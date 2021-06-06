Alexus Renée of Celebrity Myxer: “The symbolism inspires other little girls, showing them that they too can be business owners”

The symbolism inspires other little girls, showing them that they too can be business owners. It can break the stereotypes and glass ceilings about women in business, enterprises, and power.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexus Renée.

Alexus Renée is a celebrity entertainment reporter covering celebs, music, movies, television, beauty, fashion, and sports. Offering national and international coverage; she has interviewed media moguls such as Tyler Perry, comedy stars such as SNL’s Kenan Thompson, and visionaries like director John Singleton, plus many more. Renée has covered star-studded red carpet galas for BET Networks, Urban One (including subsidiaries Radio One and Entertainment One,) OWN Networks, and AT&T. She serves as Host, Co-founder, and CEO of Celebrity Myxer. Alexus’ expert commentary has been featured in Good Housekeeping Magazine, Dapper Confidential, and CEO Nation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I was a little kid I always wanted to be on television. I honestly just knew I would be a weather girl. I love watching the news and how they reported what was going on in the world and seeing them interview people. When this would happen and I was like, “that’s it that’s what I want to do! I want to interview people.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Yes, the most interesting story that happened to me was when I covered an event for AT&T. It was one of my first major events with them. We covered it and sent their PR lead the footage and we didn’t think anything of it because that’s just normally what we do.

Then the next event we covered with them, the PR lead, whose name was Phil Hayes. He walks up to me, greets me and says, “I’m in awe over your coverage and how well it was put together!” He just couldn’t believe how I was able to walk, talk and engage all while saying my monologue. He said, “Oh my God, I’ve worked in news for many years and I could never do that. I would have to do so many takes. You are amazing, I love it!” And from then on, I have had the opportunity to cover almost everything AT&T does.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Omg, yes I have so many bloopers while performing my monologue. I actually called a celebrity’s clothing line the wrong name. However, the name I changed it to just flowed so well, I had him calling it the same thing. As I was making a mistake with the name, it turns out he liked it LOL!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my business/life partner Antonio Wells. He asked me one day what I would like to do career-wise and I told him I wanted to be an interviewer. Interviewing celebrities and regular people like myself.

When I tell you from that moment he went into action! He started setting up my website which he told me to come up with the name for. He started aligning the interviews. We both just jumped in feet first. He motivated me to be the better version of myself. That’s how I got started and we have been doing very well ever since. I cannot thank him enough for helping bring my dream to life. I don’t know where I would be without him honestly.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, Joel Osteen’s book “Enlarge Your Vision!”

When I read that book it was so fulfilling. What resonates with me the most, even to this day, is that we all need to sometimes get out of our own way. To see the bigger picture, stop thinking… “Oh, that’s too big for me. I could never do that. And just believe in the bigger picture God has for your life.” The statement I love the most and try to live by is “from time to time, you need to shift your focus from one of lack to that of abundance.”

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Yes, from time to time, you need to shift your focus from one of lack to that of abundance. What that means for me is what my business partner made me BELIEVE! Believe in myself and have the ability to accomplish all things I put my mind to. Stop thinking that I lack what it takes to be great because I have all the tools inside and in front of me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes, I give people a platform who otherwise wouldn’t have one. My media outlet focuses on the positivity of others and not exposing their downfalls or shortcomings because we all had them. There are more than enough gossip sites. I want to bring to light the great things people do, and that sometimes gets overshadowed by messy topics.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

SUPPORT! Finances and opportunities!!

It’s sad but also true, most women get looked over for opportunities simply because they are women! We are strong, resilient, and worthy to have the same opportunities our counterparts get. My work ethic shouldn’t be overshadowed by my sex orientation.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I am big on “girl power!” I did a few segments highlighting women. A lot of times people are unaware of the great products and services that exist, who better to highlight those than me!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The symbolism inspires other little girls, showing them that they too can be business owners. It can break the stereotypes and glass ceilings about women in business, enterprises, and power.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement it would be to give every homeless person a new start in life. I would build a small community in the areas that house the most homeless people and give them opportunities they wouldn’t necessarily have living on the street. I would give them training for a new job, feed them, clothe them and give them a clean place to live. They would have stipends until they get their first check. A lot of times people aren’t homeless because they want to be- things happen and they just need someone to take a chance on them. I would be that person.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ellen DeGeneres. She is so amazing to me. The fact that she is openly gay and is crushing the television world is so inspiring to me. Plus, the style of her show is what I want my show to emulate one day.

Her character and personality is everything! Not to mention she gives back. She puts regular people in a space to showcase their talents. I never see her downing people. She lives in her truth and is not ashamed of it.

Besides Ellen, I would have to say Cardi B! She makes me feel like it’s OK to be my true self and live in that truth- regardless of what people may think or say!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can go to my website AlexusRenee.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.