Alexandr Galkin of Competera: “Inventory management excellence comes as another important component of a great retail experience”

Alexandr Galkin is CEO & Co-Founder of Competera, an AI-powered pricing platform for enterprise retailers. Alexandr is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, tech enthusiast, Forbes contributor, speaker at IRX, e-Commerce, and RBTE conferences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me, it’s a great pleasure to share my entrepreneurial experience and takeaways.

Competera is the result of a long path, some hard knocks taken, and lessons learned, of course. A Computer Science engineer and MedTech Specialist by education, I first encountered neural networks in 2005, during the preparation of my diploma project — “Electronic nose.” University years were the dawn of my entrepreneurial journey: I founded an outsourcing company specializing in corporate software development.

After university graduation, I dived into consulting and spent six years in the industry, nurturing my skills and knowledge.

Following my career in consultancy, I created a Woot.com copy for Europe but eventually, the business crashed.

Finally, the path of trial and error provided me with all the necessary knowledge and expertise to found Competera. We started as a competitive data provider. In the beginning, there were only three of us. We were responsible for everything — from development to marketing. Back then, we didn’t even have a separate office — I was using mine at the consultancy company. We got the first client, a consumer electronics retailer, after 3 months from the launch. In a year of company operation, we gained 17 clients and that was a blast.

We started as a solution for businesses of any size but then realized that it’s pretty hard and economically unfeasible to suit everyone. That’s why now we are focusing on enterprise retailers only. Simultaneously, the advancements in machine learning have made it possible for us to evolve from a competitive data provider into a comprehensive pricing platform backed by Machine Learning and serve over 60 clients from 28 countries.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

To begin with, coaching and mentoring startup creators in Ukraine is not a common cause. So in my story, there is nobody who literally helped me but a group of leaders who inspired me along the whole way of creating and streamlining processes in Competera. From each of the leaders that I once started following, I gleaned the necessary basic knowledge of running a successful business. So here are my inspirators:

Bill Gates. He might be an obvious choice. Gates is an exceptional CEO whose company triggered a real computer revolution.

Mark Andreessen. The story of Netscape launch and ongoing competition with Microsoft impressed me and gave me a motivational blast to search for an innovative business idea.

Peter Thiel and PayPal Mafia are mind-blowing examples of entrepreneurial zest and innovative mindset for me.

Steve Blank helped me understand how to build a powerful organization without investing a ton of money and time.

Tony Hsein. I believe that the customer- and culture-centric philosophy that Hsein preached should be at the core of any business. Consumers are only getting more sophisticated and elusive; they value good service, which, in turn, only comes from happy employees.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I once was running an outsourcing startup, so I was more of a contractor than a CEO. After it failed, I read Steven Blank’s “4 Steps to the Epiphany” and absolutely reversed my product development vision. Nowadays, the signed copy of this book is hung on the wall in Competera’s office as a picture.

Speaking about the books that influenced me, I cannot but mention Tony Hsein’s “Delivering Happiness.” It served as the ground for Competera’s corporate culture code that, after seven years, remains one of our core company values.

Of course, as the 21st-century person who lives on the go, I take time to keep track of the retail industry and follow technology news and do this by listening to podcasts. Here are my favorite ones: “SaaStr,” “Entrepreneurs on Fire,” and “Intercom on Product.” These are some of the greatest sources of knowledge and inspiration for product owners, startupers, developers, and strategists. Wish all of them were so easily accessible when we were launching Competera!

Speaking of those days, there were a lot of challenges, uncertainties, and sleepless nights. The movie that soothed my doubts was Halt and Catch Fire. It truthfully depicts the days of every entrepreneur or business owner to show what it takes to run your own business. For the comforting and inspiring impact that it once produced on me, I now consider it one of my favorite movies.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

First and foremost, Competera stands out from the crowd thanks to its product. To give you a bit of an understanding, Competera uses AI algorithms that consider 20 pricing and non-pricing factors and generate optimal price recommendations for enterprise retailers.

The retail technology market is getting crowded and thus increasingly competitive. To sustain the competition, we develop a solution based primarily on our own product vision, regardless of what competitors on the market offer. We are creating a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate product that has massive technology under the hood. Furthermore, we have never created a product roadmap based on what our competitors have or do not have because we have directly opposed understanding of how pricing should look like. The whole idea is to develop the product in an innovative way that has never been used before.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s vital to understand some of the principal reasons for burnout. It all starts with a lack of sleep and proper nutrition. Work is often a lot of stress and pressure, so the people neglecting these two, crucial to my mind, components, start unintentionally exhaust themselves. Then go an excessive workload and diverse areas of responsibility that a person pursues to cover without someone else’s help and works overtime. Add here the absence of proper vacation for over two years, and you will get a completely exhausted person with the burnout signs.

Here are my top 3 tips for the people that have just found the above mentioned strangely familiar:

Take care of your eating habits and sleeping schedule. Delegate tasks, share responsibilities and regularly perform a job analysis to identify what is truly important in your role and expected from you as a professional. Schedule a vacation just as you plan a business meeting, conference, business trip.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things much worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

In my opinion, there are two key elements that predetermine the winners on the retail playground. First is the retailers’ flexibility and the ability to make strategic decisions rapidly. Suppose something doesn’t go as planned / the developed strategies do not bring the desired growth. In that case, it is crucial for a retailer to quickly change the primarily chosen direction and shift to another path for the sake of better business results.

The second element is represented by a set of explicit business metrics. The times of vanilla metrics like ‘average marginality” are gradually passing into history. Successful retailers focus on the metrics that bring them an insider view of their business. Let’s see, for example, the “profitability per customer” metric that allows to accurately measure the financial performance of a store at a particular location and consider its further closure in case of its unprofitability.

To sum up, I would say that quick, data-driven decisions and a well-developed set of metrics can significantly accelerate the retailer’s growth pace.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Competing with retail giants like Amazon is a real challenge for retailers for many reasons: they offer better prices, faster delivery, deeper discounts, and many other perks that lure customers from smaller players. To compete with such dynamic, sometimes even aggressive moves, other players should prioritize product quality, craft personalized shopping experiences and offer a vast display of options across every aspect of the business, from payment solutions to in-store conveniences.

From offline retailers, buyers expect an in-person experience. Some of the most frequent requests include well-merchandised stores with curated assortment, well-designed floors that are easy and comfortable to navigate, the correct prices on the shelves that do not come surprisingly higher during the check-out. Online retailers should ensure that their websites are easy to navigate from any device, the inventory availability is timely updated, and that the support centers are here to help and get the order delivered as fast as possible. Just as from big retailers, buyers will expect from you a personalized approach, timely response, and hassle-free returns. To really stand out on the overcrowded market, I would recommend you to not slash prices whenever competitors do and practice price lagging instead. This approach implies maintaining a pause after competitors increase prices to lure new customers in and gradually raising prices for an eventual cumulative gain. Unlike big-box retailers, smaller companies can create a certain charm around their business via personal touch with buyers — this is what I would recommend doing.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Some of the most common mistakes that I’ve seen CEOs and founders make is underestimating the power of good operational management in their retail business. Let me explain: a retail business is a hundred businesses in one. As a rule, great retail CEOs are also great operational managers that can embrace and keep track of thousands of processes and details all at once. They are also great at the operational design of an organization as a whole. Here, Jeff Bezos defines operational excellence as a core company value and makes a prominent example.

At the same time, retail newcomers often forget about the main hero of their business — the customer. They often overfocus on fast delivery, best price, suppliers and give little attention to the main person in the room — the customer.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and for retail in particular?

First of all, it’s worth saying that today’s customer is getting increasingly demanding and elusive due to a rich choice of products, services, brands, etc., on the market. But there are still fewer companies that can deliver a stellar customer service and buying experience and thus attract more buyers and generate more sales.

By providing great customer support, your company can establish long-lasting relations with buyers that result in value for the business as a whole.

By providing an excellent customer experience, you can turn once occasional buyers into regular shoppers.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I believe that today more and more businesses make the customer experience a core priority. Those who don’t may soon regret such an oversight. Despite customer experience importance is being so apparent, we can still witness poor examples for many reasons: a company’s inability to establish coherent service policies that address each of the customer experience aspects. Often, companies just fail to hire the right people, i.e., the people who can represent business values in the front lines. If the hiring of quality staff can also be a matter of financial investment, staff training seems like an easy and efficient way out. It is all about finding the opportunities and investing effort into creating an effective service that buyers would come back for.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

Absolutely right, a retail experience reminds me of a kaleidoscope, where each element directly impacts the overall “wow” picture. To deliver the “wow” retail experience, retailers have to provide 10 different shopping experience elements simultaneously. To some of you, this may sound extremely challenging, but just imagine: a typical visit to a store can result in 28 wow-moments! — 28 chances to stand out The research titled “Discovering ‘WOW’ — A Study of Great Retail Shopping Experiences in North America” discovered five main areas of a great retail experience:

Engagement: being polite, friendly, genuine, and helpful to a customer. Executional excellence: answering questions about the product, educating on its ingredients, helping to choose the optimal product, and finding it on the shelves. Brand Image: well-lit shopping floors, comprehensive price tags, great store design and atmosphere, lucrative deals, and loyalty programs. Expediting: being sensitive to customers’ waiting in long check-out lines and being proactive in speeding up the process of shopping. Problem Resolution: being ready to help whenever an issue crops out or ensuring no-hassle returns if the product / product’s quality does not satisfy the buyer.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Truth be told, customers often jump to other retailers or brands for better prices and a better price/value ratio. With the advance of the Internet and eCommerce proliferation, it became super easy for buyers to compare prices and chase the best offer. Given that price is the touchpoint of customers and retailers, my first advice for retailers is to focus on creating the right price perception across all the selling channels. Inventory management excellence comes as another important component of a great retail experience. This means that retailers should be ready to provide flexible ordering, i.e. placing a valid order any day when the demand changes unexpectedly. Advanced in-store capabilities can significantly boost customer experience to an unparalleled level by providing customers with a safe, automated, and even fun shopping journey. Next comes quality engagement with the buyer. It starts with a greeting and being genuinely interested in helping a customer with the request. And last but not least, easy and stress-free problem recovery for ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a very interesting and thought-provoking question. I would invest my time and effort into a project/product that would allow people to save some of the most precious and limited resources we have — time — in order to enjoy life and be in the moment.

Fair to say that Competera carries out this mission by taking up all of the routine tasks from pricing managers and thus bringing them more opportunities to engage in strategic planning, business development, and professional growth.

