Alice Temperley of Temperley London: “If you are creative there are easier paths than fashion”

If you are creative there are easier paths than fashion. It’s relentless, brutal and competitive. It is also a very fickle and fast-changing world, and you are only as good as your last work. It’s also not possible without a fantastic team. So fashion is as much about logistics as it is about design — possibly more!

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alice Temperley.

Alice Temperley MBE founded her eponymous label Temperley London in 2000, a year after graduating from the Royal College of Art. Alice continues to head up the creative direction of this British independent brand, now in its twentieth year of business. Temperley Bridal, which launched in 2006, is defined by ethereal, timeless silhouettes and is inspired by the romance and decadence of a bygone era.

Alice is a member of the British Fashion Council Advisory Board and enjoys speaking at key industry events. She is also involved with several charitable organizations, including recently becoming Ambassador for Women International. Alice was awarded an MBE in 2011 for services to the Fashion Industry. In 2018, Temperley London was awarded the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury for a commitment to responsible practices across innovation, social good, environment, philanthropy, and governance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in deep Somerset, on a cider farm, on a magical hill that sits on 2 ley lines and overlooks the Somerset levels, surrounded by apples. I was a tomboy (I think my father wanted me to be a boy). We very much lived the seasons, helping on the cider farm, picking apples, apple pressing, lambing, haymaking etc. Of my three siblings, I was the eldest. I have two younger sisters and a brother. We had the reputation of being quite feral, often with long matted hair and hand-me-down clothes.

My parents had wild parties and have taken us to Glastonbury festival all our lives, where they were the first people to have a bar, out of a horse-drawn wagon. They still have one to this day, but it is now a double-decker painted cider bus with a marquee, and about 70 of us who work on it every year. I am very lucky to have the childhood I had, we had freedom, space and the ability to dream and be safe. We also traveled a lot to wild far-flung places for adventures. Early days we were either outside playing and making dens, and torturing the farm staff with catapults with horrid things on them, or endless creeping around and spying games… We made things with my mother who is incredibly creative and can turn her hand to anything.

We then got a television when I was about 11 years old, and it was a turning moment for me. I discovered black and white movies, film noir and this changed everything… I wanted to be Ginger Rogers. I went through some awful teenage years and then came out the other side in time to run off to London when I started St Martin’s. 25 years later me and my son have moved back to Somerset with my company, Temperley London.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

From the age of 11 — I started making and selling things in my father’s cider house (shop). I was making and selling textile things and earrings that I made out of beads. They were only £1.20, so people probably bought them as they felt sorry for me. Once I discovered film noire, I started to cut up all my mother’s lovely shawls and started on her sewing machine. (I was always in trouble for cutting things up without permission)

After Science A levels and knowing that I did not want to become a vet (my father’s idea), I decided that after being inspired by various creative family friends, that I was going to go to St Martin’s in London for my degree. I loved making things, so I studied textiles. To support my way through college, I made my fabrics into clothes to sell. This is simply how it all started. I then went to the Royal College of Art and carried on making and selling.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are too many to tell — in the last 20 years, so much has changed. We have been through recessions and global pandemics — the rise of the internet and a generation shift. It’s a world apart from when I started. I had the choice to do interiors or my specialism print and fine art photography. Both of those choices would have been easier than fashion and in a funny way more creative as I have to deal with seasons. I will retire one day and take up fine art print. In my spare time, which is very few and far between, I dabble and am quite desperate for longer periods of time to get lost in this process. Just me in a room with loud music and a canvas. When you are a creative, there is nothing like you and your medium not needing so many people in the process.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not sure they were funny. I have learnt everything the hard way and only balls and sheer determination has kept me at it for so long (and my amazing team of course).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My ex-husband Lars helped me formulate and grow the company in the first decade. These years were quite wild and we worked like maniacs, and although we did not remain married, I will always be grateful. I am also thankful for the loyalty of my team and the support from my friends in the industry. My mothers creativity has always been an inspiration — growing up watching her make, paint, build or pot… plant, etc.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Fashion is forever changing and one of the toughest industries so you must only ever contemplate it if you love it.

There are also so many areas within it… I did it as I loved pattern, print, technique and the vision at the end. I would not have the energy to do it again and I think my life would have been very different If I had chosen an easier path.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

My voice is true and I have lived what feels like quite a few lives… nothing to hide and only just feel like a grown-up.

And as long as I am not asked general knowledge questions — I am more than happy to share all my experiences and find it fascinating people can find it interesting.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

Honesty and humor. Best not to take yourself seriously. I am currently in the world of fashion and not a brain surgeon. I am happy to share very funny anecdotes from fittings and the process, and the years of fun and games I have lived through — fights, tears, a few breakdowns — you name it. Funny stories and anecdotes always help as over the years there is laughter mixed in with tears, high points and low points.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

Practice. Start around your kitchen table. Then start inviting more people. I have a shot of brandy sometimes.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Stay true to what you do . I have tried to please other people in the past, or many markets, and this means you lose your focus and end up pleasing no one — especially yourself.

. I have tried to please other people in the past, or many markets, and this means you lose your focus and end up pleasing no one — especially yourself. Trust your intuition. So many times I should have listened to my gut. Things I should not have done and some people I should not have listened to. For example, sales teams saying they did not want to see a best-selling item in the following season. The reason would be that people would be bored of it. Insist and kickback. It proves you should listen to your gut when it comes back as a best seller for seasons and becomes a core of your business.

So many times I should have listened to my gut. Things I should not have done and some people I should not have listened to. For example, sales teams saying they did not want to see a best-selling item in the following season. The reason would be that people would be bored of it. Insist and kickback. It proves you should listen to your gut when it comes back as a best seller for seasons and becomes a core of your business. Look after yourself. I have often put work first and lost myself twice to a burnout. It’s not worth it. I now take the time.

I have often put work first and lost myself twice to a burnout. It’s not worth it. I now take the time. As a creative, find the time for your own creative expression. I have had a very clear idea for 20 years and I will start it. I need to insist on the time — watch this space.

I have had a very clear idea for 20 years and I will start it. I need to insist on the time — watch this space. If you are creative there are easier paths than fashion. It’s relentless, brutal and competitive. It is also a very fickle and fast-changing world, and you are only as good as your last work. It’s also not possible without a fantastic team. So fashion is as much about logistics as it is about design — possibly more!

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

All sorts — from Barbour to Rolls Royce to British Airways, Gordon’s Gin. We have a lot more, very exciting ones, in the pipeline — stationary, jewelry, homeware and a re-launch of our Somerset collection. What I am most excited about is working with my new suppliers here in Somerset. Military-grade outerwear and leather accessories all made here in Somerset under my nose.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Massage always switches my brain on. Long walks along the coastline with a good friend are essential to me.

Time outside and I cuddle and ride my horse a lot. Meditation apps are also good when I can’t sleep.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just get on with it… And if you’re having a hard time — remind yourself of what terrible situations people are born into. I am a big supporter of choosing love and women for women. So it should be: “Just get on with it… and help when you can.”

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Eating and producing locally, supporting local communities.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Most of them are dead… Leonardo Di Caprio or Tom Hardy would be for selfish reasons. Obama would be up there.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Instagram personally and with my businesses:

@alicetemperley

@temperleylondon

@temperleybridal

@phoenixstudios

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you!