Ali Sperry of ‘In Front of Us’: “Be upfront with people, and do it kindly”

Be upfront with people, and do it kindly. There is a great deal of communication that takes place in the music industry — communication amongst fellow artists, artists and producers, members of a band, side musicians, bookers, promoters, agents, managers, labels, publicists, and the list goes on. If you are kind and clear in your communication, it will go a long way. Nashville is a big city but oftentimes it feels like a small town, and news travels fast if someone is not treating people well. If I'm hiring a band, for example, to play a show with me, I know I need to be clear and upfront with everyone about what the pay is and what the expectations are in terms of rehearsals, set length, etc. so that I'm not asking someone to commit to something that's not worth their while. In the same way, if I am being hired for a gig, I expect clarity and respectful communication about all of those things as well.

Ali Sperry, when faced with a year of trauma, racial reckoning, and downright worldwide existential crisis, did what she has always done — turned inward and wrote songs that channeled, mirrored and ultimately DISTILLED those cultural currents — distilled is the operative word, here, as she and her producer, Jamie Dick, wisely avoid long-form folk indulgence for streamlined contours and razor hooks that feel more rock/pop than folk, and are fairly begging for a decent car stereo and an open road. Ali, in her singing and writing, is the people’s champ of the “less is more “ ethos. There is a slight echo of Laurel Canyon in the sonics of the record, and, always, the confident under-singing of a woman who knows her words and melodies will happily do the heavy lifting. This record, “In Front of Us”, featuring an absolute murderer’s row of beloved Nashville players, is set to release in early 2022.

Raised by musician/Transcendental Meditation teacher parents in Fairfield, Iowa, music has been a constant thread throughout her life and was the driving force that brought her to Nashville in 2009. Sperry is a beloved presence around Nashville -co-writing, teaching yoga or lending a listening ear to friends in high-end coffee shops or low-end dives … who knows how much the world will be able to get her away for extended touring…..we can hope. Nevertheless, this is a record that should quietly find its way into a lot of needy hearts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I am a child of the eighties, born in Great Neck, New York, to a cellist father and singer-songwriter mother. At that time, my parents were deeply involved in the Transcendental Meditation movement and spent their time teaching T.M. and creating and performing new-age music for the meditation community. Music was prominent in our home — 80s pop radio like Cyndi Lauper and Whitney Houston, folk music like Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, the music my mom and dad were making, and my own frequent stream-of-consciousness singing into my portable tape recorder. When I was seven years old we moved to Fairfield, Iowa, a small town where the T.M. community had made its headquarters. There I attended a school in which meditation, yoga, and the study of ancient Vedic principles were all part of the daily routine. It was only in hindsight that I realized how unique this was. As a kid, it seemed completely normal to me to gather in the “Hall of Bliss” each morning and start the day with a group meditation. In my school years, I fell in love with theater and performed in community and school plays whenever possible. My family moved again when I was in high school, this time to South Florida, and there I attended a magnet arts school where I continued to delve deeper into musical theater. I auditioned for various college theater programs and landed at Syracuse University, where I studied musical theater and forged some of the dearest friendships of my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Singing has always felt instinctual to me, like performing. For a long time, I thought my love for singing would manifest as a career in musical theater. I wrote a few songs in high school and college. I would occasionally perform concerts in my hometown in which I sang mostly covers, and I would sporadically get inspired to work on my guitar chops although, at that time, I struggled to summon the discipline to practice consistently. But in 2009 at a time when I was living in Chicago, pursuing acting opportunities and simultaneously questioning whether that was the path for me, two things happened that were instrumental (oh yes, pun intended) in sending me toward a career in music. One was the discovery of a craigslist ad posted by a gentleman named Victor who was a guitarist looking for songwriters to collaborate with. I reached out to this stranger and was soon spending afternoons at his home working up arrangements of songs, eventually leading us to play a couple of local gigs. It was a time where I was connecting with the music in a new way, finally practicing guitar enough to actually play in public, and having the first inklings of believing in myself as a songwriter. The second pivotal thing that occurred around that same time was a phone call from long-time family friends that were putting together a country girl group in Nashville and asking if I’d like to audition. Why yes, of course, I would, and in a short time I upended my Chicago life and moved to Nashville to join Sweetwater Rose. I pulled in to our first band rehearsal in the Uhaul directly from Chicago and a new chapter began. Joining that band had a lightbulb effect on me. It opened my eyes to the calling of pursuing music as a career, a clarity for which I am deeply grateful.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I got to make my London debut a month before a worldwide pandemic! International touring, and especially touring in the UK and Europe has been a dream of mine for as long as I’ve been doing this and something that I am still very excited to cultivate. In February of 2020, I made this dream come true by booking, planning, and playing a successful UK tour. It still feels like a massive accomplishment as it’s quite different from booking a tour here in the states and required more diligence and planning than any tour I had previously done. For months I was cold-emailing venues and promoters, sending along my music and expressing my desire to play at their fine establishments. I had the help of friends like Kyshona, Robby Hecht, Caroline Spence, and Michaela Anne — Nashville songwriters who I love and who have spent time touring in the UK and were willing to share contacts and recommendations with me. I also had to wear the proverbial hat of Travel Agent as I was bound and determined to avoid driving there and to take public transportation everywhere I went. I managed to put it all together and create one of my favorite tour experiences yet, including some headlining shows and some opening spots for acts like Amy Speace and Native Harrow. My mother-in-law came and joined me for the second half of the tour and the two of us got to gallivant around England, even spending a couple of days in Edinburgh, Scotland, a city so beautiful it brought me to tears. One of my favorite shows on the tour was playing at The Green Note in London. I was opening for UK band Roswell, who was delightful and had summoned a sold-out crowd to their EP release show. Standing on the stage in that packed room felt like a mitzvah. And now as I look back, the whole tour has taken on a nostalgic glow as it was a matter of weeks after coming home that the sad news of the pandemic was everywhere and the world of traveling and touring was put on indeterminate pause.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

We have several meaningful traditions in Nashville, and one of these is the famed Christmas Caroling Party. When I am home in Nashville, in addition to making music, I teach yoga (I also work part-time at a music management company, Mmgt). In December of 2011, I had a few new students in my yoga class who caught my attention. They were super friendly and warm and I thought to myself “I’d like to be friends with these people”. They invited me to their Christmas party, which I had actually already heard about through another housemate of theirs. This was no ordinary Christmas party, I understood. It boasted a bounce house, a hot chocolate station, a make-your-own ornament station, and most importantly, it all centered around walking through their Inglewood neighborhood, stopping at each house to sing Christmas carols. What I didn’t realize until I got there was that Christmas caroling through the neighborhood involved a group of about 50 carolers, including incredible musicians playing every instrument from upright bass (yes, walking with it from house to house!), guitars, banjoes, mandolin, fiddles, trumpet, accordion, drums and a variety of percussion instruments that often get passed around (just like the flasks do) throughout the festivities. You can imagine the reactions to an unsolicited knock at the door, subsequently greeted by this roving group in your yard serenading you with “Silent Night” or “Feliz Navidad”. It is magical, to say the least, and the tradition has been growing and going strong for over ten years (sadly skipping last Christmas, of course). The kind yoga students I met that day turned out to be extremely talented musicians and grew to become close friends of mine — one of whom is now my husband, Jamie Dick.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

When I think of the best things about living in Nashville, without hesitation the two words that come to mind are “friends” and “music” and particularly the interplay between the two. I am constantly blown away by the people in this town and the music being made, and oftentimes those people are ones I am lucky to count as friends. One of the most poignant examples of this intersection of friendship and music was our wedding in 2018. When my husband Jamie proposed to me, he had sneakily recruited friends and one of our favorite bands — the Wood Brothers — to serenade us with one of my most beloved songs of theirs, “The Muse”. Jamie and I sat on the porch that night and the familiar opening chords rose out of nowhere, from the darkness of our backyard. I erupted in simultaneous laughter and tears once I put together what was taking place. Roughly a year later, The Wood Brothers along with a long list of insanely talented world-class musician friends, generously contributed to the mini music festival that was our wedding. On a stage under a giant tent in our backyard, one after another our friends got up and shared their gifts with us and everyone present. Jamie and I also got up and participated at various moments throughout the night, as sharing a stage with our friends are of course one of the best ways we know how to celebrate. The last band to play was a group we affectionately referred to as “The Bluegrass All-Stars”, who were exactly that and led by the inimitable Bela Fleck on banjo. Right before this band was set to take the stage it came to our attention that an unknown neighbor had called the cops with a noise complaint! But there was no stopping the Bluegrass All-Stars. They set up off of the mics, off of the stage and in the center of the dance floor, playing unamplified while the wedding guests encircled them. Their set of infectious bluegrass was absolutely on fire and everyone danced around them, enraptured.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As mistakes go, I certainly would not have laughed about this as the time, but now I look back and find it funny how many wrong notions I had about the music business when I first arrived here. When I moved to Nashville to join Sweetwater Rose, we rehearsed and prepared for our first show, a showcase at The Rutledge. Our manager took care to invite as many important industry people as possible, and we were all operating under the hope that this one show, our very first performance ever, would be our breakout moment. I remember waking up the morning after the showcase and asking Diane, our manager if there had been any calls from record labels yet. I truly believed we would play one showcase, the next day the labels would start calling, and if we were lucky maybe there would even be a bidding war! Not to say that this model has never happened or would never happen again, but it’s definitely an out-of-date model and eventually, I learned that it was an extremely unlikely scenario. I learned about how a band or artist needs to prove themselves, needs to build a career on their own, needs to have fans, a body of work, shows under their belt — certainly more than one showcase. It took me a long time to let go of my attachment to the myth of being “discovered”. Once I did, it was very freeing because it left me with the space to focus on creating art instead of waiting for someone else to deem my art worthy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I moved to Nashville with my boyfriend at the time and when we decided to part ways I was in need of a roommate. Once again, I have craigslist to thank for bringing into my life someone that needed to be there. I put an ad up seeking a roommate and one of the early responders was a young lady violin player who sounded like promising roommate material. We arranged a time to meet for her to see the apartment and for us to feel out if it would be a fit, and boy, was it. Right off the bat, we noticed that we were wearing matching grey pants, a first sign that we might be quite simpatico. This potential roommate was Kristin Weber, who soon became my roommate and best friend, as well as a frequent musical collaborator. Kristin has been there for me through so much — navigating the Sweetwater Rose days and making the intimidating decision to become a solo artist, through breakups and new love, finding my footing as a songwriter in this town, figuring out how to support myself, how to go on tour with my music. She has been there in the big moments — my first tour, my first date with my now-husband (a double date!) to being Maid of Honor and her seminal performance of the Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes rap in Waterfalls at our wedding. She’s been there through everyday moments like commiserating over a canceled gig, trying to figure out the next move, helping me pick out an outfit for a show. One of my quintessential memories from our early years of friendship, when we were two single gals in our 20s, was a particular night where I had opted to stay home and have a quiet night instead of going out with her. She called me when I was already in PJs in bed and said “Jake Gyllenhaal is at this party and Mumford & Sons are about to play, you should probably get over here” which of course, I promptly did. Kristin has played on every record that I’ve made, creating some of the most stunning string arrangements I’ve ever encountered. She has written songs with me, toured with me and has provided loving and constant support through the various phases of music and life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

What I am most excited about right now is that I am currently planning the release of a new record. In early 2020, I had begun plotting and pondering when and how I would make my next album. I felt a little stuck in the questions — who would produce it? Where would I record it? How would I find the money to record it? Then of course in March of 2020 everything came to a screeching halt and the question of hiring a producer and going into a studio was off the table. There was instead, a string of seemingly unending days at home, and for once, time on our hands. Jamie and I had plotted for years that we would someday set up a home studio and we recognized that now, there was no time like the present. Jamie dedicated his pandemic days and nights to learn how to engineer, spending hours on the phone with producer friends, getting tutorials on Pro-tools and mics and everything one needs in order to make a record sound good. In the summer months, we began. We started with recording scratch tracks — guitar and vocal — to which Jamie would then add drums and percussion. Then we would ship the track off to our friend Owen Biddle to record bass, and from there, like a game of tag, passed the track from one person to the next to add the subsequent parts from their respective homes. We were far from the only ones who had been working on our home studios — recording from home became a very Nashville COVID pivot. So, luckily, we had many talented friends who might usually have been touring at this time, home and ready to record. The album came together in a way that exceeded all of my expectations and it is definitely a record of a time and a piece of art that I feel very proud of. I plan to release it in early 2022 and truly can’t wait to share it with everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be Yourself. I know it sounds basic but it’s a lesson that I have learned and re-learned countless times. When I first moved here, I was too concerned with how I thought I was “supposed” to sound or look or perform. I wasn’t really an artist at that point, I was sort of playing the part of one. If you latch on to what you think is trendy or marketable, you are missing an opportunity to share your own unique perspective. Sometimes our Selves change and evolve over time and that’s okay too. If it feels right and resonates with you, then you’re being authentic, and that is where the power lies.

2. Separate art and business. I can say from experience that when I am writing a song I am using a very different skill set, a whole different part of my brain, from when I am booking a show or planning an album release. To create is to be vulnerable, open, curious, willing to try things. It has been a valuable lesson for me to learn to give myself ample time and space for each of these two significant parts of being a musician and to approach them differently. Making art is deeply personal and when we have these personal connections to our art, it’s hard to think objectively about practical matters like marketing and monetization. If possible, build a team of people around you that you trust to advise and help you navigate the business side so that the art can flow without being hindered.

3. Be upfront with people, and do it kindly. There is a great deal of communication that takes place in the music industry — communication amongst fellow artists, artists and producers, members of a band, side musicians, bookers, promoters, agents, managers, labels, publicists, and the list goes on. If you are kind and clear in your communication, it will go a long way. Nashville is a big city but oftentimes it feels like a small town, and news travels fast if someone is not treating people well. If I’m hiring a band, for example, to play a show with me, I know I need to be clear and upfront with everyone about what the pay is and what the expectations are in terms of rehearsals, set length, etc. so that I’m not asking someone to commit to something that’s not worth their while. In the same way, if I am being hired for a gig, I expect clarity and respectful communication about all of those things as well.

4. ABC-Always be creating! Creativity is a muscle. Yes, we can all take breaks or get in ruts, writer’s block, etc. But the longer I’ve done this, the more I have learned to flex the muscle instead of waiting on the proverbial muse. There are some periods of my life where writing comes easily and pours out, other periods where it feels like lifting a cumbersome object that I don’t know what to do with. The more I encourage myself to just try to write something, even if I don’t feel like it, the better I become at actually doing it. Inspiration can seem elusive, but if you pay attention, it is everywhere — especially in this town. If I’m feeling un-creative or uninspired and then I go to a show of someone whose music I love, chances are I’m jotting down song ideas before I get home.

5. Be more process-oriented than destination-oriented. It took me a long time to let go of the mindset of “waiting for my big break” and adopt the mindset of “keep doing what you’re doing and get better at it”. I also witness other artists or bands who are so focused on getting to that next big thing, the level up, that they are missing out on actually enjoying the process and the good things that are happening right where they are. I’m not saying to not be ambitious or have goals, those things are great and necessary motivators. But don’t be so wrapped up in getting where you’re planning on going that when you get there, you’re not even happy with it and you’re already looking ahead to the next thing. In general, the Nashville music community is extremely supportive and there’s a ton of collaborating and lifting one another up. But of course, there are ways that it can be competitive and it’s easy to get sucked down the rabbit hole of comparing your career trajectory to someone else’s. I think it’s important to zoom out and look at how you’ve grown, how far you’ve come, how you aspire to grow further. And along the way to celebrate each milestone.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Having grown up meditating and practicing yoga, those tools are elemental to getting me through all of the emotional, physical and mental challenges of life and specifically, life as a musician. I notice when I am on tour how I crave my meditation and yoga time, as traveling and carrying gear and staying in a different place each night is demanding on the body and nervous system. Whether or not it’s meditation and yoga, I believe everyone can find something that for them — daily practices they can do to feel balanced, to feel like themselves. Another big one for me is the importance of prioritizing downtime — whether that’s making sure you have sufficient days off on the road or at least carving out a chunk of time when you get home, or simply ensuring that each week there will be a day or some amount of time where you truly give yourself a break. Not only do I feel so much better when I’ve had time to chill and reset, but I notice that when I am balanced in that way and not over-extended is when I feel most creatively energized. It provides me the time and space to re-connect with the spirit of play.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be this simple and powerful word: Kindness. When I consider how to bring about good in the world, it always seems to distill in my mind to acts of kindness. Kindness to one another, kindness to ourselves, our bodies, kindness to the planet. Kindness asks of us that we slow down and consider one another, that we take the time to actually think about the effects of our actions. We are all on this planet together and make choices every day that echo far beyond our little bubble of experience. I have been the recipient of enormous kindness in my life and I strive to pay it forward in little and big ways wherever I can.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that is speaking to me right now in my life is one from author Glennon Doyle that says: “When a woman finally learns that pleasing the world is impossible, she becomes free to learn how to please herself.” I resonate with that message deeply, as I have always tended to be agreeable and easy-going, to avoid making waves in order to preserve the comfort of everyone around me. As with many humans and especially women, this instinct is so ingrained it is challenging to un-learn. Learning how to be myself unabashedly, especially as an artist, is something I am growing into and always working on. This was a recurring theme for me in the making of this new record. One of the songs, “In Your Dreams”, speaks directly to the choice we have every day to say what we feel and share who we are fearlessly and unapologetically.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes please, Kamala Harris. I imagine she might be a bit busy these days, but if she’s free for a breakfast date, I’d sure love to meet her. She is a force to be reckoned with as a person and as a woman, and a true leader for the next generation. Her presence and performance in the Vice Presidential debate was so impactful to me that it inspired one of the songs on my forthcoming record. The song is called “Cool Under Pressure”, which Madame Vice President certainly embodies.

I would also love to have breakfast with Kristen Wiig, as she is the person who makes me laugh the hardest and I feel like we would get along famously.

