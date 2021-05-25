Alexandria Lanza of Mountainside: “Know the most accessible resources available to your patients in case of an emergency”

Know the most accessible resources available to your patients in case of an emergency. There are times when you might need further assistance and you won’t be able to reach your patient in time. Take time to learn which providers and responders are available at all times of the day nearest your patient. This list of resources can be handier than you may initially believe.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingAlexandria Lanza.

Alexandria Lanza is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Board-Certified Registered Art Therapist, Certified Clinical Telemental Health Provider, Certified Sex Offender Treatment Professional, and National Certified Counselor. Alexandria has experience working with adolescents, adults, and families and specializes in co-occurring diagnoses, such as anxiety and depression, in combination with substance use disorders. As Mountainside Ramsey’s Director of Substance Abuse Counseling Services, Alexandria oversees outreach efforts within the community and builds relationships with healthcare providers to deliver much-needed treatment services to vulnerable populations. In her clinical sessions, she incorporates a trauma-informed approach and helps her clients address the underlying root of their addiction through art therapy and modern psychoanalysis.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It is my pleasure! Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me.

My backstory is a bit interesting. When I was an undergraduate in SUNY Stony Brook University, I truly did not know what I wanted to do for a career, and to be honest, I thought it was silly for me to have been expected to know that answer at such a young age. I started taking courses that interested me, without much plan for a future career, per se. I ended up taking a lot of psychology, women’s and gender studies, and Italian American literature courses, on top of art history and fine arts classes.

I graduated still without having an idea of what I could do as a career with a double major in Art History and Women’s and Gender Studies, and a double minor in Studio Art and Child and Family Psychology. It took me a few years to discover art therapy, but once I did, I hit the ground running. I wanted to use art to help people face and overcome challenging situations. To me, the combination of art and psychology was the best of both worlds.

It wasn’t until I was a graduate student at Caldwell University that I began working with people with addictions. My first practicum experience was at a women’s halfway house in Morristown, NJ. I felt as if I wasn’t sure what I was doing because it was my first experience in the field, but the women residing in the house often made statements to me about my ability to listen and my ability to understand them. I remember one woman telling me that she had multiple counselors in the past, and not everyone “had the gut” for addictions, but she thought I did. That conversation stuck with me and it led me to pursue a career as a substance abuse counselor. My goal has always been to develop an art therapeutic intervention or assessment specifically for substance abuse treatment. I found that working in this field has allowed me to put all of my interests and passions to use. It’s not every day that you find work that is pleasurable and meaningful. I’ve always been grateful to feel as if I’m working towards making a difference in someone else’s life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been quite a few interesting things that have happened, but rather than share about someone else’s experience, I will focus on my own. I’ve found that my career has helped me become closer to others. Some people have been in my life for years; I’ve considered them my closest friends, and yet, it wasn’t until I started progressing in my career that I even learned about the addiction that runs in their families. I noticed they started opening up to me, and I was given the opportunity to see sides of them I had never known in the past.

Others, whom I was merely an acquaintance with in the past, have reached out to me for advice or assistance with intervening in their loved ones’ addictions and helping them begin treatment. I’ve gained so many more intimate relationships with people because of my understanding of addiction as a disease that should not be stigmatized. It’s a benefit of being in the field that I never would have considered prior to it happening in my own life.

It’s never easy for a loved one to reach out and ask for help. Taking that first step is usually the hardest. I always feel honored when people I know finally make the decision to reach out for help and then choose me to confide in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

At some point when I was receiving my undergraduate degree from SUNY Stony Brook University, I learned the phrase, “Speak your mind even if your voice shakes.” At the time, I was a Women’s and Gender Studies major, I was heavily involved in the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance and my sorority, Epsilon Sigma Phi Sorority, Inc., and I was promoting women’s self-expression through a magazine titled FOCUS: On Women & On Diversity. Needless to say, that phrase to me at the time was about women’s empowerment and their ability to “speak their minds” without consequence. Since then, that phrase has become my mantra and I apply it to every aspect of my life.

Once I began my work as a therapist, I started using it with children, adults, and families — despite gender. I share this phrase with each of my patients to encourage them to express themselves freely and not hold anything back out of fear of judgment, rejection, or stigma. It’s only when we are truly open about our feelings and experiences that we can begin to heal from our past. Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes. Speak your mind, even if you haven’t formed full sentences yet. Speak your mind, even if it’s hard. You can do hard things. Speak your mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh, goodness! This is such a difficult question. In reality, every person I’ve met has helped me along the way and every life experience has led me to where I am. I’m grateful to them all. A few people who stand out are my parents, one of my high school teachers, and my graduate school supervisor.

First of all, my mother always taught me to be independent and have a career that I could rely on. This led me to continue my education, even when odds were stacked against me. My father led by example and taught me that anything is possible. He emigrated to the United States when he was 24 years old, only knew one word of English, and was still able to build a successful business to feed his family. My high school teacher, Ms. Geraghty, is the one who taught me to question and challenge the status quo. And my supervisor, Dr. Vaccaro, is the one who helped normalize feelings for me; she allowed me to learn that feeling emotions is acceptable. These might not seem directly related to my career, but they are the foundational principles which continue to encourage my passion for my work. I wouldn’t have succeeded if it weren’t for these learned lessons.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides a great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Yes, of course. I believe the biggest benefit of seeing a patient in front of you is your ability as a provider to assess thoroughly. Body language is such a crucial part of the assessment process in the medical field. Maintaining eye contact, fidgeting in the seat, heavy breathing, disheveled clothing, hygiene — these are all indicators of one’s mental health, and they can be overlooked when the assessment is merely being done through a screen. It also says a lot about the patient if they are able and willing to be physically present in the office. If someone is experiencing intense symptoms of depression, anxiety, and hallucinations, for example, they might not be able to physically make it to your office, and that in and of itself says so much about that patient’s state of mind.

When a patient is in front of a medical professional and is in need of immediate assistance, the medical professional can either assist or refer the patient for further assistance, as needed. When someone is in front of you, you have the ability to keep your eyes on them to ensure their safety.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Similar to what I was saying previously, one of the biggest concerns while providing telehealth services presents itself when a patient is expressing imminent harm to self or others. Since technology is so readily available, patients can access a phone or tablet in nearly any location, which can make it difficult for a provider to ensure immediate safety when one expresses such intent. Patients can lie about or conceal their location from medical professionals if they don’t want someone to intervene with their plans. On the other hand, patients may be honest about their location, but it may take too long for medical assistance to arrive in time to intervene, when needed. One way we try to address this is to stay on the phone with anyone who might express such intent until help arrives. A professional’s ability to do this can sometimes be a matter of life or death.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know the most accessible resources available to your patients in case of an emergency. There are times when you might need further assistance and you won’t be able to reach your patient in time. Take time to learn which providers and responders are available at all times of the day nearest your patient. This list of resources can be handier than you may initially believe. Take time to know your patients and provide them with a sense of being listened to and being heard. Learn your patients’ triggers and familiarize yourself with their coping skills of choice. Prepare to assist using your patients’ personalized interventions, when needed. Gain collateral information from patients’ friends and families. I’ve become much closer to my patients’ family members during “the telehealth times.” Because I’m not able to be physically present, it’s important for me to learn about my patients’ behaviors when I’m not there. Family and friends are often willing to participate if they are informed about how their participation can assist their loved one seeking treatment. Familiarize yourself with your virtual platform of choice and learn how to troubleshoot. There are many different platforms, and not all patients have the same level of understanding in regards to technology. Become comfortable with a virtual platform, and then learn how to assist patients who might struggle with accessing it or utilizing it to their greatest benefit. Open lines of communication. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve chosen to increase my availability to each of my patients, and I’ve allowed them to text or email me, when needed. This has always been an area of great debate in the medical field, but it’s become so helpful during this time. One important factor in my decision to keep this going is that my patients do not abuse this privilege. My patients and I discuss professional boundaries, and they do not take advantage of this opportunity I’ve provided to them. I feel that we cannot pretend that everyone is more comfortable speaking in person or even on the phone anymore. Everyone texts! We have to keep moving with the times and meet our patients where they feel comfortable being met. If that means giving them permission to text me when they start to feel anxious or depressed, I’m open to that. If a simple text message can prevent a relapse, I will absolutely provide that opportunity to them.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth allows for patients to remain home when they are feeling symptomatic. This not only allows them to rest when needed but also minimizes the potential for contagious diseases to spread to others. One of my patients was feeling particularly depressed one day and the rainy weather did not help. If it hadn’t been for the ability for us to meet virtually, he probably wouldn’t have sought attention that day when he needed it most. Telehealth allows more patients to access care. If patients reside in more rural areas, it might be difficult for them to connect with a specialist, when needed. Telehealth does not discriminate based on location. It provides an opportunity for everyone to be seen by the top professionals in their field of need. For example, in my current role, I have noticed that telehealth has allowed patients from southern New Jersey to access virtual care in Mountainside treatment center’s northern New Jersey location. These patients would most likely not have been willing to drive over an hour, four times per week, for treatment, but telehealth has provided them with a new opportunity to work with us to meet their needs. Telehealth saves time and money. Telehealth services allow patients to stick with their daily routines without taking off from work, worrying about child and/or elder care, or travel expenses. I’ve had patients who have met with me virtually during their lunch breaks, so treatment did not have to disrupt their daily routines. I continuously hear how beneficial this option is for my patients.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

We use Microsoft Teams to facilitate group therapy at Mountainside, and we keep learning more and more about what that virtual platform can provide. For example, when beginning a therapeutic group in-person, and someone is missing, a clinician cannot simply leave the room to search for that person. Being virtual has allowed clinicians to reach out to others to ask for help with outreaching patients who might be running late or struggling to utilize the technological platform. I also particularly appreciate the break-out room feature in Microsoft Teams. It allows the group facilitator to separate large groups into smaller ones for a more intimate therapeutic process. It’s been very helpful when patients are in need of more time to process personal situations and would prefer to do so in a more intimate setting.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I’m most inclined to say I’d like to design a hologram system. As I stated earlier, body language is so telling of one’s mental health, but more than that, it is the importance of sharing space with another person. Being in proximity with another human is therapeutic in and of itself. It allows people to feel connected and it reassures them that they are not alone. The intimacy of simply sharing physical space with another person is very important. If I could design a hologram system to provide that sense of connectedness between patients and professionals working via telehealth, I think it could do wonders.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I think this goes back to the mantra I mentioned earlier: speak up! It’s difficult enough to assess patients while providing virtual sessions. The best way any medical provider can provide accurate treatment is if the patients are completely open and honest about their symptoms. Don’t hide anything you’re feeling. If anything seems out of the ordinary, please bring it to a medical professional’s attention so you can get the best treatment possible.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Technology has been advancing so rapidly, and it’s all very exciting. The area that makes me most hopeful involves collecting more quantitative data to prove the validity of evidence-based therapeutic interventions. Therapy can sometimes receive pushback because some may feel that one’s improved set of symptoms might be subjective, or simply due to a placebo effect. However, with technology continuously advancing, we can gain quantitative data on improved neural pathways. I’m excited to see how such data will progress the study of the disease of addiction and lead to less stigmatization.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

My biggest concern with all technology is its effect on in-person communication and socialization. People are becoming more and more comfortable with doing everything behind a screen, and it concerns me because natural socialization is not prioritized. Humans are an interdependent species. We cannot survive without one another. I hope that people still make time to be in nature, be with others, and be without their devices. These are important for everyone’s mental well-being.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Another difficult question! Well, it’s been theorized that a potential cause of addiction is lack of connectedness. There is a phenomenal TED Talk by Johann Hari that explains this in great depth. If I could start a movement, it would involve practicing listening to one another without an agenda. I feel that this seemingly “simple” practice would be able to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression in so many people. It would promote feelings of being heard, being accepted, and being connected to others. I feel that this positive gesture could spread like wildfire and cause such a ripple effect to decrease addiction, decrease violence, and even decrease poverty.

If we feel more connected to every human because we listen to them, empathize with them, and see ourselves within them, we are more likely to share our fortunes and care for them as we care for ourselves. We might even begin to put a little more effort into caring for our planet for future generations. I encourage anyone reading this to spend time listening to a loved one today, without the need for responding to what is being said. Just listen. Appreciate that person’s willingness to be vulnerable with you by sharing personal opinions, and be there for that person. The world needs more of that.

