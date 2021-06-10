Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ali Siam on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Siam Sports Management is Giving Back to the Community

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
Ali Siam
Ali Siam

Ali Siam, the founder of Siam Sports Management, works with NFL players to guide them through their careers and help them make an impact on and off the football field. Siam works to help athletes pursue their passions and dreams, and part of that means assisting them to find a way to build up and make a positive contribution back into their communities. He loves helping them give back and support causes and help others.

Siam wants to motivate kids who might not see a way to a better future and does this through sponsoring youth football camps, as well as serving as a motivational speaker. Siam often speaks to children in juvenile facilities, or who have faced challenges in their young lives, sharing with them that there is a path forward. Siam and his players all work hard to motivate kids to pursue a vision for a better future. 

Giving back is a huge part of how athletes connect with and thank the communities that support them, something that is highly valued at Siam Sports Management. One of the players that Siam represents is currently working as the spokesperson for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, raising awareness for a disease that affects millions of people. Another player works closely with the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to give homeless children a better life. Focusing on using this platform of a professional athlete to motivate youth to look for that vision of a better future is a big part of what inspires Siam to give back. 

Siam also gives back to his players, focusing on education for players, and for people about the world of football. He wants his players to understand the importance of mental health in the professional sports arena, of taking care of themselves emotionally as well as physically. He works to help players learn financial literacy, learn how to manage money in the long term, he helps them with career education and fills the role of a mentor. 

See the different ways Siam Sports Management works to give back and make a positive impact on the community on Instagram!

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

