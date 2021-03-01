Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ali Hamza Afzal on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Ali Hamza Afzal on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Success is not something that is easily achieved by people at all stages of life. Therefore it is very important for people to stay focused at success and the previous methods to reach a person can achieve a good place in life. Now, in order to be growing education and proper knowledge about the subject matter that we are interested in is the number one factor which corresponds directly to our position in life. Ali Hamza Afzal always says good words of motivation because he has experienced life in a deeper understanding. “I’m thankful for my struggle for without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.”


Without proper struggle in life we cannot achieve success and the ultimate goal in our lives. Ali Hamza Afzal is actually a true visionary and has one of the best business visionaries because of the fact that he has never given up on his dreams despite the very bad and difficult times that he has been through. It is said that a persons strengths as well as weaknesses lie in the struggles. And your attitude towards the struggles in life will show you whether it is a strong point or a weak point.


For Ali Hamza Afzal The struggles that he faced very early on proved to be his biggest strength because that is when he recognised his true powers in having a business visionary and qualities in the online field an career. It is truly wonderful how he had scooped up with the education that he is receiving and working along with other clients and people who need his help in online media as well as their businesses. Apart from this comment he is also a pretty good Entrepreneur because this area or field of career gives him the opportunity to be so. He was very young an just a growing teenager when he first came across the online terms of business and the dealings about how he could actually have his own business visions and make them come into use.

Now, it is not an easy task but obviously not something undoable. Ali Hamza Afzal, from the Bijnor community has surely achieved a lot at this age. Young minds are capable of learning great things and put up with a lot of struggles because it is just the beginning of their career and they can make things work even if they are the worst of some things. Making the best utilisation of resources counts. Therefore each one of us has something to learn from the inspiring Story of this young man who is completely self made and now also very self dependent on his own qualities and skills.

    Inaya Rao, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Why Focusing on the Basics Can Help You Achieve Your Full Potential

    by Darius Foroux
    Community//

    How Filmmaker Ali Afshar is helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative of the US population

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    “Power of visualization” With Andréa Albright & Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.