Alexis Artin: “Communicate with your team”

Alexis is a leading Success Coach and co-founder of FreeBody™ Practice. She has spent the past two decades propelling people towards their personal and professional best.

After working with many A-list celebrities across the board in television and film, Alexis transitioned her passion and skillset for fostering potential and obtaining results to the world of self-development and transformation. She worked side-by-side with many of the most revered thought leaders bringing personal growth to the global stage.

She was the driving force behind expanding one of the largest and most respected female empowerment companies, which inspired her to channel her expertise into creating a coaching practice serving clients worldwide.

Her approach to coaching is unique, incorporating the body, mind, heart, and soul. Her powerful coaching gives her clients true and lasting transformation from the inside out. An ICF-certified professional coach and Energy Leadership Master Practitioner, Alexis is also a licensed Demartini Method facilitator, hypnotherapist, and NLP practitioner.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Human behavior has always fascinated me, ever since I was a little girl. Growing up, I expressed that through a love of acting. I used to love delving into different characters’ stories, trying on different roles, and seeing life from a different perspective. Taking on a new persona also provided me with a safe space to experiment with expressing my emotions.

Eventually, I moved behind the camera. For ten years, I worked as an entertainment executive, supporting, producing, and managing talent. I quickly realized I had a knack for knowing what people wanted and needed. It was a skill that served me phenomenally well and allowed me to fast-track people to their full potential.

After a decade of catapulting celebrities to success, I decided to transition my skills into the personal development space to help everyone live an extraordinary life — and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past ten years.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The really challenging thing for me was announcing that I was going to start my own business. That was scary for me because I’d thrived for so long being in the shadows — I was famous for making other people famous and successful. It served me to hide behind those people, and it kept me safe. So, for me to then step out of the shadows was terrifying. I thought nobody would care, that I didn’t have what it took or the right to be there — it was a serious case of imposter syndrome.

I considered giving up all the time in the early days, and I’ll be honest, I still have moments now when the doubts creep back in. But what keeps me driving forward is thinking about what life would be like if I didn’t do the thing that means the most to me. There’s no fate worse for me than that. It’s my passion and alignment with my purpose that keeps me going through even the most challenging times.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

This is an interesting question for me as I don’t typically believe in mistakes. I believe everything is an opportunity for growth. I’m not sure I have any hilarious moments to share, but I will say that, as with any growth process, there are growing pains and what I learned from those is the importance of putting progress over perfection. However small the step may be, we need to focus on stepping into the next action toward achieving our goals. It’s all progress.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’ve not come across another coach who brings the whole person into the coaching experience. Coaching is often super-focused on the mind — identifying mental blocks and limiting beliefs we need to push through to achieve our goals. My approach incorporates the body, heart, and soul into the experience too.

My philosophy is this: our soul holds our truth — our purpose, why we are here. The body is how we serve that purpose, while the heart and mind act as transmitters between the two. To feel completely fulfilled, all four need to be aligned. If you’re not living your purpose, your truth, then your body’s going to let you know. For example, tension, lethargy, and burnout can indicate that you’re not staying true to yourself.

This can be illustrated by my client Katie — a newly-licensed therapist specializing in addiction counseling. She came to me after a patient in her care had overdosed, passing away as a result. Katie was distraught. She was questioning her abilities and effectiveness as a therapist, feeling that she had let this patient down.

As we peeled back the layers of all that Katie was processing, we revealed the truth at the center of it all: her patient made choices resulting in their own death. However that may sound, those were the indisputable facts, which means that anything and everything beyond that were judgments.

As is commonly the case, Katie’s judgments were projections, determined by her own worst fears. She had painted her patient as a victim rather than someone exercising their right to make their own decisions. Within Katie’s inner-narrative, she portrayed herself as a terrible therapist who failed her patient, rather than a fantastic therapist whose patient chose to end her own life.

By questioning her purpose, Katie ignored her soul’s certainty and universal truth (that everybody dies) and gave into her body’s uncertainty (which feared being out of control — of life, her career, etc.) Once Katie reconnected with her soul’s truth, she felt her body relax, her heart open, and her mind remember its mission. This allowed her to release the judgments, and within that, she could express unconditional love for both her patient and herself to restore the balance between her soul, mind, body, and heart.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Slow down to speed up. It sounds counterintuitive, but if you’re always rushing and booking in as many clients as you can back-to-back, it’s not good for you or your clients. Always ask yourself: “Am I creating a space from which I can give the best of myself?” If the answer is no, because you’re barely sleeping and don’t have time to eat, then recognize the need to step back. Show yourself the love and care you would if it was one of your clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband, without a doubt. When I felt the pull to start my business, I was in a corporate career. I had job security and was bringing consistent money in to support our family. Stepping out of that created a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability — you can lose a lot of money in the first few years of a new business. My husband’s support and belief in me to follow my dreams was unlike any support I’ve ever had in my life. To have someone value me so much and say, “I’ve got you, you go do you and make the world a better place by being you,” is incredible, and I could never thank him enough for that.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

It’s such an important skill to master because if your team feels like you’re holding them back and not providing opportunities to progress, you’ll end up losing some amazing talent while continuing to battle with your ever-increasing and competing demands. You end up burning out, and your team ends up resentful, which will significantly impact how your business performs.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

Delegating is a huge challenge because often, we mistake it for being ineffective. We believe we should be able to do everything, and asking others to help us out signals that we’re weak. We end up drowning under stress and pressure while our teams grow resentful that they don’t have the space to grow and develop. I especially see this problem with women, as we often believe our value is tied up in how “helpful” we can be, and to let those tasks go somehow diminishes our worth.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

We need to stop wearing “busy” as a badge of honor. It’s like a humble brag in so many workplaces to say “I’m super busy,” “I’m stacked,” or “I’m snowed under.” We often use it to reaffirm our sense of worth and value within the organization, like, “OK, I have a thousand tasks on my plate but that’s good because at least I know I’m needed.”

What I’d love to see is a shift to encouraging employees to speak up when the pressure’s getting too much, when their workload is keeping them in the office way longer than everyone else, or they’re losing sleep over it. We need to start appreciating that “busy” = overworked, and that should be a warning sign for managers to look out for as a risk to someone’s wellbeing.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Know what you’re good at — Ask yourself: “What’s the highest value I can bring?” Identify your top skills — are you great at engaging clients, an exceptional project manager, or perhaps you’re an amazing writer? Whatever it is, identify your “zone of genius” and be clear about what’s in your remit. Think about what brings you energy. This means you can double-down on what will give you a return on investment of your resources — your energy, money, time, and emotions. Identify the gaps in your skillset — We could call them weaknesses, but we can’t all be good at everything, so be realistic about what’s not your bag. What tasks deplete your energy? These are the tasks you will delegate. Communicate with your team — Find out what your team members are good at and the areas they would like to develop. From there, you can delegate the tasks to the best people for each job. This way, you ensure every task is done to the highest standard. Continuously review responsibilities — Stay in tune with your energy, motivation, and productivity as you perform your streamlined tasks. You might find you need to delegate more tasks during busier periods or when new team members join who excel in a particular area. Keep checking in with how you — and your team — are getting on with your agreed workloads and where things might need to be tweaked. Trust your team — Once you’ve handed over a task and given any necessary background, don’t micromanage the person taking it on. Not only does that frustrate and undermine them, but it also doesn’t give you back any time or energy because you’re now spending it looking over your team member’s shoulder. Make sure your team knows that you are there for any questions or obstacles they encounter, but don’t impose your opinions or directions unless they ask for them.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

I don’t believe this is true. I think this cliche stems from the belief we often hold that the amount of work we have proves our value. Simply put: no-one can do everything, so you can’t possibly always be the right person for every job.

It’s important to know when you are the right person and when it should be done by someone else. Be clear on your skillset and those of others, and you will be satisfied with the results of your delegation.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be the FreeBody™ Movement. I want people to start connecting their minds to their bodies, hearts, and souls to really tune in to who they are and why they’re here. I would inspire people to find the way back home to themselves. To their own mastery, expertise, and sovereignty. So many of us live the lives we think we should, whether it be working a corporate job when we really want to be a musician or desperately looking to settle down because all our friends are when really we want to travel the world. By paying attention to the feedback your body is giving you all the time, we can start to know ourselves on a much deeper level. Imagine if each of us uncovered and started living our true purpose? I think the world would be a much happier, joyful place. How extraordinary would that be?

