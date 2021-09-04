Alexandra Joy: “I believe that doing something kind for someone else can bring joy into our own lives”

Finally, I believe that doing something kind for someone else can bring joy into our own lives. As with everything that I recommend, I do not mean it has to be a big gesture. Giving someone a compliment can make their whole day, writing a handwritten thank you card to someone can stand out, holding a door for a stranger, truly the smallest gestures can bring joy to you and others and often spread and create a chain reaction. When I talk about this with clients, I ask them to think about a moment where someone did something small that made their day. Recently, I had a client who had a string of events that led to feeling very low. I tasked her with trying to highlight the small joyful moments in her day for a while and see if she felt a difference. She shared with me that at work a coworker called her a “rainbow baby” and she said she had never thought about that before and that it made her entire day, where she was beaming with smiles sharing this story with me after work. After someone is able to share a small moment where someone made them feel joy, I point out that it truly is simple and does not take much effort to spread that to others.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexandra Joy LPC, ATR.

Alexandra Joy is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Art Therapist based in Connecticut. She owns her own private practice as well as Creative Clinical Consultation & Supervision (CCCS), which helps other therapists incorporate creativity into their own work in a fun and ethical way. Alexandra strongly believes in the power of the small things making the biggest difference and finding joy in our lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me! I grew up in Connecticut in my grandparents’ home. My grandparents helped raise me alongside my parents, and I spent my time traveling between the households. I like to think this led to my being well-rounded in different areas of my life. Some of my strongest memories are with my grandparents. They always encouraged me to try new things and be curious about everything. Both my mother and grandmother were talented artists, and I was always doing something creative with my grandmother or her friends. We used to sew, make dolls, paint, create costumes, and this list goes on. We always had projects covering the entire dining room table for as long as I can remember. This definitely led to my love of creativity, and I always knew I wanted to incorporate that into my career and life somehow.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Growing up, I always was involved in some form of creativity or creative activities. I knew I wanted to incorporate that into my career, but I didn’t always know how that would happen. My whole life I also volunteered at various institutions such as nursing homes and the hospital my mother worked at, which helped me find a love for helping people. In high school, I took a psychology class and my teacher brought in a guest speaker who had Dissociative Identity Disorder. Hearing her speak completely sparked my interest in psychology. I did some research, as I still also wanted to incorporate some form of art or creativity into what I was doing, and that led me to find Art Therapy! As soon as I found Art Therapy, I knew that was what I was going to do for my career.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many incredible people who have helped me along the way. My family worked hard to make sure I was getting the best education I could have growing up. My mother and father worked to help provide me with all the things I needed. My grandfather was a huge part of my educational life. When I was younger, he used to wait at the end of the driveway with me for the bus. He never missed a morning with me, and he’d help me to practice spelling words and math until I knew them forwards and backwards. To keep my cousins and me busy during the summer, my grandmother would bring us to the library, which became a second home of mine. We went to all of the special events, and I always had a book with me. Having such inspiration for learning and creativity in my childhood absolutely led me to become who I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

A funny moment that stands out to me was when I was working with a young boy, around 8 years old. He came in not wanting to be in therapy, and he struggled to communicate his emotions verbally and how he was feeling. One session I suggested that we try to match a color to how he was feeling. Once he picked a color and a feeling, we would take that color paint and throw it at a big piece of paper. He was able to laugh and talk about each feeling as we were flinging paint at the paper. I got so excited that he was talking about his emotions; I didn’t notice that we were flinging paint all over us and the walls of my studio. When his mom came in, she looked shocked at first. I laughed and told her the progress we made, and he was able to share the things we talked about with her. This was a breakthrough moment for him and our therapeutic goals, and his mom was so excited as well. The paint is still on the walls of my studio today and every time I see it, I smile. It is a fantastic reminder that sometimes it is okay to be silly, laugh, and let go, and that genuine progress can be made in creative ways. Therapeutic progress is not only made on a couch.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Recently I have started a new branch of my business called Creative Clinical Consultation & Supervision (CCCS). My goal with this business is to empower clinicians to bring creativity into their approach with clients in an ethical and appropriate way. I’m a trained Art Therapist and hold strong value to the work Art Therapists do. To be a registered Art Therapist, you have to attend a Master’s level program and as a post grad, fulfill the requirements to become credentialed. Unfortunately, many therapists claim that they do “Art Therapy” with their clients even though they are not credentialed. This is unethical and in some states, it is a class D felony. It is my goal to help spread awareness as to the difference between Art Therapy and Therapeutic Art Making.

As therapists, the client population we see is ever evolving, and our approaches to therapy need to evolve, too. Not everyone can just sit and talk for an hour (although many can and that’s great). It is our responsibility as therapists and providers to offer access to a safe space where clients can grow and heal in many different ways, and utilizing a creative approach can be helpful in that process. Therapy can be intimidating, classist, and not always inclusive to all clients. It is our responsibility to foster an inclusive and destigmatized environment for all individuals. Sometimes that includes being vulnerable and having difficult conversations with ourselves and others, and supervision is a great place for those things to be happening. I believe that every therapist can incorporate creativity into their work in some way, as long as it is done ethically. I believe that helping other therapists continue to expand their treatment modalities will benefit many different clients and will increase the number of people I can reach and help.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe that having perseverance, kindness, and creativity have helped me become successful. Perseverance was key because there were many hurdles to overcome in my life and career. There were times when I felt discouraged, but reminding myself to keep trying and never give up always pushed me forward. I believe that kindness has been instrumental in my life because oftentimes when talking about success, an image of someone ruthless, powerful, and masculine might come to mind. I firmly believe that kindness shows more strength than harshness. It takes a conscious effort to be kind. I believe that putting kindness first has allowed me to connect with others and make genuine relationships. The quote “a rising tide lifts all ships” has stuck with me along the way. I have made an effort to try to uplift those around me while working on myself, and I believe that has helped lead to my success in my career and in life. Finally, I believe that creativity has been important in my career because having a creative viewpoint has allowed me to develop different opportunities off of the traditional “business” path. When I have faced challenges in my career or business, problem solving from a creative angle has led me to solutions that I might not have arrived at otherwise. Using a creative approach for networking and marketing has lifted my business as well. Utilizing my creative approach has allowed me to paint my own path with my career and business that has felt authentic to myself.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Besides my last name being Joy, which makes it all feel full circle, positive psychology is an important basis for my therapeutic approach. Positive psychology focuses on finding positive experiences, strengths instead of weaknesses, and the joy of living life. Utilizing this approach I encourage my clients to pay attention to the little things that bring us joy. I push them, even on the challenging days, to find one small thing that brings them joy. It can be as small as seeing a beautiful flower, passing by a dog on the street, getting a compliment, giving a compliment, etc. Paying attention to the small, joyful things can transform our mindset. When you start with the small things, it is much easier to build on that instead of biting off a huge task that feels impossible. The foundation of the therapeutic work I do is helping others find joy in their lives. We might not always be able to see it right away, but it is there. We just have to shift how we see it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I hate to sound cliched, but I genuinely believe that social media strongly contributes to our ranking so low. As a society we often post our highs on social media, along with some altered versions of reality. When we are surrounded by images that have been photoshopped, influencers posting fake images (such as flying privately when they actually flew economy or posting fake cars), or people in our lives posting polished versions of themselves, it can lead to feelings of inadequacy. There is a lack of realness and authenticity that can lead to feeling like we are never enough. Instead of focusing on how far we have come, there is always a push for what you are doing next. Just graduated from college? When will you pay off your loans? Just got a job out of college? When will you find your dream job? Just bought a house? When will you get a bigger one with a pool? Just got married? When are you having kids? The list goes on. While I do believe that having goals and next steps is important, I believe that it is equally as important to celebrate the present moment. Perhaps if, as a society, we shared more real moments from our lives, even if it might not show the perfect image, there might be some more happiness that comes along with that.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I find that I often see people feeling like they need to change everything in their lives to be happy. We as people have a tendency to say I need to start doing this big thing every single day, forever, and I will be happy. An example of that would be wanting to exercise. When we think about incorporating more exercise, people tend to think that they need to start exercising 3–5 days a week for an hour. When we set such high expectations from the beginning, it can lead to feelings of failure and abandoning the idea. Instead of thinking that you need to do a new thing 5+ days a week, I recommend to people that they try to do it just once in the week. Then, instead of feeling like they failed because they didn’t do it 5 times, they can celebrate that they did it once, which might be more than they were doing before. Celebrating doing it, even just one time, can lead to more motivation, and it is more realistic to incorporate into our busy lives. This also allows a foundation to be laid to build upon, instead of just trying to rush into forming a habit. A big part of my work with my clients is showing the strength and importance in the small steps. This allows for much more realistic growth, and more longitudinal growth as well as opposed to a short burst that drops off quickly.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

To echo what I said above, I often see people thinking they have to make huge changes to be happy. Sometimes small changes to our mindset can make a huge difference. A story that I like to tell to illustrate this point is about a large family who lived in a small house on a farm. The father of the family went to the town and asked the advice of the wise man in town what to do. The man asked him what animals he had on his farm. The father replied that they had chickens, goats, and cows. The wise man told him to bring all of the chickens into his house and come see him again in a week. A week later the father returned and told the wise man that things were worse. The wise man told him to bring in the goats and return a week later again. When the father came back, the wise man told him to bring in the cow and come back again. The next time the father returned, he told the wise man that the house had never felt smaller and his family was fighting and more miserable than before. The wise man told him to remove the animals one by one each day and to come back in a week. A week later the father returned smiling and looking well rested. He told the wise man that after removing all of the animals, the house had never felt bigger, and the family felt like they finally had their own space. While this story may seem silly, I tell it to illustrate that nothing about the house actually had changed, but the family’s mindset is what changed and led to their feeling happier and more content in their lives. I believe that there are always things that we can change, and having goals is important, but working on our mindset is also important.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

I believe that 5 things we can do to live with more joy in our lives would be: learn to find joy in the little things, carve out small moments just for yourself, unplug from technology at least once per week, be purposeful with your social media feeds, and do something kind for someone else when you can.

One of my favorite tools to help integrate finding the joy in the little things is a book called “14,000 Things to Be Happy About”. I was given this book as a gift early on in my career, and I have given it as a gift more times than I can count. This book is literally just a list of 14,000 small things that can bring us joy. I use it with clients regularly to help show examples of the small things that can bring a smile to our faces. I recently gave a copy to a client who had begun practicing each day highlighting one small thing from her day, and she shared that she notices the difference. Some favorites from the book are “easily resealable bags, high voices one uses when summoning a cat, pyramids of fruits and vegetables, the wind brushing past you, knowing it’s never too late to learn”, and 13,995 more. This book is available on Amazon or at bookstores. It can help get the process of finding those small joyful moments going, and it is under 10 dollars. I encourage people to not pressure themselves too much and make it fun. Some people like to write their moments down each day, but others do it mentally. Either way works as long as the acknowledgement is there.

For carving out small moments for yourself, this does not have to be something huge or disruptive to your day. Some examples of this might be sitting in your car for one more song before you go into your home, closing your eyes on the couch for a few minutes before you get ready for the day, admiring a sunset, etc. It can be 5 minutes and will still make a difference. When you are intentional in making time for yourself without expectations to do something, it can help us feel more joyful.

I recommend unplugging from technology once a week, again even if it is just for a small moment. In life it seems that whenever we have a moment of free time, it is easy to turn to our phones. Waiting in line somewhere, waiting for a friend, eating a meal, many of us would go on our phones in those moments. Making an effort to pay attention to our surroundings once in a while instead of going on our phones can help us feel grounded and give some mental clarity, or even just a small break from the constant stream of information we are always seeing.

Being purposeful with your social media feed is another topic I frequently talk about with my clients. I hear stories from clients of all ages about how irritated one can feel when going on Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok by what they see. My follow-up question to that is always “why are you following people or accounts that upset you?” Often people share a feeling of obligation to follow or friend family members or acquaintances, or feeling a pull to follow influencers. If someone does not want to unfriend someone, I understand that and recommend that they unfollow them so that they are still friends, but their posts won’t come up in their feed. I also recommend that people seek out accounts that are about their interests or things that bring them joy. This can be sports, cute animals, positive quotes, anything that will bring a smile to their face. I suggest that they follow a few accounts like this so when they are scrolling through their feeds, there are small moments and posts that add to their day rather than take away from it. Our feeds can be detrimental to how we feel, but they can also be used to add positive moments and bring more joy.

Finally, I believe that doing something kind for someone else can bring joy into our own lives. As with everything that I recommend, I do not mean it has to be a big gesture. Giving someone a compliment can make their whole day, writing a handwritten thank you card to someone can stand out, holding a door for a stranger, truly the smallest gestures can bring joy to you and others and often spread and create a chain reaction. When I talk about this with clients, I ask them to think about a moment where someone did something small that made their day. Recently, I had a client who had a string of events that led to feeling very low. I tasked her with trying to highlight the small joyful moments in her day for a while and see if she felt a difference. She shared with me that at work a coworker called her a “rainbow baby” and she said she had never thought about that before and that it made her entire day, where she was beaming with smiles sharing this story with me after work. After someone is able to share a small moment where someone made them feel joy, I point out that it truly is simple and does not take much effort to spread that to others.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Oftentimes the people in our lives want to help fix what is contributing to someone feeling down or depressed. When someone is sharing their story, it is a natural response to start suggesting things someone can do or try, or telling them that it isn’t that bad, it will get better, etc. While this is well intended, one of the most effective things that you can do for someone is listen and validate how they are feeling. Instead of saying it will get better or offering a solution, try saying simply “I hear you.” Another effective option is asking someone what they need. If someone is sharing their story of what is happening, ask “do you need me to listen, offer solutions or ideas, or something else?” You would be surprised how often someone might just need someone to listen to them and how helpful and effective that can be.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, I would love to inspire people to believe that kindness is a strength and that kindness is powerful. Many people believe that what they do will not make a difference in the world, or that kindness shows weakness. I strongly believe that the smallest acts of kindness can lead to meaningful change. I challenge people to shower strangers with compliments, hold the door open, simply smile at someone who passes by. These small acts create a chain reaction, where perhaps your smile to a passerby has traveled to many others and to someone who really needed it. If we had more kindness in the world, we might not feel so alone or unhappy. I hope this can inspire people to share a small act of kindness and encourage others to pass it along.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Jeff Goldblum. I do not often follow many celebrities, but he is someone who I see portraying happiness, joy, and bringing that to others. I appreciate his humor and the way he can make so many people laugh and smile. It would be such a pleasure to sit down with him and brainstorm how we can spread some of his energy and more kindness and joy to others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For therapists, I can be found at my website www.cccs.care. I love to network and would love to connect with any therapists. For anyone else, I have an Instagram account called @TheJoyofTherapy where I share inspirational content and hope to destigmatize going to therapy.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!