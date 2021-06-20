Alexis Ehioba of Shore Community Services: “Public awareness of your organization is key”

Public awareness of your organization is key. Shore has been providing services for 70 years. As I started to network with other chamber members, I could not get over how many people never heard of Shore. There was a lack of visibility on our new Skokie, IL. facility. I worked on improving our visibility in the community, on social media and with our current constituents. Ultimately, a family whose son lived in our residential home was generous to provide funding to have two signs installed at our new building in Skokie. This signage is prominently seen by people who pass our building on a very busy intersection in town.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing India Alexis Ehioba.

India Alexis Ehioba, MNA, CFRE, is the CEO of Shore Community Services, a non-profit based in Skokie, IL, offering programs and services to children and adults with intellectual, physical and other developmental disabilities. She has over 25 years of non-profit success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a teenager in the 1970s, I met individuals with disabilities — and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was being formed in Congress. I realized then, that there was a valid reason that in elementary school, middle school and high school, I often got in trouble for talking. I realized then that I had a calling and that was to be a voice and advocate for individuals with disabilities, people who had no voice both literally and figuratively speaking. I started out volunteering, marching in ADA rallies, serving on non-profit boards and ultimately leaving the for-profit world of advertising and marketing to work full time in the disabilities field. My first position in the disabilities field was in fundraising where I worked for 15 years. During that time, I went on to get my Masters in Non-Profit Management, as well as several professional certifications including CFRE (Certified Fund Raising Executive) and ultimately, ended up as CEO of Shore Community Services.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

When I was hired as the CEO of Shore, the organization was in financial trouble with a high amount of debt and a fast growing operating deficit that reached $1 million, which is significant for any organization but particularly so, for an organization that had an operating budget of $6 million. The path I walked that first year involved many discoveries about the organization, funding structure and the disabilities field. We ended the next year completely out of the deficit and at a profit of $100,000+! That turnaround was my biggest challenge, but the trust gained and relationships strengthened with my staff during that time is what I’m most proud of. I knew that together we could work together to meet any challenge. Little did I know we would be tested again just a few years later with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I personally do not see any mistake as being funny. However, looking back at when I started as Shore’s CEO, which was a newly created position, I can laugh now at how naïve I was to think the transition would be easy for my staff and Shore’s constituents. It took time for everyone to get to know me and the leadership style I was bringing to the agency. Relationships needed to be developed before anyone could trust that I was looking out for Shore’s best interests and needed the support for my staff, board and donors to carry out the long history of caring for individuals with disabilities.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Since 1951, Shore has been at the forefront of making a significant social impact. Our organization was started during a time when individuals with disabilities were ostracized from society and programs and services for them were nearly nonexistent. Shore’s founders, Thomas and Lois Lloyd, were true pioneers in helping their daughter, Patti, and other children with disabilities, receive a quality education and adequate opportunities to learn, grow and reach their highest potential. Over the years, disability rights and issues became more progressive, and Shore continued to expand and adapt to meet the needs of our clients and our community.

Today, we serve nearly 400 individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities through our residential, vocational, employment, therapeutic and community-based programs and services. Because of social justice, organizations like Shore are able to provide the essential supports and services that our clients need in order to be more independent, productive members of the communities where they live, work and play. While many strides have been made to honor and uphold the rights of individuals with disabilities, Shore remains committed to sustaining our mission and serving our clients as they engage and evolve with the world around them.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The Comforts of Home

Who doesn’t like the smell of brownies baking in the oven? For Ashley, a 24 year-old resident at Shore Community Services’ Laura House, a Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) in Skokie, this is one of her favorite scents. While “sheltering in place” during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ashley and her six fellow friends/housemates baked, cooked and completed a variety of enrichment activities. Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) came daily to the CILA to provide services while day programs were closed. It is this continuum of service and care that made life during this challenging time more rewarding.

To further promote choice making, the residents are encouraged to share their interests and desires especially when it comes to activities they want to participate in every day. This is where Ashley asked the staff if brownies could be made. She assisted in the mixing and preparing of this treat.

Ashley said, “After this delicious dessert, I’ll do a little exercise.” She waited patiently as the brownies baked in the oven and cooled and then savored the treat. Afterward, Ashley got right on the exercise bike and rode for 20 minutes. She exercises daily and has made great improvements with being active. In fact, Ashley lost over 10 pounds during the pandemic. We wish Ashley continued success and may the comforts of home build her independence.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

For government/politicians: to fund human service organizations adequately to meet the needs of the community and to pay staff a living wage. For society: to realize that there are people with all types of abilities and disabilities — there is a wide spectrum but most only see a small slice. Be open-minded and accepting of others in their community and even on the job. Everyone wants the opportunity to work including people with disabilities. For everyone: to volunteer, donate, give to help others. It will benefit the person you help, it will benefit your community and it will benefit YOU.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I would define leadership as: the person willing to go above and beyond; the person who is driven to find answers and solutions in spite of obstacles. Leadership is the ability to not only see solutions, resources and assets, but to help others see them and further to help them and the organization to achieve success.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. State funding, along with billing codes covered for services rendered, largely depends on a very specific process and paperwork protocol.

In order to get a better handle of why certain programs at Shore were experiencing a deficit, I learned about the billing that is allowed by the Department of Human Services (DHS). Through the exploration of billable codes and multiple meetings with the Director of DHS in Springfield, IL., I received clarification on how funding can be obtained for services rendered. With the proper paperwork submitted, Shore now receives significantly more funding for services provided in one of our day programs, which annually ran a deficit of over $100,000.

2. Public awareness of your organization is key. Shore has been providing services for 70 years. As I started to network with other chamber members, I could not get over how many people never heard of Shore. There was a lack of visibility on our new Skokie, IL. facility. I worked on improving our visibility in the community, on social media and with our current constituents. Ultimately, a family whose son lived in our residential home was generous to provide funding to have two signs installed at our new building in Skokie. This signage is prominently seen by people who pass our building on a very busy intersection in town.

3. Be prepared to handle how big changes can impact the organization’s community. I didn’t realize how difficult Shore’s moving of our day program from Evanston to Skokie would affect us. Evanston is the birthplace of Shore. For over 55 years, our school and later adult day program had a facility in Evanston. When the lease on the property was ending and Shore needed to find a new home, Skokie is where we relocated. This move created some disconnect because our visibility in Evanston was no longer tied to the school. Improving our marketing was imperative in order to show the community that Shore was still providing services to a very vulnerable population.

4. In order to determine your organization’s efficiency to cover program needs, restructuring is sometimes needed. Learning the structure of Shore took some time. I wanted to understand the job responsibilities and roles our employees played in order to see how efficient the agency was run. I realized that our employees wore many hats and that their talents in some ways were being underutilized. By restructuring, a Human Resource department was created. This lessened the workload that was put on the Directors and CFO and streamlined the hiring and benefit processes for new and existing staff.

5. Communication and interaction among staff is vital to your organization’s success. I was astonished by how little interaction the staff from various facilities and homes communicated with each other. I wanted our employees, many who have long tenures with the agency, to interact more. In-services between divisions were promoted and staff were encouraged to pick up shifts at our residential sites to meet other staff and our individuals served. I contacted a friend who is an expert with DISC (a behavior tendency which includes Dominance, Influencing, Steadiness and Compliance) and had our leadership staff receive training on the styles of behavior. The staff learned about each other’s style of communicating and this helped significantly with how interactions took place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We often see the symbol and three words: reduce, re-use, and recycle.

So far there is only one planet we humans can safely inhabit. We can take MUCH better care of it. The environment is very important to me but Shore is as well. We have a small business called Shore eCycle, where our clients and volunteers work to recycle old computers. We are trained, licensed to wipe the hard drives clean, recycle usable parts and properly dispose of what is left. Our business is R2 and RIOS certified, which is an industry distinction that ensures we adhere to the highest standards of data safety and destruction, and environmental and social responsibility. As a fully operational electronic recycling business, we train and employ individuals with developmental disabilities and serve the electronic waste disposal needs of surrounding communities.

When you donate your old computers, you give an individual with disabilities an opportunity to work as well as save the environment. It’s a win-win-win.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My Dad always taught me to “never, ever burn a bridge”. Every relationship, every job, every interaction — always leave it on good terms. No matter what. I have found that former employers have been a tremendous help to me as CEO of Shore. The CEOs of all of my former positions have in some way or another, encouraged, supported, helped, mentored and advised me in ways that were critical to the success of Shore and to my success as a CEO. To this day, every time I face a challenging situation, I think about others I know of in my life who may have faced a similar situation or sometimes even the EXACT same thing. I have reached out to former bosses and peers from every place I’ve worked. Social media has made it very easy to maintain these relationships over decades.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. She is our first female vice president. She is also my sorority sister from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

