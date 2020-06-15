Alexander Testa on the Importance of Maintaining a Positive Work-Life Balance

Alexander Testa was born in Toronto, Canada and then grew up in Newmarket, Ontario. He comes from an Italian family and has an older brother and sister.

Music had always played an important part of his life beginning in his childhood. Alex started piano lessons at around the age of seven and he continued lessons into his early 20s. He also took up the

violin in high school and continues to play both the violin and piano. Instrumental music led him to pursue a career into teaching music to children.

Alex received an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Sociology/History from York University in Toronto in June 2011, as well as a Bachelor of Education from York University in June 2012. Alex is qualified to teach Primary/Junior levels which are children from ages 5-11 years old. Once he had completed teachers’ college, he later took additional qualification courses to qualify him to teach music. Alex worked even while he was in high school and university as a front-end manager and cashier at

Metro and then as an Associate Faculty at Pickering College. After graduating from Teachers College, he obtained a job with the York Region District School Board once he was qualified to teach in Ontario. Alex has been teaching since 2013. Travelling has always been a passion of Alex’s and he has been to Europe many times since his parents are from Italy. He normally goes to visit family and friends in Italy when he travels to Europe, but a few years ago he also visited France. He loves to travel when he can and has been to other countries such as the United States, Cuba and Mexico.

Cooking is a hobby for Alex. He really enjoys cooking various meals from Italian foods, to Indian dishes and even Chinese food. When he isn’t working Alex finds cooking fun and relaxing.

In spring and summer, Alex really enjoys taking the time to work on his vegetable garden in his backyard and growing flowers throughout his property. He loves to see the fruits of his labour and growing

vegetables is one way to see this. He loves to see the progress he has made week after week and being able to share what he has grown with friends and family. Making tomato sauce with all the tomatoes he

grows is something he really enjoys doing. Working in his backyard and on his garden takes him away from the stress of work and gets him to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Staying fit and being active is something that Alex feels is very important to be healthy. So regularly he works-out at the gym and goes for runs when he can. Again, something he does to pass the time and makes him feel good mentally and physically.

Having a brother who had always enjoyed watching various sports such as football, hockey and soccer made Alex want to start playing soccer. He played soccer for the Newmarket Soccer Club from the age of 7 to the age of 17. He is no longer playing recreationally due to work responsibilities, but he does continue to watch soccer and hockey for his enjoyment and relaxation.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

My qualifications right now are to teach kindergarten up to grade 6. I have taught grade 1 and music. I especially loved teaching music. I have passion for music and I really enjoy sharing that passion with to the kids in my classroom. I get along really well with kids. They gravitate to me and have always looked up to me. I have been a positive male influence upon a lot of my students.

What I love about teaching music is how fun it is for kids. A lot of time teaching music to kids gets them out of the regular learning atmosphere of pencil and paper and really gets them doing something they

enjoy. A lot of the kids don’t like math, science, the literacy subjects, but music brings out their creativity and the art side of education and lets them explore through the music. It is learning in a fun way.

It gives them a lot of choice in their learning. They can play instruments that they want to learn, learn about different musicians, and everyday fun stuff. I also enjoy seeing the children I teach develop over

time and grow in their learning. Particularly through the music lessons, they grow in confidence and become more self-assured.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I start my morning with a coffee and listening to the news. l really enjoy cooking and will often decide my meals for the day in the morning. Before I decided to become a teacher, I considered becoming a chef. I cook almost every day and it is something I love to do. I really get satisfaction from cooking for other people and enjoying what I have made. It is a creative activity and gives you the chance to enjoy different cultures through what you make. In addition to going to work, at some point I also practice the piano and violin. I do try to play every day and keep it as part of my routine. It is soothing and calming and takes my mind off the pressures of life. It can take me to another world.

Normally I also go to the gym. Now they are closed because of COVID, but I do go to the gym as much as I can. Health and fitness is key and so I incorporate exercise into my day. On a sunny, warm day I go for a walk or for a run, as well as taking care of my vegetable garden and flowers. I am currently growing zucchini, tomatoes for homemade sauce, hot peppers because I like spicy food, and basil for homemade pesto.

Seeing family and friends throughout the week is also important to me. I love visiting with family members, particularly my mother, brother, sister and nephew and nieces. Family is a big part of my life. As an Italian, my life revolves around our family.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

A principal that I knew when I volunteered at his school has been a great role model to me. He was someone who I respected a great deal because his positive interaction with his staff and Students, he exemplified a great leader. He was someone who listened to everyone and tried to help or direct each person and put them on the correct path. We looked up to him in the school. I aspired to be like him one day, because of him, I could see myself being a principal one day and being a leader like him. He always tried to put students and staff on the right path. I was able to talk to him whenever I had concerns. He saw potential in me. He saw that I was a great teacher and he agreed this would be a great profession for me because of how well I interacted with the children and colleagues. He was the same principal that later gave me my first job with the school board.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I do try to maintain a solid work life balance because it is important to have a social life and remember to make time for friends and family. Work can be stressful at times, so I make an effort to do things that are relaxing and enjoyable. It is important to feel good along with having work in your daily life. Cooking, gardening, exercising, travelling, listening to music, playing instruments, and soccer are all things that I enjoy doing. I like to stay busy every day.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My first biggest accomplishment was getting into Teachers College and later getting a teaching job with a school board. In Ontario it is very hard to get a teaching position because there are so many teachers.

There are many older teachers that are not ready to retire yet, so there are not enough openings. My family was so proud of me as well.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Never give up. Persevere to get where you want to be in life. Hard work pays off. Always listen to people who have gone through similar situations as you. With age comes wisdom, and

I’ve learned to really listen and take the advice of others. Nine times out of ten, people don’t try to steer you in the wrong direction. It is good to have an open frame of mind and listen to other people, and they will try to put you on the right path.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Do not take anything for granted because in a blink of an eye things can change. I am thankful for what I have in my life, but it is always good to be prepared for changes. Do not dwell on challenges you have had in the past because that can just knock you down even more. You have got to just keep on trying and get yourself back up.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I am caring, loyal, compassionate, hardworking, responsible, and self-motivated.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

My proudest day was when I received a call from a principal offering me a permanent position at his school. I’m also proud of the fact that I have recently started going back to church again. I feel it has made me a stronger person. I attend mass on Sundays and am reconnecting to my faith. I am grateful for how it is helping me to deal with the challenges in my life.