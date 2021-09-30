Alexia Jayy: “It doesn’t happen overnight”

…It doesn’t happen overnight. You have to do the work. You have to stay consistent. You have to believe in yourself even– and especially– when no one else does. Above all, you have to learn the business for yourself; there is no substitute for real-world experience.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alexia Jayy.

Forgetting all of today’s frills, effects, bells, and whistles, Alexia Jayy just sings. Whether sitting in the driver’s seat of her car on Instagram, glowing under the lights of a stage, or standing behind the mic in a studio, every tone, inflection, and crescendo of her voice tells a story without filter. The Irvington, AL singer and songwriter channels the spirit of old soul with a whole lot of R&B attitude. Growing up in Irvington, AL music found Alexia very quickly. Her family maintained long-standing roots in this small town, which she describes as “super peaceful with a lot of cows, pigs, trees, crickets, frogs, and stars at night.” Her grandfather Ben Dixon became the first settler in the area. Owning and running sawmills, he donated land to the middle school, which now bears his name. Additionally, her family comprises the bulk of the congregation at the local community church where her uncle serves as pastor. At two years old, Alexia sang her first solo in church. Growing up, mom encouraged her to perform as much as possible. She won the world-famous “Amateur Night” at the Apollo as well as talent shows in Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and beyond. At nine years old, she joined the local gospel group Grace and generated over 1 million views on the video for the track “Lukewarm.” Upon graduating from high school, she embraced R&B wholeheartedly. Inspired by the likes of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Sam Cooke, she kept honing her voice. Following the birth of her son, she pursued this dream to the fullest. Among those clips, she shared an acapella performance of her original “Who Raised You?” It caught the attention of tastemaker @miamitip305 (Love & Hip-Hop Miami) and super-producers @BiggDFasho (JAY-Z, Chris Brown) and @DaRealLamb (Missy Elliott, Beyonce) and Music Executive Michael Blumstein @michaelblumstein (T-Pain, Austin Mahone, B.o.B) with whom she signed. Now, the song arrives as her debut single.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Alabama where everyone knew each other. For the most part, it was just me, my mom, and my brother. We didn’t really have a lot– but we always had music. I grew up in the church, and music has always been a part of my family for generations. The area where we lived was also very diverse, so I was exposed to all different genres and styles of music from a very young age.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always wanted this career, but because of where I’m from I never really thought it was possible. One funny story happened to me while I was working at Amazon– I was throwing boxes around and working hard, and an older co-worker stopped me and asked me why I was there. I started looking around, wondering what she was talking about, and I said, “I’m here to work.” And she said, “No… why are YOU here?” Then I realized what she was really saying, and as I was trying to figure out a response, she said, “I’ve been listening to you since you were a little girl and you mean to tell me you wanna do this because you have a choice? WE don’t.” At that moment I knew she was right, and that was the day I knew I had to follow my dream.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I did a cover for Inayah’s song, “Best Thing”– and I was super excited about the way people responded. I went to bed that night feeling happy, and woke around 2 am and saw that my Instagram was going crazy with notifications… So I got up to check it, and my page was flooded with people commenting, saying that Chris Brown had shared my video. I immediately started crying and calling everyone at like 3 am in the morning. I felt like I was dreaming even though I didn’t go back to sleep that whole day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This one time I brought my son to a video shoot with me because I thought he’d be great in the video…Mind you, my son is super protective of his mother, and the man who played my significant other had to be super aggressive towards me in the video. Well, my son didn’t very much like this man’s behavior towards me. And after the shoot ended, my son’s first words to me were, “Mommy when that man hollered at you, I almost punched him in the face.” I was touched by how protective my son was towards me– but since then I’ve definitely learned to communicate with him that we’re just pretending so it doesn’t affect him negatively in the future.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I would have to say my first song that went viral, “Who Raised You.” I love the fact that so many people have been moved by it and able to relate to my experience, so to be able to bring the song to life as my first single is probably the most exciting thing for me right now.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is so important because it helps you to understand other cultures and other backgrounds. Ultimately, it makes it possible for people to come together– and when people from diverse backgrounds work together, you’re able to bring something entirely new and different to the table. Creatively, diversity allows for so many new and whole exciting possibilities because you are able to incorporate influences from other backgrounds. And last, but certainly not least, when you explore and allow yourself to be influenced and enriched by other cultures, you create a better quality of life for yourself and for those around you.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. It doesn’t happen overnight.

2. You have to do the work.

3. You have to stay consistent.

4. You have to believe in yourself even– and especially– when no one else does.

5. Above all, you have to learn the business for yourself; there is no substitute for real-world experience.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find a schedule and routine that works for you and follow it….And always include self-care. I had to learn that the hard way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a larger movement for self-love. You have to appreciate who you are and be okay with what God created…Ultimately, if you love who you are, you won’t care what anyone else’s negative outlook of you might be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom’s support was the best thing that ever happened to me…She saw something in me and molded it, and she always pushed me to keep going no matter what. Throughout her life, she has made so many sacrifices just to get me here to this moment, and for that, I am forever grateful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To whom much is given much is required.” I’ve always felt as if I had the world on my shoulders, but I never folded because I knew that I was given something much greater than myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My Uncle Snoop! I haven’t let him know yet that I’m his niece, but if y’all happen to see him before I do let him know my grandma makes a mean pot of grits 😉

How can our readers follow you online?

Find me on Instagram @alexiajayy_

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!