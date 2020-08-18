Alexis Nichele: “Listen and observe more than you bark”

The best resources for someone feeling anxious I think are music and other forms of entertainment like books or audiobooks and movies. Learning a new skill can also be quite therapeutic. There are also online therapists and therapy groups. I highly suggest anyone feeling depressed or unstable or just plain lonely, find a compatible therapist or group to communicate with.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexis Nichele, owner of The Mystic Eye — A New Age Online Boutique and Pop Up Shop. It features an array of unique, curated items, including her fashion line Claymonics which features the words Love God Christ Heal transformed into sacred geometry, with products including leggings, tote bags, meditation posters, temporary tattoos, stickers and masks. A native of Los Angeles and raised in Hollywood, CA, Alexis grew up on television and film sets as well as in music studios. Her mother, Celeste Cooley-Mitchell worked in film and television through the late 70s to early 90s. Alexis comes from a very musical and influential family. Her father Clarence Paul (aka CP), was a Motown songwriter/record producer. He wrote and produced many of Stevie Wonder’s first albums and was instrumental in bringing Stevie to Motown; Alexis Godfather was Marvin Gaye. Alexis is a SAG/AFTRA member and has been a Red Carpet Correspondent for the S.A.G. Awards as well as a vocal stand-in for CBS’ Rockstar INXS, among numerous other credits.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve always danced to the beat of my own drum and have always been drawn toward spiritual pursuits. I grew up in Hollywood, in both the business and the town, and was named after two different actresses, Alexis Smith, who was an actress/singer and Nichele Nichols of Star Trek, fame which is funny because I often joke that I am half hippie and the other half is Vulcan. When not working in the entertainment industry I usually feel like a fish out of water however sometimes I also feel the need to do something different. One of those times I worked at a New Age book shop in Venice, about 20 years ago, where I learned many things and had many mystical experiences.

In 2018 I stumbled across a way to transform words into sacred geometric patterns. Several scientists from NASA visited our booth at the Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo earlier this year and unofficially confirmed that the patterns are an ancient language. This is exactly what I was telling people “the patterns are an ancient sacred language which our brains understand.“ Funny enough it all came about because I simply wanted to color. I had begun painting but I still wasn’t getting the colors that I wanted so I started looking towards technology and I discovered that I could use the handwritten word with the help of Ai and intuition. I usually say that I use mathematical and intuitive algorithms. The patterns cannot be replicated. No matter how hard I tried to replicate exactly where I wrote and how I wrote the word, if I was a hair off, it would become a brand new mathematical equation and therefore a brand new geometric pattern. So there seems to be an infinite number of patterns for the same word. But I always believe that there’s something to be said for the original. The first word that I did was love and then God and Christ. I noticed that while I stared at the love pattern I would get incredibly good vibes. Then others would tell me the same without my provocation. Gregg Braden speaks of God being a Star Tetragrammaton. In the god pattern, there are two very prominent Star Tetrahedrons one on top of the other. The other thing to note that is very interesting is that the God and Christ patterns are very similar and they are the only ones that are such. All the rest of the patterns are very different. The Christ pattern also looks like Kabbalah’s tree of life. I created hundreds of patterns and copyrighted them all. But I only have less than 10 displayed at the store. I’ve had masks made, leggings, tote bags and other items with these patterns upon them. The words that the masks represent are heal, open pineal gland, love and protection.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Interestingly enough something interesting has happened already in the new store. On our podcast, I share stories that occurred in the store that we worked at 20 years ago in Venice. Those stories range from mystical to otherworldly. so it is fun for us to be back and to see that the energy still remains. We have a security camera that we check all the time and never see anything going on until the night before we open the store. Jaeneen messaged me and said, “check out all the orbs in our store.” And I messaged her back, “what orbs?” then she proceeds to send me a video from the store camera which shows all these orbs flying in and around the store. Ironically that day I had told a potential customer that The store is engulfed with fairies and that he had to come back when we open so that he could throw a coin in the fairy magic Wishingwell and see if the fairies would grant his wish. I created a fairyland on a Wishing well which is in the front window of the store. There has not been any further activity that we have seen. Jaeneen and I feel we were being blessed and celebrated for renewing ancient energies. There are a lot of Egyptian, Aztec, Mayan and Buddhist items and statues. We carry books on Alchemy and natural magic. We also carry StarFire water and Ormus also known as Manna in the Bible.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

In order to thrive and avoid burnout, you must know how to say no. You must know how to stop and rest. You must know how to be still and quiet for at least a few moments every week if not every day. You must make it a priority to laugh and have fun but you also must make the structure a priority in your life.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

The advice I give to other leaders in creating a fantastic work culture is to bring animals around if possible and to always remember that you and your employees and/or coworkers are human. Be a stern boss in the sense that everything gets done but make the environment fun. Be honest and open about how you feel but always use tact when expressing those feelings to others. Take a time out when angry. When someone makes a mistake address it and let the individual know how it made you feel but also let the individual know that it’s not a big deal. Unless of course it is a big deal and then you must deal with the situation and person as positively as possible without being weak whether you like it or not for the sake of your business and your other employees. Always make sure everyone is compensated fairly and happy. Listen and observe more than you bark.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There have been many books that have resonated with me but the one that I really fell in love with many many moons ago was Seth Speaks, The eternal validity of the soul by Jane Roberts and Robert F Butts. It is a channeled book and it is somewhat intellectual and kind of hard to read. But at the time that I had discovered it, it was like a Bible to me.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

5 steps towards serenity during uncertain times

Step #1: Recite the serenity prayer

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Step #2: Stretch, breathe and exercise

Step #3: Spend time with nature

Step #4: Be Creative

Step #5: Be Love

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

The best resources for someone feeling anxious I think are music and other forms of entertainment like books or audiobooks and movies. Learning a new skill can also be quite therapeutic. There are also online therapists and therapy groups. I highly suggest anyone feeling depressed or unstable or just plain lonely, find a compatible therapist or group to communicate with.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

In light of the many unexpected passings over the last year as well as the pandemic, I have renewed my decision to live life without fear and to have faith because tomorrow is not guaranteed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement that I’ve always been obsessed with starting is one in which we eliminate profit and greed from the monetary system. Essentially replacing our current system with an entirely new one yet one still recognizable and familiar. I truly believe that if we eliminate the opportunity for greed within our economic and social-economic system’s we would be happier and more at peace. Over the years I have continually preached my philosophy of the devaluation of money. I know deep down in my heart that this truth would bring the most good to the most people.

You can find us online at www.Instagram.com/theMysticEyeNewAgeboutique or our website www.theMysticEye.Space