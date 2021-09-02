Alina Sychova of Sova Capital: “I’d focus on the cost of money”

I’d focus on the cost of money. Pocket money would need to be earned so that children learn to appreciate the value it has. My father made the value of money very clear to me when I was very young, and as a result, I am very financially disciplined. When we earn the items we want, the purchase is more valuable.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alina Sychova, Head of Capital Markets Origination.

Alina Sychova has almost 20 years of experience working with clients in Russia, CIS, and Emerging Markets. Before joining Sova Capital in August 2017, she worked as Head of Equity Capital Markets at Gazprombank and Head of Russia Equity Capital Markets at Citi. She started her career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 1999 as execution banker for Emerging Markets on a variety of deals, including M&A, rating advisory, capital markets, and structured finance solutions. She holds a Masters in Finance from London Business School and B.A. in International Business and B.S. in Finance from Ramapo College of New Jersey. EY Russia Business Woman of the Year 2020 in Banking and Finance.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

Believe it or not, I wanted to be a fashion designer, but following the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 90s, textiles weren’t an option. At that time information technology and finance were the most promising career options, and since IT and I aren’t really compatible, I opted for finance.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took from that story?

In one previous role I was responsible for aspects of our business in the Middle East, where I was on the team for a mergers and acquisition (M&A) deal. At the first meeting, the client wouldn’t address me because I was a woman, and my signature was worth half as much as a man’s. It was an incredibly challenging three-way merger and required persistence to close, plus the process was sometimes emotional. How do you deal with a transaction as a banker while also trying to simultaneously build trust and fight negative perceptions of women bankers?

After initial uneasiness and frustration, I demonstrated to the client that I was not a threat either from a cultural or gender perspective. Secondly, I showed that I was cognizant and respective of the local aspects and had accepted “the rule of communication” that they would, for instance, address my male assistant rather than me. I appreciate that they wanted to test me to gauge whether I would become emotional, confrontational, and loose control, which they later told me were their expected behaviors from a woman! Of course, I remained composed and calm, and provided them with the professional expertise that they needed, revealing real challenges and opportunities of which they were not even aware. This approach — remaining calm and professional while clearly communicating my experience and qualifications — provided peace of mind and helped us built trust.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think they will help people?

Sustainable finance is rapidly gaining ground, and I am currently working on some projects that advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in Russia. Although Russia isn’t traditionally perceived as a region that is strong on sustainability, there is huge momentum around ESG investing. Earlier this year, Sova Capital acted as Joint Bookrunner on Russian Railways’ issue of RUB 20bn of 7.45% Social Eurobonds maturing in 2028, and we previously acted as Joint Bookrunner on Sovcombank’s USD300m 4-year Social Eurobond offering. The Sovcombank deal was the first-ever issuance of social Eurobonds from the Russian and CIS banking sectors, and only the second social bond issue from Russia.

Not only am I working on these ESG deals that represent a significant and historic trend, but sustainable investment in Russia is evolving — the bonds happening right now are more socially-oriented, which means there is room for future growth of green financing. ESG is a top priority for Russian companies, and it is very exciting to be at the centre of these deals that ultimately advance global sustainability.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have worked in bulge bracket banks, both global and local, and it’s common for the investment stories of small companies to be overlooked by big banks. When the smaller companies are disregarded, it becomes part of a vicious cycle where their inability to secure a deal with the big investors means they continue to be passed over. Small- to mid-caps have fantastic stories that need to be told, and I don’t think it’s fair that they’re often overlooked.

At Sova Capital, we believe that investment banking services should be available to clients regardless of size and revenue generation — provided they have an interesting and appealing investment case. We have developed special products and services to assist the small- to mid-caps to break out of this vicious cycle of being overlooked and bring them back into the limelight of investor attention.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

Early in my career, when I walked into work, it was so male dominated that the office smelled like testosterone, but the industry has changed significantly. Women in the past had to sacrifice having a family to get beyond the associate or vice president level, but that is not the case anymore. Banks now understand that some industry norms can be detrimental to women’s career progression and have launched policies and programs that provide additional tools to support our success.

Technology is also a contributing factor to how the industry has evolved toward equality. In the 1990s, I remember hearing about a woman who went into labour early and demanded her computers be moved to her house because she was afraid her clients would be taken away during maternity leave. Now, technology is more flexible which has created opportunities for work-life balance that were not possible even ten years ago.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

For individuals, it comes down to persistence — not giving up on your goals, even if someone says they’re impossible.

Companies can focus on increasing flexibility and understanding for all employees. Too often, work-life balance policies and programs focus on women, but the truth is that everyone has a life, and everyone has a different life. Flexible policies are a start, but companies must also support these efforts by embracing modern technology, which now enables us to work flexibly without damaging productivity.

I’d like to see a society that does a better job of rallying around women who fight for equality, because fighting alone is incredibly hard. I don’t think regulations are necessarily the answer, but I like how the Nasdaq Stock Exchange has been very vocal about women having equal representation on board. To me, that’s an example of a helpful way society can support the broader movement.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend implementing to improve these numbers?

I once came across the notion that Financial Literacy is based on 5 pillars: earn, spend, save and invest, borrow, and protect. But to get to the “earn” bit, a few things need to happen.

Finance starts with math. People who don’t understand math don’t understand numbers, and therefore don’t understand finance. I would introduce more advanced mathematics earlier into education. I studied in the States and found people’s math knowledge to be very mediocre, even among those in my degree program. When giving children pocket money, I’d make sure they understood its value with savings in mind. The concept of conscious spending is increasingly important, especially when the world is so unstable, which makes financial planning challenging. I also think the concept of credit has made finance more confusing and overall, harmed the overall financial health of society. If people thought more in terms of saving for the things they wanted and planned accordingly, as opposed to buying those things with credit, I believe they’d become more financially literate. I would introduce a basic financial planning course on bank products, pension plans, etc. as part of general education in colleges, similar to how students are often required to take an intro to biology or chemistry, to ensure better understanding of the key financial pillars of save, invest, borrow and protect.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Please give a story or example for each.

I’d focus on the cost of money. Pocket money would need to be earned so that children learn to appreciate the value it has. My father made the value of money very clear to me when I was very young, and as a result, I am very financially disciplined. When we earn the items we want, the purchase is more valuable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you feel grateful towards who helped get you to where you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In business and in life, it is very important to have people willing to coach and share their experience. I have been lucky to have several individuals in my life whom I can call mentors. In the very beginning of my career, I was a junior accountant in the back office of one of the global banks. At that time, I considered the position of chief accountant to be the peak of my dream and career. However, my first manager encouraged me to invest in my education and look beyond challenges, inspiring me to apply to London Business School (LBS), which I successfully graduated from. That was a life changing decision for which I am immensely grateful.

After finishing LBS, I was wrapped up in building my career and ignored the simple pleasures of life, friends, and family. My then-new managing director gave me another life changing piece of advice on the importance of prioritizing balance. Not only in terms of work/life, but how to reach for balance in everything I do and pursue — balance in a deal, building and growing your team, strengthening client relationships. Boundaries are required for balance, and we all must make good decisions and set these boundaries for our own careers and lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What does not challenge you does not change you.”

When I find myself in a challenging situation, I try to reframe it to think about the information it is giving me and why I need it. If the situation doesn’t work out, there’s a reason why, so it’s important to understand and learn from it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Conscious consumption is usually framed in terms of the environment, where people are encouraged not to buy more than they need to minimize the impact on the earth, but for me it goes beyond that. I appreciate that our needs are driven by our social and work environments, but purchases based on monetary desire result in us owning items that don’t really have a purpose, and so must be discarded. I’m evolving my thinking to be more conscious of what I buy and possess.

The concept really came into focus during the pandemic and lock down, when I realized there are so many things we don’t want or need in our lives that we purchase on impulse or due to societal or professional pressure. I’m working to be more conscious of the reasons for my own consumption, trying to only buy things that I will regularly use and if I do make a purchase, I try to buy locally to support community development. Also, any time I buy something new, I try to find a second life for a similar item I already own, by reselling or donating.

I think it would be incredibly beneficial if there was a global movement to be more mindful in what we purchase and own, and this can start small, focusing on sustainability not only in terms of what is friendly to the environment, but also in terms of being mindful about consuming things for good reasons, not on impulse or in response to societal pressure, and then thinking about what happens to those items in the future.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.