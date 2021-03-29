Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

ALIGNED: Connecting Your True Self With The Leader You’re Meant To Be.

Alignment is about becoming the best, fullest, most beautiful version of yourself. Have you ever felt like you were on a roll? Everything seems to be going your way. Time slows, and you see everything clearly. Past the noise and distractions, you’re able to zoom in on the essential. You take the perfect action at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Alignment is about becoming the best, fullest, most beautiful version of yourself.

Have you ever felt like you were on a roll?

Everything seems to be going your way. Time slows, and you see everything clearly. Past the noise and distractions, you’re able to zoom in on the essential. You take the perfect action at the perfect time, like Neo effortlessly dodging bullets in The Matrix. You instinctively know what to do, and you have the profound feeling that you are on the right path. Perhaps you are even experiencing what many athletes have described as being “in the flow” or “in the zone.” Surfers catch the perfect wave, and skiers effortlessly navigate challenging slaloms. That state of consciousness where we feel in the groove and perform at the optimal level is not the prerogative of a chosen few but is available to everyone. What you experience in sport, you can experience in life.

This experience is the manifestation of what I call alignment. Alignment is not about falling in step or conforming to others’ expectations, but rather becoming more of yourself, connecting with who you really are—and in so doing, transcending what you thought were the limits of your capabilities.

Think of your spine. When all your vertebrae are working as they should, stacked in perfect position on top of each other and flexing across their full range of motion without constriction, that alignment benefits your entire body via the multitude of nerves connected to them. Any constriction or blockage in any part of your spine, on the other hand, and the chain reaction works in the other direction: your body experiences pain, friction, a narrower range of movement, or lower energy. In short, it operates below its potential.

I experienced alignment firsthand as a teenager when I was a competitive show jumper: the perfect communion with my horse, the clear vision of how to navigate the obstacle course, and the laser focus on what needs to be done—free of the “noise” of thoughts and doubts. I felt seamless communication with the horse through hands and legs, using anticipation, intuitive agility, and subtle adjustments to stay in perfect balance—producing a sense of ease, clarity, calmness, and effortless power. I became one with my horse, and together we became one with the whole, transcending limitations.

Time and again, as an executive leadership coach helping CEOs and senior managers, I witness how aligned leaders are able to step up their performance with ease and joy and successfully embrace new challenges. Their sense of alignment facilitates the agility, speed, and foresight that are essential to successfully navigate increasingly complex environments, rapid change, and uncertainty. By fully becoming the leaders they are meant to be, they become more influential and broaden their reach as well as their impact, leaping from successful to extraordinary.

The leader in you is no different. You, too, if properly aligned, can reach higher than you ever thought possible, effortlessly and joyfully inspiring others to embrace and follow your vision. You, too, can generate that sense of clarity and ease, even in the face of challenges and setbacks. You, too, can create that congruence of who you are, what you think, and what you do.

Alignment does not happen by itself, however. It requires a willingness to connect with who you truly are, to do the work to become who you want to be, and to project your aligned self from your inner world onto the outside one. It requires the courage to disrupt your own status quo. It requires the right tools and guidance to bust through your self-limitations. Are you ready to take a good look at yourself?

Reflections:

How far do you feel from your own alignment?

Where is your gap between who you are and who you want to be?

What can of leader do you want to be?

How do you want to be remembered?

    Hortense le Gentil, Author of "Aligned: Connecting Your True Self with the Leader You’re Meant to Be," and Executive Leadership Coach

    Hortense le Gentil is the author of the widely acclaimed “Aligned: Connecting Your True Self with the Leader You’re Meant to Be.” She works with decision-makers around the world to help them lead with authenticity by finding and closing the gaps between the leader they are and the leader they want to be.

    Le Gentil is a certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder CenteredTM coach and is part of MG100 Coaches, Marshall Goldsmith’s “Pay It Forward” project. In 2020 she was ranked #13 “World’s Top Management Gurus” by Global Gurus Top 30 and in 2019 received a Marshall Goldsmith “Thinkers50 Top Coaches in the World” Award.

    She has been invited to serve as an Executive Coach in the Executive Education Program of the Harvard Business School.

    Le Gentil’s executive coaching is informed by her 30 years in business, working across a number of industries—including media consulting, advertising, and entrepreneurship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How do you want to feel this year?

    by Erin Garay
    Community//

    Divine Union/Soul Mate

    by Amreeta Stara
    Community//

    How to Manifest Your Heart’s Desires in Spiritual Alignment

    by Summer Turner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.