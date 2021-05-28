Alicia Sanchez: “You don’t have to tell the world everything!”

You don’t have to tell the world everything! Some of your ideas and drive should be kept to yourself until you achieve your goal. Not only will people discourage you but they make take your ideas as their own. I have created a social media presence for myself but I keep my daughter out of the public eye.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alicia Sanchez.

As an international speaker, author and business visionary. Alicia Sanchez impacts audiences around the world with her vibrant bold and audacious approach to living life. Individuals, Corporations and Universities have been impacted by her relevant relation, and riveting message of unleashing your truth. Alicia’s philosophy is non-sugar coating, but her delivery is sprinkled with stories of lessons learned, humor, all with the objective of making sure your audience leaves with quality and actionable content to make a difference in their business or life. She uses her experiences and knowledge from her leadership roles working for leading companies and some of the world’s largest brands such as ESPN and American Express. Alicia Sanchez also has a Podcast and Book series Dear God, Are we there yet? which was dedicated by Michael Bernard Beckwith Founder of Agape International Spiritual Center and author of Spiritual Liberation and Life Visioning and one of the authors of the book “ The Secret”.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Gracias, Thank you for having me! It all started with a fantastic, large, loud, loving hard working Dominican family. I was the only girl out of three boys, and my parents were entrepreneurs before I knew what that word meant. I grew up in a creative environment and decided to study Fashion right from high school which led me to experience fashion weeks as an intern with Oscar de Renta and Carolina Herrera. I launched my own fashion line Favala Designs and opened a fashion branding consulting agency; Fashion is a Business. Later on, life happened, and I encountered many health-related roadblocks leaving me wondering what’s next in my life. In the midst of business and fashion, I stumbled upon writing. So I began writing and published a book, I began a podcast and let my voice sing interviewing guests with a message, story, or conversations. In the midst of life, one day I was reflecting on my travels, my life my experiences, and all the people in my life that helped me along the way. I began to pray which sounded more like ranting and raving and asking questions Dear God Why, Dear God how, Dear God when and I was spitting out the mouth when this little burst of energy came over me and I just started to write the first outline of what I wanted to do for the rest of my life; helping people, help people.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Dear God Are We There Yet? currently provides a social service dashboard that offers both in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities but we have launched a few exciting projects. We have launched a volunteer program called Impact Connect for companies as a benefit for their employees or team members. We make it easy for companies to support social impact while empowering employees to volunteer and engage with causes that matter to them. Every company has a financial vision but they should also align their vision with helping people from the heart. As a non-profit, we wanted to have a self-sustainable approach and by providing these services to companies we are able to continue the reciprocity through grants and volunteer vision trips and ultimately one-day Children’s Cultural Centers worldwide. Not to mention our latest book Crafts Create Change that launches April 2021. Which inspires people to make unique crafts and sewing projects that they can make and donate locally or globally through our database. Remember when COVID hit how so many people helped with making masks? We have over 40 projects to support other causes that are in constant need of our support. It’s a tool for positive change in your community and in the world.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Dear God Are We There Yet? is dedicated to social impact through volunteering and are offering a way for everyone to lend a helping hand. We are a Volunteer Travel Community that connects people globally to communities and causes to make an impact through volunteering. We want to cultivate a socially conscious mindset that provides a time-shared approach for generations to come. Not only do we offer a social service dashboard, but we offer an employee benefit program — Impact Connect, and a Crafts Book — Crafts Create Change and a Microgrant Program all launching in 2021.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Years ago, I opened La Sewing Cafe. La Sewing Cafe was a kids sewing and fashion design school. Naysayers told me immediately it was not possible and that kids don’t want to learn how to sew. It was a trying time for me but I had to focus on my goal. I used my uniqueness to overcome all the naysayers negative words. I was able to open La Sewing Cafe in 30 days. It served children ages 6 to 15. Not only did I teach children the dying art of sewing but I taught them about self confidence through fashion and beauty and ultimately how to love themselves the way they were. The children and I created a strong bond and I was able to relate with them but being transparent, open and loving.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

To say the least, La Sewing Cafe opened and I did it in 30 days. The naysayers were proven wrong. They even tried to duplicate my idea but was unsuccessful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I have been lucky, I multiple people who have helped me along the way. My mom has always been my cheerleader for all the ideas I come up, she is supporter, my biggest fan and helper whenever I need it. My family as whole has been helpful including my dad and my grandma. And I have been lucky enough to be supported by my “friend fam”-friends who are like family to me.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

As I mentioned before my parents were entrepreneurs while I was growing up. They owned a cleaning business and my mom owed a day care. As a child, I was bullied because I didn’t have name brand items like all of my other classmates. My parents were immigrants and name brand items were not a priority however they always made sure we well taken care of. As as child they taught me the value of money, time and people. As an adult , their lessons involving financial literacy has helped me succeed.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

You don’t have to tell the world everything! Some of your ideas and drive should be kept to yourself until you achieve your goal. Not only will people discourage you but they make take your ideas as their own. I have created a social media presence for myself but I keep my daughter out of the public eye. Never Forget Your Culture! As the child of an immigrant, there are many sayings and cultural norms from our home in Dominican Republic. I have kept these cultural norms alive in my life and I apply them daily. They have become a source of confidence and helps me persevere daily. Don’t mix business and friendships. The result of mixing them is never good. It is best to keep friends and business separate, many times they want to help you succeed but often remember past failures and will remind you of them. Don’t be afraid to think big! People often tell you to think your goals through in steps. But when you are discouraged sometimes it is good to be able to see the big picture so you can use it as encouragement to persevere. People are willing to help, let them, and always say thank you! Often we forget to ask the people closest to us to help us achieve our goals. I never realized how often people (acquaintances, friends and family) were willing to help me. Always remember to appreciate those people and remember a little appreciation goes a long way!

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“Use your voice, even if it shakes.”-Alicia Sanchez

This is a quote, I use often. I have realized through all my journeys that our voices matters. Advocating for the things that matters to us is important and even if we are unable to reach the audience we want, sometimes just encouraging one person is enough.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would create a movement for Volunteering. I hope to bring volunteering to the world stage, to create a ripple effect of people helping others.I would like to Inspire and Invigorate people to volunteer using one conversation at a time.

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!