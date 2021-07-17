Alicia Hogan Murphy of Applewood Books: “Writing what you truly know creates a winner of a book!”

I had always heard the phrase, “Writers write what they know,” but I never utilized its importance enough until I tackled my latest project. Writing what I truly know and feel passionate about has been extremely fun! It’s also been rewarding in that I really believe I have a valuable message to share.

Alicia Hogan Murphy began to dream at the age of 7 of one day being an author. Her aspiration became a reality in 2015 with the publication of her first children’s picture book, The Muddy Foot Prince. Following its success came her second book, titled Bear Hugs & Sock Bugs: A Collection of Wacky and wonderful Poems for Kids, in 2016. Both books were published by Curly Q Press.

A former elementary school teacher, Alicia is currently a full-time writer and mom whose experiences in the classroom and at home prompted her to create a book for parents. Having once looked at parents with only the perspective of a teacher, she now can also see teachers through the eyes of a parent. She is completely devoted to her children, but this mom gig is the greatest challenge she’s ever faced! Alicia wants other moms and dads to know that they aren’t alone in their quest to survive this crazy existence known as parenthood! MOTHERHOOD: Insert Humor Here: The Infant & Toddler Years was published in 2020 by Kindle Direct Publishing.

Alicia has been contracted by Applewood Books since 2017 as a ghostwriter for a popular children’s board book series.

She has traveled all over the United States sharing her children’s books and speaking to kids about reading, writing, and believing in their dreams. She has been enjoyed presenting in schools, libraries, and bookstores. Barnes and Noble welcomed Alicia for book readings and signing events for each of her children’s books. Currently, she is promoting her newest book, Walnut Grove Hits Home: Prairie Values for the Modern Family, which honors the brilliance of Michael Landon and focuses on the amazing lessons taught by his beloved TV series, Little House on the Prairie.

In addition to her website, she has a presence as Alicia Murphy Books on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on Long Island, in the small town of Carle Place. Though always a bit timid about my abilities in school, I loved to write. I also loved people, so my imagination would take me to far-off places where I created characters of all kinds. My elementary school teachers encouraged my writing, which boosted my confidence and made me want to become an author.

Aside from writing, I took dance lessons, played the flute, performed in school plays, was involved in student council, played lacrosse, and enjoyed cheerleading. My college years took me to Villanova University, where I majored in Liberal Arts and graduated with a minor in Sociology. After earning a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Hofstra University, I taught third and fourth grade on Long Island and then in Pennsylvania.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Judy Blume was my favorite childhood author. I loved all of her books, but the one that stood out the most wasTales of a Fourth Grade Nothing. My fourth-grade teacher read it to my class, and as soon as she finished, I took the book out of the library and read it all over again on my own.

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing taught me a great deal. From a writing standpoint, I loved Judy Blume’s style and often tried to mimic it in my own work. My takeaways from the story itself included the importance of speaking up, being myself, and treating others with kindness. The main character, Peter Hatcher, often found himself lost in the shuffle of his hectic family but learned to find his own place in life and feel comfortable with himself and his world.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was teaching, two of my students were very excited about their story during our classroom’s Writers Workshop. They were creating a spooky mystery titled “The Muddy Footprints.” However, they inadvertently spelled “footprints,” and their paper read “The Muddy Foot Prince.” My imagination immediately created a story about a young, royal prince who loved to play outside but was always scolded for tracking mud into the immaculate palace. I loved this idea for a children’s picture book. Lo and behold, The Muddy Foot Prince became my first published book! This taught me that even our errors can lead to success!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Walnut Grove Hits Home: Prairie Values for the Modern Family aims to emphasize the timeless, wholesome values of the past and the positive messages/lessons taught by the iconic television series, Little House on the Prairie. In our fast-paced modern day of digital media, instant gratification, and constant activity, it’s refreshing to revisit a simpler time when family life and respect for others were more cherished.

I hope to touch my readers with ideas for their own families by reminding them to slow down, take it all in, and keep things in perspective. Life gets so busy and complicated. I want my audience to feel re-connected to all the meaningful things that Michael Landon strived to emphasize: community, love, equality, truth, forgiveness, faith, and laughter.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Here’s an excerpt from chapter 5, which deals with discipline:

Ah, discipline. A parent’s favorite word (or not). “Discipline” may have only one or two definitions in the dictionary, but this word has more meanings than most. After all, discipline takes a different form in every household. Parents have their own individual ideas about how to run the house, and each child responds in his or her own way to various rules and punishments. For example, when I was young, all my mom had to do was threaten to send me to my room. I hated being sent to my room. My brother, on the other hand, if sent to his room, would read a book or listen to music very happily. As a result, my parents had to come up with different consequences for the two of us. Discipline goes far beyond punishments for “bad” behavior. In my experience, it’s a practice that seems to last from every sunrise to every sunset as we’re raising our kids; teaching manners, instilling responsibility, discouraging backtalk . . . As I write this, the scent of microwave popcorn is wafting into my office from the kitchen. It’s lunchtime in the summer. My son has gotten into the habit of eating an entire bag of popcorn as his midday meal. As many times as I’ve said, “Make yourself a sandwich and have a little popcorn on the side,” he isn’t listening. In fact, I had stopped buying popcorn altogether for just this reason. This is the first box we’ve had in a while. Won’t be buying it again! That’ll “learn him!”

Little House on the Prairie gives lots of ideas for disciplining our children. I have to say, first and foremost in this chapter: If you want to see what to do with regard to disciplining your children, watch how Laura and Almanzo deal with Myron and Rupert in the episode “The Nephews” (season seven). If you want to see what not to do with regard to disciplining your children, watch how “Royal and Millie” deal with Myron and Rupert in the episode “The Nephews.” I’ll just leave that little tidbit right there (Pssst . . . . Royal and Millie don’t believe in saying “No.” Good God, save us all!).

Discipline. Charles and Caroline approach this piece of their family life in remarkable ways. One scene that comes to mind is from the episode “The Award” (season one). While Charles is away on a trip, Mary becomes obsessed with the possibility of winning a beautiful book at school by achieving the highest score on a special examination. Finding that she doesn’t have enough hours in the day to read all that she wants to, she decides to go to the barn in the middle of the night to study. The problem? She has to light a lantern, and barns are full of hay (key up the “impending doom” music). Mary falls asleep and kicks the lantern over, setting the barn on fire.

“HOW MANY TIMES HAVE I TOLD YOU NEVER TO LIGHT MATCHES OR LANTERNS IN THE BARN?!!” Caroline yells after she manages to put the fire out. “BUT YOU FORGOT?!! Well, Young Lady, you’re gonna remember from this night on! And you can forget that examination! Tomorrow I want you to go in and tell Miss Beadle that you’re not taking it! Now go on to bed!”

Like any of us probably would, Ma has lost her shit. However, the next day, when she’s feeling calmer, she explains to Mary that she was so harsh the night before because she was very frightened. Fair enough. She also goes to town to see “Reverend Alden.”

“I lost my temper,” Caroline tells him, “and I never lose my temper with my girls.”

How many of us moms can say THAT??? (Cricket, cricket . . .)

Reverend Alden smiles. “There are few among us who haven’t said or done something we regret. Did Mary say she was sorry?”

“Oh, several times,” Caroline continues.

Reverend Alden grins. “Doesn’t that say quite a lot? She’s accepted the responsibility and she’s trying to make amends. A few days, and she is going to be the Mary you always knew.”

“But what about the examination?” Caroline is torn.

The reverend levels with her. “If you forget this punishment, all your girls could expect you to forget the next one, and the next one after that . . . Family discipline is based on promises kept, for punishment or reward. Without constancy, a child has no rules to live by.”

“Nor do we,” Caroline agrees.

A perfect conversation. The reverend helps Caroline realize that, in losing her cool, she’s only human. He also emphasizes the importance of consistency and follow-through.

These two things are, in my opinion, the key factors in disciplining our kids. Establishing solid rules and expectations in our homes gives our children a sense of safety. And then, when we enforce those rules, it creates a truth about the family they know they can count on.

I try to choose my words very carefully with my kids, especially when threatening a consequence. It’s counterproductive to make threats if we don’t follow through with them because we will lose all credibility with our children. Then they’ll never listen to us!

Like Mary did in “The Award,” our children need to learn a sense of responsibility, and they have to be held accountable for their actions.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has shattered lives, businesses, and families in many ways, the lockdown of 2020 was a time of revelation for me as a writer. As I reached for anything uplifting, I found Little House on the Prairie on my television quite often. It occurred to me that writing about this beloved show would not only bring me a sense of calm during this difficult time, but could possibly bring joy to others as well. Little House fans are unbelievably enthusiastic and loyal, so the support of this project has been enormous . . . I’m also hoping that even those who haven’t watched the show will pick up the book and enjoy the messages and lessons it imparts. We all need “happy” right now!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Because the book won’t be released until July 1, I can’t say that I know people have been positively affected by it yet. However, I am planning to tie my book launch to a charity event for The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Michael Landon died of pancreatic cancer in 1991). My book is being released for the 30th anniversary of his passing. Because of safety concerns, the event will be virtual and will be scheduled for later this summer. I hope that many, many people and families affected by pancreatic cancer will benefit from this event!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The messages of my book aren’t political; they involve more of a personal desire. In terms of pancreatic cancer, I commend The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network — or any charity dedicated to this cause — for their incredible efforts!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership means guiding others toward creating something positive for the greater good. It involves making everyone feel important, modeling exemplary behavior, and initiating action through positive, productive decisions.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Oh, wow! Hmmmm, let’s see . . .

1 . Trying to secure a literary agent will be just as hard — if not harder — than trying to secure a publisher. True story! The industry is quite competitive, and many times, it is necessary to be recommended by someone in the field in order to get attention. So, I just keep going, submitting, and reaching for that goal!

2 . Editors won’t necessarily give your manuscript extra consideration just because you attended a workshop where they were the keynote speakers.

After interacting with editors at a conference and hearing them say, “Sure, just send me your book at my work email,” we writers often feel like we’ve made a connection and may be given some priority upon submitting our work. What we have to remember is that there are SO many writers at those conferences, and those editors are receiving work from ALL of them. The competition is fierce!

3. My cute, touching picture book is one in a HUGE sea of cute, touching picture books.

Though I believed my concept was solid, the illustrations were beautiful, and the manuscript was terrific, so does EVERY author about her own work. The fact is, a picture book that doesn’t fall into a certain niche can, quite possibly, have trouble being found by readers.

4. You won’t get specific feedback about your story when you receive a rejection letter from a publishing company.

It was difficult for me to receive rejections in the beginning, mostly because no reason was provided. I never knew what to improve about my manuscript. Most publishers and editors are so inundated with submissions that they can’t possibly personalize every rejection with an explanation of why the work hasn’t been accepted.

5. Writing what you truly know creates a winner of a book!

I had always heard the phrase, “Writers write what they know,” but I never utilized its importance enough until I tackled my latest project. Writing what I truly know and feel passionate about has been extremely fun! It’s also been rewarding in that I really believe I have a valuable message to share.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote comes from my favorite song of all time. “My Way,” sung by Frank Sinatra, tells us to make our own paths in life. It encourages us to be confident with our choices and to be proud.

“Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all, and I stood tall

And did it my way.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-

I would love to sit down and have a conversation with Melissa Gilbert. I grew up watching her on Little House on the Prairie and always internalized the great messages of the show. I’ve had a couple of very brief interactions with her, and she has a positive energy that I find calming.

