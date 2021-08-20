Alexi McKinley of Upwest Social: “Give yourself affirmations”

Give yourself affirmations. “Good is good enough”, “I am damn good at my job”, “Nothing is perfect”, “I do the best I can”, “I am allowed to make mistakes”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexi McKinley.

Alexi McKinley is the Founder and Marketing Strategist behind Upwest Social, a boutique marketing agency where she serves female entrepreneurs through her signature trio: mindset, marketing and empowerment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very broken home. It’s all I know. My parents got divorced before I could even remember them together. My dad was distant battling his demons with beer, and my mom was gone most nights trying to provide for my sister and I. We spent most of our childhood with our grandparents who lived right next-door. My childhood was not ‘normal’ by any means.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the change you want to see”. After going through a ‘rock bottom’ year in adulthood, I realized the only person I truly have control over and change is myself. I don’t have control over other people, regardless of how much their actions hurt me. The best way I can try and change the world is lead by example, treating others how I want to be treated, and embodying the change I want to see.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Achor. The principles of positive psychology applied in this book completely shifted my mindset about the emotions we choose in life. I think most people (myself included) have fallen into the false belief that happiness or positive emotions simply just happen to us, typically after a large success. This book helped me realize that we have more power than we give ourselves credit for and it’s up to us to choose positive emotions daily (p.s. it’s scientifically proven that happy people become more successful)!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Flexibility — I’ve had some great ideas (or so I thought) that I got firmly stuck on. At the end of the day, allowing myself to be open and adaptable to new ideas and change has helped me be a better business owner and sell more programs.

2. Understanding — listening is one thing, but truly understanding is another. Seeking to understand (not necessarily agree) has been extremely powerful in my personal AND professional life. Professionally speaking, when you seek to understand your clients needs you’ll be able to serve them at your highest level.

3. Fun — I always have to leave room for fun. Business get get stressful and sticky, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun as well! I’ve learned to incorporate fun into every single day, even if it’s just posting a silly blooper on my IG story.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who needs to have every t crossed and every I dotted. Where it becomes a problem is when the need for the perfect line or dot inhibits the final product from going out. It can be crippling. I’ve had my fair share of moments where I almost gave up because an email wasn’t formatted the way I wanted it to be! But with that feeling, I knew I had to push it out as it was. Good is good enough.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are actually quite a few perks of being a perfectionist! An eye for detail, quality work, high standards, less revisions. I remember my perfectionist tendencies showing themselves while I was writing a sales page. I was there for hours, but damn did it look good!

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist can get tricky when it cripples you from finishing a project, pushing out finished work or feeling like your work is never good enough. I have a close friend who does photography for a living. I remember her having so much stress and anxiety at the beginning of her career because the perfectionist in her wanted everything to be beyond perfect for her clients. She would nit-pick her own (incredible) work so much it would almost be hard for her to even deliver the gallery to her clients.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I believe it’s a cocktail of fear and people-pleasing. As a recovering perfectionist AND people pleaser, I remember the fear of ‘what will they think’ all too well. It can be debilitating and crippling, and prevent you from moving forward. Because as a perfectionist, it’s easier to let yourself down and not finish the project, that it is to have the client come back and tell you they didn’t like your work.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Journaling is a lifesaver. Once you dump all your thoughts onto paper you’ll learn a lot and become more aware of the thoughts that are circulating through your mind and keeping you stuck. Having community is so important. If you’re feeling stuck in your perfectionism, have a friend look over your work and give you their feedback. You could just be overthinking it! Give yourself affirmations. “Good is good enough”, “I am damn good at my job”, “Nothing is perfect”, “I do the best I can”, “I am allowed to make mistakes” It’s easier to do things in baby steps. If you know you have a large project coming up, try and complete it in smaller, more digestible steps. This will help alleviate pressure and anxiety of biting off more than you can chew. It’s all in your mindset. You have the ability to choose your thoughts (followed by emotions) in every aspect of your life. You can choose to laser focus on the positives, or live in the negatives. The choice is always yours. You are powerful!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The power of your mind. If everybody tapped into the power that is already within them — that each day they get to choose whether they have a good or bad day, there would never be a bad day again in the world. Not saying bad things wouldn’t happen, unfortunately that is inevitable, but whether or not we choose to find the good despite the bad is 100% up to us.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would absolutely love to have lunch with Dr. Nicole LePera (@the.holistic.psychologist). She has changed so many peoples lives from her groundbreaking approach on traditional psychology. She focuses on the root of the problem. What caused it? What happened in your childhood? How did you feel? What is your inner child saying? How can we heal this part of you? Instead of just suppressing symptoms with medication. Healing traumas and childhood wounds isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s where true growth begins. She has truly changed my life and the millions of people who follow her on Instagram.

How can our readers follow you online?

Connect with me on Instagram (@upwestsocial), Facebook (@upwestsocial) or visit my website www.upwestsocial.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!