Alexandra Toccin of TOCCIN: “There Is a light at the end of the Tunnel”

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Toccin.

Husband and wife team Alex + Michael Toccin met as college freshmen and have been bringing out the best in each other ever since. After both building careers in fashion in NYC, they decided to launch their own lifestyle collection in September 2019 of “get-it-together” pieces, TOCCIN (@shoptoccin). The enthusiasm for their designs by women everywhere led them to launch a second line exclusively with Dillard’s in January 2021, LDT (@ldt.official), which takes their signature aesthetic and infuses it with a bold, youthful joy. The creative duo shares styling tips, bts of both collections, and all around look into their daily lives as full time parents and entrepreneurs under their @AlexandMichaelToccin channel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I always knew fashion was my passion. I majored in Marketing for Business at George Washington University (GWU), and every summer I would intern at different fashion companies. When I graduated from GWU, I landed a job in Public Relations in New York City and dove right into the industry. My boyfriend (now husband) was enrolled in the Associate in Applied Science Degree program at Parsons The New School. After a year of working in the fashion PR world, I followed suit. Both of us immersed ourselves in fashion in order to understand every aspect of the industry: retail, merchandising and PR. Ultimately, we both wanted to start our own business but felt that it was imperative that we get as much hands-on industry experience as possible before striking out on our own. I worked for major houses like Ralph Lauren and Theory and also worked as Director of Sales for a small entrepreneurial high end jewelry company. During my time at the high end jewelry company is when my husband (Michael Toccin) and I started our own company, Stylists to a T.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

This past year was definitely filled with our most interesting stories. In September 2019, we launched our first apparel line, Toccin, which is all about giving women practical luxury for real life. Six months later the pandemic hit. When we started Toccin, our focus was primarily women’s dresses, particularly wear to work dresses. As a woman in business, I saw an opportunity in the marketplace to create timeless, yet easy to style pieces that make women feel confident, no matter the occasion. The line was so well received at the time of launch; however then the pandemic hit and life obviously changed for so many women. We pivoted quickly and expanded our line to include separates. Although this past year has had challenges, it presented an amazing opportunity for our Toccin business. We’ve expanded our offerings, and we’re excited to see where the journey takes us!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re always working on exciting projects. One exciting project that actually launched in January of this year is our second fashion line called LDT, which is named after our daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin. LDT is exclusively carried at Dillard’s and is available both in stores and online. We are so excited about this new brand! The collections are gorgeous and offer so many fun, vibrant and versatile silhouettes. Plus, the fabrication is amazing! One of our goals from the beginning of starting our Stylists to a T platform, was to make women feel confident in what they’re wearing. We continue to carry that goal across all of our brands. We always want to help women feel confident and amazing in their clothing choices, and that is the inspiration behind LDT and Toccin.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful for our CEO, Jayne Harkness. Being a husband-and-wife business duo, one of the most challenging things of starting a business together is differing opinions on how to run things around the company. I’m definitely more of a type A personality and my husband and business partner, Michael, is more of a Type B personality. We were so fortunate to be introduced to Jayne about two years ago, who is so talented and has incredible experience. Bringing her onto the Toccin team has truly been amazing. She is instrumental in helping us run and structure the company in an efficient and successful way.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Michael and I had a pandemic baby, which is our second child, so we have a toddler who is three years old and a newborn during the pandemic. Like most families, the hardest thing for us has been managing family time and work time when working from home. While it has been a blessing to have so much undivided time with our toddler and our newborn, it’s also been pretty challenging. Some days you feel like you’re being pulled in a million different directions, juggling being a mom and running a new fashion business. The biggest challenge for me has been trying to nail down a routine with two young children.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I really try to create a routine. The pandemic has made creating a consistent schedule somewhat challenging, but fortunately our toddler has been able to go back to school, so I can use that time to spend with our newborn. I try to shift and move meetings around nap time or quiet time. It’s also extremely important to have some self-care time, whether that’s planning to workout at least four or five times a week, or wind down time at night. I think it’s important for all moms to make sure they fit in “me time” into their routine.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

I think all moms can agree that we are all trying to juggle motherhood and work, and in our case, running our business during a pandemic while working from home. Scheduling meetings and calls around our kid’s nap time is one of the biggest challenges I have faced while working from home.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Working with my husband as a team and having “on” days with our toddler has helped address those challenges.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

In my opinion, the most important way to address work related challenges due to COVID is creating a routine. Like I mentioned previously, in the beginning of COVID, because my husband and I both run the company together, we designated certain days that we were each “on” with our toddler. Over a year ago we both had to step in and help with the needs of homeschooling, even though she’s only three. It’s really been a balancing act trying to make time to be with your kids and make time for work.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I think it’s super important to share special memories with your family. These memories don’t have to be milestone celebrations, but making sure to have extra time at night to read a book or watch a quick movie together or eat dinner together as a family. I think creating memories while you’re sheltering at home as a family is so important.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There Is a light at the end of the Tunnel: Right now, it’s the middle of April and a lot of the country has gotten vaccinated. Due to having our second child during the pandemic, we’ve spent a lot of this past year feeling isolated and desolate, especially during the winter months. With spring here and summer around the corner, plus the number of vaccinations rising, you can feel the hope around New York City. Remember the Positives: Although this time was challenging and brought some lows, we have been able to look back on the pandemic and remember our family’s happy moments and business triumphs. You can utilize this time to pivot: Because of the pandemic, our Toccin line was forced to pivot quicker than we thought, which wasn’t a bad thing. It actually turned out to be successful. Pivoting allowed us to expand our offerings and add more categories to the line, which helped us to reach a greater range of women. Expanding the line was always part of the plan, but the pandemic definitely sped up the process. Special Family Memories have been made: We will never have this much time to spend with our families again, so although it was definitely something to get used to in the beginning, it is extremely special to think that some of our earliest memories as a family of four happened during the pandemic Self Care is here to stay: Because of the pandemic, it is evident that our society found the importance in self-care, and I think that this movement is here to stay. Between zoom fatigue and navigating working from home, the pandemic really showed us the necessity of taking a moment for ourselves to avoid burnout.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

From my experience, not only during this past year but also running a business, you can’t give up. There’s a lot of bumps in the road, and you have to continue in order to move forward. There’s been moments where we haven’t won a deal or a particular style in a collection isn’t performing well, but you can’t give up. You always have to continue to push forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Carry yourself with confidence.” This is actually something my husband Michael has always taught me. No matter what you’re wearing, carry yourself with confidence and you will feel like a million bucks!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow @alexandmichaeltoccin, @toccin.official, @ldtofficial

https://toccin.com/

https://www.ldtofficial.com/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!