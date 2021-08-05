Alfredo Pino on Entrepreneurialism and Achieving Success in the Business Landscape

Alfredo Pino is a successful entrepreneur and marketing strategist based out of Tampa Bay, Florida. As an experienced professional, Alfredo works alongside CEOs and like-minded executives to help them expand their professional platforms. Offering a wide range of viable solutions, he is a trusted industry name. Alfredo (Alfie) is also an avid spokesperson for crypto and enjoys educating individuals on the benefits of decentralized technology.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

There’s a very easy answer to this question for me: It is the people. I really enjoy meeting like-minded, independent-thinking, goal-driven individuals from all over the world. It really drives me when I see people that are wanting to try new things or wanting to start new businesses. Engaging with those kinds of people is what I thrive on. When you’re there at these events and you’re meeting people and listening to them, you get to hear their stories and that in turn motivates me to do more, achieve more. For me, the answer is definitely the people. That’s what I love most about the industry.

What keeps you motivated?

Without getting emotional, what keeps me motivated is my personal life. Being able to show my children that no matter what life throws at you, no matter what obstacles are in your way, as long as you stay on the course, anything is possible. To me, that is the most important thing, having the tenacity to go after your dreams. My daughter is twenty-five and a professional dancer. She is 100 percent focused on her dreams. My son is eleven, and I coach his hockey team. Right now, he is finding himself. He’s starting to do different things, like taking some tennis lessons, doing Taekwondo and kung fu. He’s trying to find his direction, which is exciting to watch. I’m very proud of that. Plus, I have an amazing wife. Not everyone can say that they have that kind of support system, but I have it.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

As a husband and father of two, creating memories with my family is so important. When I’m on vacation, I take the time to spend quality time with my family. When I’m coaching my son’s hockey team, I make sure I’m 100 percent present for him. No work, no nothing. That’s the balance that I maintain on and off the ice. When I’m watching my daughter’s dance competitions, from the audience I’m the one that’s cheering the loudest. But I cannot do any of that without the support of my beautiful wife. I don’t think I can seriously balance any of this and be as successful as we are today without her. I’m so very grateful to have them. The answer for me is the support of my family. I can’t do it all by myself. They’re there for me. A lot of sacrifice has to go into blocking that time that you save for family and the time that you dedicate to work. They have to be separated. And if you don’t do that, you can’t maintain a balance. It also helps that I own my own business. Being an entrepreneur allows me to have that freedom.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I think my most important trait is that I’m a servant-driven leader. For me, it’s about getting to know the people on my team, getting to know their families, and their interests outside of business. That’s what ultimately helps me build a stronger relationship. The more I build the relationships on a personal level, the more the business side kind of takes care of itself. I have a willingness to help anybody as long as they’re willing to help themselves, and I think that coupled with being consistent and motivated makes me a very successful leader. I’ve been told by other individuals in the industry that my willingness to help others is what makes me successful.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

I was told this many times and I didn’t believe but I finally did it and it was true. That advice is, “Dream bigger.” I always thought it was something that people were just saying, but I painted a picture of what I really wanted my life to be like and wrote down all those goals. I’d never written them down before, but then I finally got around to it, and I started getting things done and achieving them! For the rest of my life, I’m going to keep doing that. If it stays in your mind, that’s exactly where you remain locked in place. But as soon as you depict those dreams as something visual, as soon as you put a dream board together and write down those goals, I don’t know but something magical switches and you get yourself on the right path. I finally got around to doing this and it’s been a tremendous success in my life. I’m always going to do it and I’m always going to recommend others to do it.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

It was very recent. On May 31, 2021, in just six months of working with this new business that I’m taking part of as an affiliate, and even throughout this whole pandemic, with the help of my amazing leaders and the thousands of people on my team around the world, I was awarded a $200k dollar car of my choice. It’s incredible. I’m thinking of getting an Aston Martin. It makes me super excited just thinking about it. It was an amazing team effort and all the hard work has led me to this amazing accomplishment. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone that helped me cross the finish line. It was a true testament to all of them and I will never, ever forget it.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Listen to others. It sounds very easy, but you can’t imagine how many people don’t actually take the time to do this. By asking the right questions and listening to the person telling their stories, you’ll actually find the answers that you’re looking for. People don’t care how much you know. They want to know how much you care. They want to know that what you’re telling them is genuine and will help them. The best way to accomplish this is by listening to them and understanding where they are coming from. It’s easy to do but difficult to accomplish unless you put others before yourself. That really is the answer.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I love to laugh. I like to make other people comfortable in any situation, and laughter draws people together and provides moments to remember. I want people to remember meeting me so that the next time we share a moment together we can have another laugh. I feel that if I make everyone around me comfortable smiling and laughing, they will never forget me. And I don’t want to be forgotten, because I don’t want to miss that chance to make a good first impression with them. They will remember you if you make them smile.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

May 31st is not only the proudest day of my business career, but it capped off an amazing experience personally. This whole thing started from my basement with two other friends that we introduced this crypto project. They didn’t know how to do anything on the computer, not even how to copy and paste! It was a complete blockchain referral company, and they didn’t know anything about blockchain. But they came to countless Zooms and team meetings, and they sacrificed their family time. They spent countless hours learning the system. And in the end, my other two partners were also winners of $200k cars, and they’re both directly sponsored by me. I could not be prouder of both of these guys and their work ethic. It just goes to show that anybody can do this, whether you know the business or you don’t. Because they didn’t. They just referred it to another person who happened to like it, and all of a sudden now they’re winners of a $200k car. Another partner I have is another leader in all of this, and he wound up being the million-dollar dream home winner of the contest. So out of the top five prizes, my team took home four of them, totaling 1.6 million dollars, all earned within a six-month frame. It’s been an incredible journey. I can’t thank them enough. I may be their leader but they inspire me every day.