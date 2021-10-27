Alice Anderson Of Mommy to Mom: “Focus On Progress, Not Each Grade”

Focus On Progress, Not Each Grade: Unfortunately, some parents expect perfection and get upset when their child gets a bad grade. We never put that kind of stress on our kids. I believe that causes more harm than good. Kids are in school to learn what they don’t know, that’s the whole point. We can’t expect them to master everything right away. If your child thinks they will get yelled at for failing something, they aren’t going to feel comfortable telling you about it. If they don’t tell you, how can you help them figure it out?

School is really not easy these days. Many students have been out of school for a long time because of the pandemic, and the continued disruptions and anxieties are still breaking the flow of normal learning. What can parents do to help their children thrive and excel in school, particularly during these challenging and anxiety-provoking times?

To address this, we started a new series called ‘5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School.” In this interview series, we are talking to teachers, principals, education experts, and successful parents to learn from their insights and experience.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure to interview Alice Anderson.

Alice is the founder and creator of Mommy to Mom. As a wife and mother for the past 13 years, she helps fellow moms by offering tips and advice on topics ranging from pregnancy to parenthood. She also runs a Facebook group called Mom Blog Network, where she inspires other mom bloggers to come together and help each other succeed.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us a bit about your “backstory”?

Before my husband and I were married, I had a career in insurance while he was still working for the telecommunications company where we met. We found out that I was pregnant a few months after our wedding and made the decision together that I would leave my job to become a stay-at-home mom. We’ve been married for 14 years now and have two amazing kids. Our daughter is 13 years old and our son is 7.

I loved being there to watch my children reach all of their milestones and take care of them every day. After the years went by and our kids started school, I began missing having a career of my own. I was looking for an opportunity to work from home so I could still take care of our household and be home with the kids over the summer. That led me to start my website which I’ve had for a couple of years now.

I enjoy being able to share tips on what’s worked for our family and provide information for other moms out there who may be looking for answers. Parenting is tough and it helps to have advice available from others who know what you are going through.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have a friendly personality and I like helping people. The funny thing about that is I’ve always been an anxious person which can make it difficult to put myself out there and meet new people. I thought having a website would be a good fit for me because it would provide me with an opportunity to help other moms out there, without really needing to interact with anyone.

Not too long after I launched my website, I decided to step out of my comfort zone and start a Facebook group for mom bloggers like me. I wanted a way to network with other entrepreneurs to help get traffic to my site. I thought I might get a handful of women who were interested in growing our businesses together.

It’s only been a little over a year and we already have over 1,300 members! I had no idea there were so many mom blogs on the internet. What’s great is that we’ve formed this community of friends who genuinely want to see each other succeed. There is a range of women from all over the world. We have stay-at-home moms, grandmothers, working moms with newborns, pregnant entrepreneurs, and more.

What I’ve learned from my experience is that I’m capable of more than I thought. I’m so glad I pushed myself beyond my boundaries and was able to meet and work with these amazing women.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

This quote says it all. As moms, we constantly strive to reach a perfection that doesn’t exist. It’s easy to get caught up in feeling like you’re not doing things as good as the next person when your social media feeds are filled with perfect family photos all day long. Nobody tells you about how their kids were hitting each other and the parents were yelling for them to smile right before the picture was taken.

The truth is, there is no such thing as a perfect mother. There are, however, plenty of moments each and every day where you are trying your best to be a good mom, and that alone proves that you are one.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ambition — Starting your own business isn’t easy just like anything else that’s worth doing. You have to be willing to put in the work knowing that you probably won’t see results for quite a while. When you make your own hours, it can be difficult to stay on track and keep pushing. You have to have ambition and really stay focused every day.

Patience — Being patient is hard when you feel like you are putting in the work and should have seen results already. You have to trust that if you keep making progress, you will reach your goal.

Honesty — Whether I’m offering advice through my website or my Facebook group, it’s important that people can believe and connect with what I’m telling them. I’ve gone through a lot of the same things that these women have as a mom and as an entrepreneur, and people will only stick around to listen if they feel that I’m genuine.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m always looking for new ways to help fellow moms. I enjoy offering free products that can improve their daily lives. I have a library on my website with free printable checklists, planners, charts, and activities for kids. I also wrote an eBook on how to start an Etsy shop for women interested in making extra money from home. I continue working on expanding that in between writing new blog posts.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority about how to help children succeed in school?

My kids have been honor roll students throughout all of their school years. When the pandemic started, they both had to switch to fully remote learning. They were out of school starting in March of 2020 and just returned to in-person learning in September of this year.

Despite the challenges, both of my children have maintained good grades. My daughter was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society while remote learning last year. She is also in many clubs such as band, chorus, the school newspaper, and art club.

School has been going great so far this year and both kids have adjusted well to being back. My daughter even expressed interest last week in joining the track team.

Since my kids have consistently been successful in school, I figured we must be doing something right and wanted to share some tips on what works for us that might help other families.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Can you help articulate the main challenges that students face today that make it difficult to succeed in school?

There are many challenges that students face that make it difficult to succeed in school, especially right now while living through a pandemic. Each child’s situation is different though. Some kids might have learning disabilities, others could be dealing with instability at home, etc.

I believe there are some challenges that every family can take steps to prevent by being proactive. For example, lack of communication can lead to many problems but can be avoided. Another example would be expecting too much from our kids. Whether that means a schedule that is too busy with extracurricular activities after school or focusing on wanting your kids to get perfect grades, too much pressure is never a good thing and doesn’t need to happen.

When it comes to the schools, I think a big problem is the size of our classrooms. One teacher is responsible for about twenty-five students on average in our district. Some schools have over thirty kids in each class! That makes it impossible for every child to get the attention they need.

Some schools also lack the proper equipment that the children need to learn. My husband volunteers for an organization that donates laptops to underprivileged schools. That shouldn’t have to happen, every student should start with the same tools so each child has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential.

Can you suggest a few reforms that you think schools should make to help students to thrive and excel?

Hiring more teachers so there are smaller classroom sizes and upgrading the technology available to them if needed are two important reforms that would help.

Here is our primary question. Can you please share your “5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be Involved

I read a story the other day from a mother being interviewed where they were talking about how it’s ridiculous that there are “parent portals”. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with these but we have them in our school district. There are apps and websites where you can log on to see your child’s grades and progress.

The mom felt like it was too intrusive and said something like it’s unfortunate that a child can’t just fail one test and hide it from their parents so they don’t have to stress about it, like how things used to be before helicopter parenting.

I don’t share the same opinion as that parent. We are encouraged by our school to check our children’s progress. Why wouldn’t you want to know how your child is doing in school? The idea is that teachers, students, and parents work together as a team to give our kids the best possible chance of success.

There have been a few times when I noticed an assignment was due that my daughter would have missed and she was grateful for me checking. If I see that she didn’t do as well on a quiz, I take that opportunity not to yell at her, but to ask if there is something she didn’t understand that I could help her with.

School is busy even for the youngest kids. Expectations are getting higher and students are learning more at a younger age. Making sure they stay on track will help them feel less overwhelmed which will help them succeed.

Part of being involved also means communicating with teachers when there is a concern. With so many kids in each class, you can’t assume that your child’s teacher knows everything that’s going on. It’s also not a good idea to shy away from problems. When something comes up with my kids, I send an email to their teacher and they are always appreciative that I brought it to their attention. There have been times when my kids needed extra help, situations where they were having a problem with another student, food allergy concerns, and more.

Just make sure if there is a concern with the teacher, you stay open-minded and don’t jump to conclusions. Things might not always have happened the way your child describes and you should give the teachers the benefit of the doubt before mama bear kicks in.

Focus On Progress, Not Each Grade

Unfortunately, some parents expect perfection and get upset when their child gets a bad grade. We never put that kind of stress on our kids. I believe that causes more harm than good. Kids are in school to learn what they don’t know, that’s the whole point. We can’t expect them to master everything right away. If your child thinks they will get yelled at for failing something, they aren’t going to feel comfortable telling you about it. If they don’t tell you, how can you help them figure it out?

We always taught our kids that as long as they tried their best, the important thing is that they understand what they got wrong and why, so they can do better next time. Taking this approach has helped them to feel more comfortable coming to us with problems.

Stick To A Schedule

Kids usually do better when there is structure to their day and they can know what to expect. We feel like it’s important to let our kids wind down and take a break after school, but we still have a schedule that we try to stick to so the day goes smoothly.

A typical school day for our kids looks like this:

An hour break after school to do whatever they want

Work on homework before dinner

Sit down to eat together

After we clean up dinner it’s time to make lunches and pick out clothes for the next day

Showers

Playtime or watch TV

Get ready for bed

Having the same routine every day works well for us. Since our kids are used to it, they don’t really try to argue with us about not wanting to get things done. I love seeing them be responsible and independent. My son is only 7 and he won’t let me make his lunch because he wants to feel grown-up like his big sister.

Don’t Overschedule

I know some parents who pick up their kids from school, rush home to get ready for some kind of sports practice, eat dinner in the car, and then don’t get home until it’s dark. After they get home they still have to do their homework and shower, so they usually aren’t going to bed at a decent time.

My daughter is in a lot of clubs at school but that is because she feels like it’s manageable. I’ve always stressed that learning is the top priority and sports or clubs come second. Most things she signed up for happen during her school day which works well for us so she can still have the rest of her day at home.

Eat Healthy & Get Enough Sleep

Don’t get me wrong, our kids eat all kinds of snacks but we make sure that they make healthy choices too. Our biggest thing is drinking enough water or milk each day and limiting too much sugar. We try to have home-cooked meals during the week which include vegetables and have fruit with breakfast or for snacks. It really does make a difference. When children eat too many sugary foods, they are filling their bodies with empty calories and they aren’t getting enough nutrients to help their brain and body function well.

Getting enough sleep is also a priority in our house. We started a bedtime routine for our kids when they were very young, so it’s never been an issue for us. There were many times when they were toddlers when we would miss out on going places or leave early because it was bedtime. I’m glad now that we did because we don’t have to deal with bedtime struggles that some parents face since it’s all my kids have known.

Our 7-year-old son goes to bed at 8:30 on school nights and our 13-year-old daughter goes to bed at 9:45. We’ve never had to deal with them not wanting to get up in the morning or being too tired to get ready for school. We get most things ready the night before so there isn’t as much to do in the morning which helps a lot too.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Treating them fairly and paying them a decent wage would be a good start. There’s no reason why a teacher should have to spend their own money on classroom supplies. Depending on the cost of living in their area, many teachers don’t make enough of a salary to live comfortably as it is.

We all know that their day doesn’t end when the bell rings either. Teachers take work home with them without getting paid. It’s one of those jobs where people get into the position because they are passionate about helping kids and we don’t appreciate them enough. Educators are in charge of shaping the children of our future and should be taken care of.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Well, I’m not up for breakfast or lunch anytime soon since my pandemic anxiety won’t allow for that, but I’ve always admired Jennifer Garner’s parenting style. I love how down-to-earth she seems and how she puts her kids first. She just comes across as a genuinely nice person who loves being a mom and happens to be famous.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website where I share tips and advice for moms is https://mommytomom.com/

You can follow me on Facebook and Twitter if you like to laugh! https://www.facebook.com/mommytomom https://twitter.com/AliceMommytoMom

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!