Alexander Lazutin of ICarta: “Let’s try new things!”

It takes one click in our app to share your contact and no clicks to receive. Keep all your contacts in-app and call, email, visit website, find location and add on social media directly from My ICarta.

By leveraging this technology, we aim to disrupt the whole networking industry by using our tool to exchange contacts and make connections with people, fostering collaboration.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewingAlexander Lazutin.

Alexander Lazutin is the founder and director of ICarta. Leading a talented team of professionals that share the passion of building connections and collaborating together for great results. Team ICarta are building a flagship product called My ICarta set to give each and every person their personalised digital card and system for sharing your details and building your network. They are disrupting the networking industry and are changing the way people will share they contact details.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For a long time, I’ve had the desire to make an impact on society, I believed that I could change things for the better which is why I decided to be an entrepreneur. My belief is to find a calling in life, not just a career. People sacrifice too much time and effort for their job so they must enjoy doing it otherwise they’re wasting their life.

For me, I could not find the right job that would make me content with what I do. Quite rebellious by nature, I found that building disruptive startups to make people’s lives better was a noble goal that I would respect myself for doing.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Disrupting an industry is introducing a product or service that would do something different and signify change in approach. For ICarta, we made a product that changes the way people transfer contact details. All it takes is a tap or scan of the phone to transfer your personal card, your ICarta to another person. We’ve made exchanging contacts as quick and easy as a handshake!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Out of the many mistakes a young entrepreneur makes on their journey, I will give you an example of one.

Before, I always thought of design as being about how something looks. Therefore, when building the minimum viable product (MVP), I neglected the need for good design and thought that we can add that later.

Once we launched this concept, we got a lot of feedback about the simple looks of the application and that appearance makes a solid impression on the user. This could make people leave and delete the app if they don’t like the design.

I admit that I neglected this part and now working hard to improve the UI of the app to keep users engaged. Also, I learnt that design is not about how something looks, it’s mainly about how something works.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I didn’t have any formal mentors but I did receive some guidance along the way from people who I met at networking events. Most of them were successful entrepreneurs themselves or specialists in their field with many years of experience.

Their input was mainly advisory, they answered a lot of my questions and gave me some ideas to think about when building the application. Some of the features that we offer come from their suggestions about effective contact management.

Now we have a team who come up with creative ideas on a regular basis. I strongly encourage each and every member of ICarta to take part in the product and sometimes get our users involved too.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting in a positive way is providing a new alternative solution, like many startups have done and are currently doing. Banking, communication, travel and networking are among the few industries that are being disrupted because of innovation and change of consumer behaviour.

Naturally, the solution that fits best to the consumer will come out on top unless it gets sabotaged by regulation or other improper conduct by governments or other large market players. Ultimately, the goal is to bring the best possible solution to the consumer, regardless if it’s new or not. Structures that have withstood the test of time prove that the initial idea was strong and forward thinking, it is still applicable and has little or no superior alternative.

This occurrence is very rare in business as even the oldest of companies have to keep innovating and improving to win over the consumer. The thing that is more constant is the mission statement and long-term objective of the company, this tends to be based on a human aspect and not directly related to their product.

Negative disruption is when new alternatives hinge the flow of traditional methods. For example, new solutions that sabotage existing ones. For me, this could be said about lockdown restrictions in 2020 and remote working. This ‘new normal’ disrupts work in a negative way as it doesn’t give consumers the choice.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Take responsibility for everything that happens to you in life, when you start doing so, you will realise that you have the power to change things. Very often, we see people blame everything around them for their misfortunes and other occurrences in their life. Some things maybe you cannot change but you can always change the way you react to it. This was inspired by Victor Frankl’s ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’. To grasp this realisation is very important, like looking at the world form a different lens. If you wish to change things, start with changing yourself.

We regret things we didn’t do more than the things we did do. Many successful founders mentioned this quote too. Whenever I took a risk and lost, it was still better than not taking part at all. Even if it’s just the excitement of the moment, has little chance of success but you believe in it, have that gut feeling — go for it!

Do something that challenges you and don’t waste your time at easy and boring jobs. I was told this by a work colleague when I was at university and working at a nearby part-time job as a customer service manager. These words stuck in my head for years to come and thinking about it, I left that job and took a risk by starting an ecommerce store even though I didn’t know much about selling online.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Of course, we have only just started and we look to disrupt the whole live networking industry. By this, I mean we encourage face to face meetings and proper networking, not online when you write messages to an avatar and don’t actually know the person on the other side. We believe that human interaction is natural and necessary for us.

This by no means undermines current technology for distant working or interaction through social media. However, we see social media as complementary to live communication and not as replacing it.

From a philosophical standpoint, everyone is seeking a meaning in life (in their life, not to be confused with a meaning to life) but a lot of things most people do daily is meaningless to them. Even though interactions through social media are more popular than in real life, they tend to be less meaningful therefore replacing quality for quantity isn’t the best choice hence we say it’s complementary.

Like Jack Ma once said, ‘if you get smart people to work together, they can do great things’. Our long-term goal is to empower collaboration and synergy, to get like-minded and passionate people to work together and do things that they really care whether it be in technology or something else.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

As an avid reader, getting through a book per week, I have come across many great quotes and lessons. When you read, your mind starts working differently, your inner voice gets louder and you begin to hear it clearly while outside distraction is diminished. It’s a bit like meditation, you feel at peace with your thoughts.

Recently, I read a book called ‘The Power of Now’ by Eckhart Tolle

This resonated with me and I think it would for many entrepreneurs as it justifies some of the risk that we all take. We all chase a calling in life and risk a lot to do what we truly enjoy. This should be the same for all people out there, by no means just entrepreneurs. The past is in our memories, the future is in our imagination therefore all we have is now.

This is really important to remember as take advantage of living in the moment because while we are concerned with what is in our minds, we miss the bigger picture and let life flow right past us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I read the great book by Simon Sinek — ‘Leaders Eat Last’ from which the following quote was taken:

‘Abstraction and dehumanisation can lead to monstrous acts. This results from the danger of virtual interactions, global systems and management via numbers or metrics’

This quote refers to harmful acts caused by people in large numbers, this was made possible because they didn’t refer to the victims as people, didn’t know them personally. The essence of this is keep your communication real, at least the majority of it.

It may not be directly related to disrupting industries, however, the moral is to focus on people more than the numbers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If we are talking about affecting the most amount of people, I’d definitely go with education. In the world, I believe quality of education is neglected by too many people. I’m not taking about prestigious or expensive education, more the primary and secondary stages.

Little innovation has happened in the school system for the past decades or longer. The problem I see is that people are taught facts and forced to remember methods but they are not taught to think. There is huge innovation that can be done in this area that would focus on people rather than revenue or market capitalisation.

Partly why this is difficult, is because it requires a systematic change that could last decades and this is not profitable in the short-term. In fact, education should not be profitable in monetary terms at all, it saddens me to see how expensive universities are and how it puts young adults at debt early on. I believe society should responsibly invest in education for the long-term, not for monetary benefit, but for a prosperous future of mankind.

Currently, I don’t see a concrete solution. It would take some experimenting for a couple of years to get on the right path, but it needs to happen, let’s try new things!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can test the basic version of My ICarta from App Store and Google Play. The website is www.myicarta.com — here you will also find the links to the app in relevant stores.

To check out our services, the website for ICarta Technologies is www.icartatechnologies.com

We have a Linkedin page and Instagram channel too which we are currently growing.

My Linkedin is Alexander Lazutin.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!