. But I wasn’t feeling well, I told him, and had to rest. So the story sent to someone else and I could tell this editor was very disappointed in me. How important it is to keep your eye on the prize (i.e. the success of your career) and not alienate mid-level editors by speaking up when you think they buried an important story of yours or did something else wrong. Editors don’t like to be second-guessed. At the Miami Herald, I had worked very hard on an investigative piece about the owner of a residential home for troubled adolescents who were allegedly being sexually abused by their caregivers. I felt I had nailed this story but because the owner was a prominent member of the local community, the newspaper buried the story inside (instead of on page one) and I called up the assistant city editor and gave her a piece of my mind. That cemented my reputation as a troublemaker at the paper. How important it is to take time away from your own preoccupations and listen closely to your husband, your kids and other family members who need you. There were times when I didn’t have the patience to listen to my sons when they were telling me something and I regret those times now. Fortunately, I am lucky enough to have a wonderful relationship with both sons, who are now grown and doing great. How important it is to live in the moment; enjoy the outdoors and the small precious moments with your family. Not everything has to be about work and getting ahead. How important it is not to let your ego get in the way of getting along with your superiors and coworkers. See example above.

