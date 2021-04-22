Alexis Artin of FreeBody Practice: “Mindfulness ”

Mindfulness — If we spend too much time dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, we start to feel out of control, and feelings of stress and anxiety start to rise. By grounding ourselves in the present through mindfulness, we can stop anxiety in its tracks and retain our sense of calm. A simple exercise to start with is a “5 senses” practice each day: name five things you can see in the present moment, three things you can hear, two you can feel, two you can smell, and one you can taste.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexis Artin.

Alexis is a leading Success Coach and co-founder of FreeBody™Practice. She has spent the past two decades propelling people towards their personal and professional best in body, mind, heart, and soul.

After working with many A-list celebrities across the board in television and film, Alexis transitioned her passion and skillset for fostering potential and obtaining results to the world of self-development and transformation. She worked side-by-side with many of the most revered thought leaders bringing personal growth to the global stage.

She was the driving force behind expanding one of the largest and most respected female empowerment companies, which inspired her to channel her expertise into creating a coaching practice serving clients across the globe.

Her approach to coaching is unique, incorporating the body, mind, heart, and soul. Her powerful coaching gives her clients true and lasting transformation from the inside out. An ICF-certified professional coach and Energy Leadership Master Practitioner, Alexis is also a licensed Demartini Method facilitator, hypnotherapist, and NLP practitioner.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Human behavior has always fascinated me, ever since I was a little girl. Growing up, I expressed that through a love of acting. I used to love delving into different characters’ stories, trying on different roles, and seeing life from a different perspective. Taking on a new persona also provided me with a safe space to experiment with expressing my emotions.

Eventually, I moved behind the camera. For ten years, I worked as an entertainment executive, supporting, producing, and managing talent. I quickly realized I had a knack for knowing what people wanted and needed. It was a skill that served me phenomenally well and allowed me to fast-track people to their full potential.

After a decade of catapulting celebrities to success, I decided to transition my skills into the personal development space to help everyone live an extraordinary life — and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past ten years.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’d been working in the entertainment industry for a decade when I decided to transfer my skills for fast-tracking celebrities to success to the sphere of self-development by becoming a coach. Deciding to set out on my own was scary, and I couldn’t have done it without my husband’s support. He’s been my biggest champion, and his love and encouragement are what inspired me (and continues to inspire me) to pursue my calling.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My coach, Barb Wade. I’ve been working with her for countless years and she has helped me through some of the toughest challenges. She empowered me to extract myself from the painful existence of being my own worst enemy and step into becoming my best friend and advocate. Without that self-confidence and self-belief, I wouldn’t have been able to build the life I have now and do the amazing, fulfilling work that I do. She’s a fabulous, fantastic, remarkable coach.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not a big believer in mistakes. I subscribe to the belief that everything is an opportunity for growth. I’m not sure I have any funny moments to share, but I will say that, as with any growth process, there are growing pains and what I learned from those is the importance of putting progress over perfection. However small the step may be, we need to focus on stepping into the next action toward achieving our goals. It’s all progress.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Prosperous Coach by Steve Chandler and Rich Litvin. I read it very early on in my coaching journey and it spoke profoundly to the essence of what I believe coaching should be about: deep connection and powerful conversations. That’s how my life changed: one conversation at a time and one action at a time. By slowing everything down and getting to the root of why I’m here and how to step-by-step, create a fulfilling business out of that. In fact, it had such a powerful impact on me that I ended up working with Rich and becoming a member of his elite community of top coaches.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“When one is pretending, the entire body revolts,” by Anaïs Nin has been incredibly powerful for me. I spent many, many years trying to live someone else’s ideal — it was like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. And the result was rock-bottom self-esteem and self-belief which led me to putting my body through multiple plastic surgeries to try to “look” how I thought I should look, in the hope I would feel better on the inside. Understanding that we need to uncover and connect with who we are at our core to feel truly fulfilled is what has informed my life and also approach to coaching.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m writing my first book which I’m super excited about! I’ve also created an embodiment practice alongside a dear friend, who is a fellow master embodiment teacher, called the FreeBody™ Practice. It’s based on bringing all of who we are (mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually) into one embodied practice. I am thrilled about this coming to market because there’s such a profound need for it.

I’m also just about to launch my brand new 21-Day Re-inventing U Challenge in March, which is designed to help people overcome the blocks standing in the way of living into their highest potential.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mindfulness — If we spend too much time dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, we start to feel out of control, and feelings of stress and anxiety start to rise. By grounding ourselves in the present through mindfulness, we can stop anxiety in its tracks and retain our sense of calm. A simple exercise to start with is a “5 senses” practice each day: name five things you can see in the present moment, three things you can hear, two you can feel, two you can smell, and one you can taste. Get outside daily — Get your dose of vitamin D and spend time in natural light for at least ten minutes each day. Sunlight helps boost your mood and productivity and has been shown to reduce feelings of depression. Take a digital detox — You don’t need to quit everything in one go for a week, but set aside dedicated time to take a break from social media and technology. Start with half an hour each day and spend that time doing something that brings you joy, like reading a good book or going for a walk with a friend.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Yes! I co-created a meditative movement practice called FreeBody™ that is super powerful. It’s about encouraging the body to move in a way that allows for natural expression, processing, and release of emotions and limiting beliefs. By doing this, we can disentangle ourselves from thoughts, values, and beliefs that don’t serve us.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Get quality sleep — Sleep is key for optimum health as it gives the body time to replenish, reenergize, and restore. Try to develop a consistent bedtime routine, such as avoiding screen time in the hour before bed and get up at the same time each day (even on weekends) to create a routine your body can adapt to. Move a little each day — Exercise shouldn’t be a grueling activity you do to punish your body. Instead, make it a celebration of what your body can do. Rather than focusing on losing weight or staying slim, think about getting strong. Keep a fitness journal to track your progress and know that your activity doesn’t have to be strenuous to count. A brisk ten-minute walk will get your heart rate up and do you the world of good. Nourish your body — Pay attention to what you put into your body. Try to choose as many whole foods as you can. A good rule of thumb is “if you don’t recognize any of the ingredients, don’t eat it.” I’m not a fan of “dieting” as it focuses on deprivation and restriction. Eat nutritious foods, but allow yourself a treat now and again.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main block I see is an attachment to “shoulds.” For example, “I should eat salad and I shouldn’t eat candy.” This focus creates guilt, shame, and a sense of being powerless around food. Try changing your approach to “I choose to…” which reframes your behaviors as a choice, enabling you to step into your power and gain control of your eating habits.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Keep a gratitude journal — Each day, write down three things you are thankful for. There’s always joy to be found, even in the darkest moments — even if it’s as simple as your morning cup of coffee. Positive affirmations — Choose positive statements that reflect your life goals. From “I am worthy,” to “I deserve success,” pick one-to-five affirmations that resonate with you. Write them down and display them where you’ll see them daily. Read them and say them aloud regularly to boost your self-esteem and self-belief. Silence your inner critic — We find it much easier to criticize ourselves than praise ourselves. Challenge yourself to change that by counteracting every self-criticism you say or think with a positive. The more you practice, the more natural it will become to think of yourself in a positive way.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling can be an amazing way to lift your mood, but it can go too far when you’re always smiling through tough times. It’s great to smile and be positive, but it’s also important to remember that it’s OK to not always be OK.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Follow your truth — The number one way to feed your soul is to follow your core truth and purpose. This will bring your mind and body into harmony with your spirit. The best place to start when uncovering your purpose is to think about what you enjoy doing and what you’re good at — your purpose will be intrinsically linked to these things. Meditate — Stay in tune with your deepest truth and core values with a regular meditation practice. Even just five minutes a day will help keep your mind, body, and soul-aligned. Visualization — Visualization is a powerful tool, not only for manifesting what you want but also to help you get clear on what you want. Spend some time visualizing what goals you’ve set for yourself. Imagine how your life will look when you achieve them. Then pay attention to the response from your body — it’s the most important feedback system for letting you know when you’re aligned with your soul’s truth. Do you feel sick to your stomach, or as though it’s full of butterflies? Do you have tightness in your chest, or is your breathing slow and steady? These signs will tell you if the goals you’re visualizing are aligned with your purpose.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Getting out in nature is incredibly nourishing for the soul. It connects us to the earth and natural world, reminding us that we’re part of something so much bigger. The sense of unity and connectedness that fosters is phenomenal.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to build on my FreeBody™️ Practice and launch a FreeBody™️ Movement. I want people to start connecting their minds to their bodies, hearts, and souls to really tune in to who they are and why they’re here. I would inspire people to find the way back home to themselves. To their own mastery, expertise, and sovereignty. So many of us live the lives we think we should, whether it be working a corporate job when we really want to be a musician or desperately looking to settle down because all our friends are when really we want to travel the world. By paying attention to the feedback your body is giving you all the time, we can start to know ourselves on a much deeper level. Imagine if each of us uncovered and started living our true purpose? I think the world would be a much happier, joyful place. How extraordinary would that be?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m of the mindset, “go big or go home” so I’m going for it and saying, Oprah. She’s the one person I would love to sit down with and be in the presence of. She’s achieved some incredibly profound things and I believe she shares many of the same values as me. She’s blazed a magnificent trail that we can all learn so much from.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, plus I update my blog weekly on www.alexisartin.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.