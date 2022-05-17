Contributor Log In
Alexis Baca on the Benefits of Movement

The Network Audit Quality Analyst at CVS Health releases stress through exercise.

When you have a hobby, or something that you love doing, it really helps you center yourself and focus. I go to the gym every day to release stress and tap into positive thoughts. Going to the gym really affects your self-esteem. Exercise makes you feel good and when you feel good, you radiate positivity to those around you. My father goes to the gym with me, and I have made so many great friends at the gym. It’s a great way to spend time with your friends and family, while getting exercise as well. Doing something you love with the people you love helps you stay grounded and positive.

Where I live in Florida, I am surrounded by water. Carving out time to be in nature is another step I take to help myself thrive. Going to the beach or just driving over the river and looking into the water is calming and soothing. I love the water so much and just being able to look at it really helps me stay positive and look at life in a different way. There is something about the ocean that really helps you center yourself and become one within yourself.Like many people these days, I work remotely at home but still strive to make connections with my coworkers. My team holds monthly meetings that I absolutely love! I look forward to them every month because I get to connect with my co-workers! We talk about goals, what we have been working on, and what we need to work on in the upcoming weeks or months. It is a great chance for all of us working at home to connect and bond together. It helps the team get to know each other and we have really become a little family!

    Alexis Baca, Quality Data Analyst at CVS Health

    I have worked at CVS Health for a year now and I absolutely love it! I am a quality data analyst working on the Network Audit team remote in Florida.

